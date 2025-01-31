I first discovered the teachings of the Rebbe during the Covid shutdown. I was praying more than usual, and an online search for prayers led me to Chabad and videos of the Rebbe’s talks, which I immediately was drawn to. I felt such positive, captivating energy and found his teachings profound. It motivated me to study Torah regularly, light Shabbat candles, and attend weekly and High Holiday services, all of which I hadn’t been doing much previously. Many wonderful things have since happened. In addition to being more positive and inspired during the dark Covid times, I’ve experienced miraculous situations where G‑d’s energy is clearly working through the Rebbe.

Saved From an Abusive Relationship A friend’s younger sister was tangled up in a physically and emotionally abusive relationship for several years in her early 20s, unable to permanently sever ties with her boyfriend. One day, my friend called me in a panic. Her sister had been beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. Again. By now, I was familiar with writing to the Rebbe, and within a few hours of sending the prayer request on her behalf, a social worker at the hospital helped her move in with two female roommates. This was the first time the girl had been able to move away from her boyfriend and the trailer they shared, and she hasn't been back since.

A Fatal Car Accident A friend’s daughter, who was three months pregnant, was in a fatal car accident that put her in a coma with head injuries and multiple broken bones. After six hours, the doctors confirmed that the baby could not be saved and the mother was in critical condition. At that point, my friend called me and I immediately wrote a prayer request to the Rebbe. An hour later, her internal bleeding stopped. She went on to have a full recovery within 10 weeks.