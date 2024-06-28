My youngest child was 10 years old when I became pregnant with my son Yonatan, in the winter of 2014.

At the 18-week ultrasound, the doctor discovered many large fluid spots in the baby’s brain. He told us that in his 30-year career he had never seen such large and numerous spots and was unsure what to make of it. Thankfully, the baby’s organs were all healthy, which ruled out Down syndrome, but further investigation was needed to come up with a plan. In the meantime, he scheduled our next ultrasound for six weeks later.

We were plunged into great emotional turmoil, especially because the prognosis was unknown, but we refused to consider “other alternatives.”

I immediately called my rebbetzin, Mrs. Toby Bernstein of Chabad of Richmond Hill, so that we could pray together for everything to turn out alright, and to write to the Rebbe.

I had been to the Ohel before with Mrs. Bernstein when I joined her at the annual conference of Chabad emissaries, and I felt certain that I must now turn to the Rebbe for a blessing. I sat down and wrote a detailed letter outlining the situation and requesting a blessing and sent it to the Ohel.

As I waited out the six weeks for the next ultrasound, I found considerable comfort in reciting Psalms—chapter 118 in particular.

The day of the ultrasound arrived, and after an hour of scanning the head radiologist came over to us and asked in a frustrated tone, “What are you doing here? Your baby is perfectly fine. There is no evidence of any spots whatsoever!”

We were overjoyed by the wonderful turn of events and looked forward to welcoming a healthy baby to the world.

I was scheduled to have a C-section, but G‑d had other plans. I went into labor 24 hours before the scheduled C-section, and gave birth on the 20th of Cheshvan to a healthy baby boy whom we named Yonatan. I later learned that this is the birthday of the fifth Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Shalom DovBer, known as the Rebbe Rashab—an auspicious day.

Three years later, Mrs. Bernstein invited me to join a women’s trip to the Ohel and I decided that it was time to bring Yonatan along to thank the Rebbe for the miraculous blessing of his birth.

I had brought my book of Psalms from home, and as I entered the Ohel holding Yonatan in my arms, I opened to Psalm 118 to say (what I thought) was the Rebbe’s chapter.

To my utter surprise, the picture of the ultrasound with the large and numerous fluid spots in the baby’s brain was still wedged in that very page! I had completely forgotten that during those tension-filled weeks, I had said this specific psalm over and over again and had placed the picture of my unborn baby at that spot as a page marker.

Standing at the Ohel, holding the picture of the ultrasound with its dire prognosis in one hand and my healthy Yonatan in the other, I was overcome with deep emotion and a feeling of perfect clarity. I felt as if the Rebbe was smiling at me, acknowledging that he was with my little Yonatan throughout the entire ordeal until its happy conclusion.