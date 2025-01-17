In the United States, the president is sworn into office on Inauguration Day by reciting an oath on a Bible. In the United Kingdom, monarchs are crowned in grand ceremonies featuring regalia like the crown and scepter. But how do Jews inaugurate their leaders? From kings and High Priests to rabbis and communal leaders, here’s a curious look at the unique ways Jewish inaugurations have been marked throughout history.

1. Kings of the House of David – Anointing Oil Near a Spring When a king from the Davidic dynasty ascended the throne, a ceremony was held using the anointing oil prepared by Moses in the desert. The oil was applied to the king’s head in a circular motion, mimicking the shape of a crown. The ceremony would take place near a spring, symbolizing the hope that the king’s reign would endure like a continuous flow of water. This wasn’t a routine event, however. Because Davidic kingship was hereditary, the ceremony was only performed when the throne was contested. Notable examples include the anointing of Kings Solomon, Joash, and Jehoahaz. Non-Davidic Jewish kings were sometimes anointed too, but not with Moses’ special oil. Instead, they used afarsimon oil, commonly identified as balsam. Read: A History of the Hebrew Monarchy

2. High Priests – Anointing Oil/Special Vestments High Priests were also inaugurated with Moses’ sacred oil, applied in the shape of the Greek letter ki every day for seven days. Toward the end of the First Temple period, the anointing oil was hidden. During the Second Temple era, High Priests were inaugurated differently—by wearing their eight vestments for seven consecutive days. In addition to the High Priest, one other priest would receive this anointing: the one tasked with encouraging soldiers before battle. Read: How Is a High Priest Selected?

3. Aaron and His Sons – Unique Sacrifices The very first priests in Jewish history—Aaron and his four sons—were inaugurated in the year 2449. Their ceremony, described in the Torah portions of Tetzaveh, Tzav, and Shemini, included anointing oil and unique sacrifices. For seven days, Aaron performed these rituals in the newly erected Tabernacle. On the eighth day, an additional series of sacrifices marked the moment when the Divine Presence visibly appeared in the Tabernacle. Read: 15 Facts About Aaron Every Jew Should Know

4. Joshua – Moses’ Hands on His Head As Moses neared the end of his life, G‑d commanded him to appoint Joshua as the next leader of the Jewish people. In a public ceremony witnessed by the entire nation, Moses placed his hands on Joshua’s head. This act not only symbolized the transfer of leadership but also imbued Joshua with Divine wisdom and strength to guide the people to the Promised Land. Read: The Story of Joshua in the Bible

5. Exilarch – Shabbat Ceremony For much of the first millennium CE, Jewish life was centered in Babylonia, under the leadership of the Resh Galuta (Exilarch), a Davidic descendant with imperial authority. His inauguration, always scheduled for Shabbat, was a grand and highly anticipated event. Before Shabbat, the main synagogue was prepared with a raised platform adorned with an ornate canopy embroidered with silk and threads of blue, purple, and red wool. During the service, the Resh Galuta sat on this platform, flanked by the heads of the great Torah academies of Sura and Pumbedita. The cantor led the prayers, accompanied by a choir of young men, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Following the prayers, the cantor approached the Resh Galuta to convey the community’s heartfelt blessings, marking the formal start of his leadership. Read: Who Was the Exilarch (Reish Galuta)?

6. Rabbis in Eastern Europe – Grand Reception and Sermon Entry appearing in the newspaper Ṿarshoyer Yudishe Ttsaytung, noting Rabbi Schneur Zalman Fradkin's Arrival in Lublin to serve as the town's rabbi. 26 December, 1867. The arrival of a new rabbi in Eastern European communities was a moment of great celebration. Community leaders would meet the rabbi outside the city and escort him to town, where locals, dressed in their finest clothes, waited eagerly. At the reception, the highlight was often the rabbi’s inaugural Torah sermon, known in Yiddish as the eintzugs drashah. In it, the rabbi shared original Torah insights, setting the tone for his leadership.

7. Devoted Community Members Pulling the Rabbi’s Wagon Sometimes, the community’s excitement reached another level. As the rabbi approached the city, townspeople would unhitch the horses from his wagon and pull it themselves—a vivid expression of their respect and devotion.

8. The Rabbi’s Acceptance Letter Ketav rabanut for Rabbi Avraham Ashkenazi the Sepahrdic chief rabbi of Israel 1869 - 1880. Before a rabbi officially accepted his position, the community would send a ketav rabanut—a formal letter of invitation. Signed by the community leaders, the letter detailed their commitments to the rabbi, including his salary, honors, and other responsibilities. These letters were often beautifully written. Some, for example, included poetic acrostics of the rabbi’s name. In a letter sent to Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Heschel in 1800, inviting him to serve as rabbi of Apt, the community even aligned their commitments with the six orders of the Mishnah! Read: What Is a Rabbi?

9. Sephardic Chief Rabbi – Ceremonial Robe Yosef , Rishon L'Tzion, Rabbi David, Rishon L'Tzion, Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel When a new Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, known as the Rishon L’Zion, is inaugurated, he is adorned with a magnificent ceremonial robe, richly embroidered with gold and silver. During the Ottoman era, this regal garment was crafted in distant Istanbul and sent to Jerusalem specifically for the occasion. Another striking tradition from the same era, though no longer practiced, involved a shochet (ritual slaughterer) slaughtering an animal at the doorstep of the Rishon L’Zion. The shochet would press his hand into the animal's blood and leave a handprint on the Chief Rabbi’s doorpost, symbolically warding off the evil eye. Read: 19 Facts About Sephardic Jews

10. Gabbai of the Chevra Kadisha – Synagogue Procession The Chevra Kadisha (burial society) is one of the most respected institutions in Jewish communities. In Europe of yesteryear, becoming the gabbai (honorary president) was a significant event, celebrated with much fanfare. When Rabbi Shalom DovBer, the fifth Chabad Rebbe, known as the Rebbe Rashab, was appointed gabbai on Simchat Torah in 5648 (1887), he was accompanied to the synagogue by a jubilant crowd. A celebratory canopy was held above him, and he delivered a Chassidic discourse to mark the occasion. Read: The Chevra Kadisha