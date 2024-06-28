I live in Elmont, New York, not far from the Rebbe’s resting place. After a difficult family ordeal in 2019, I needed a change of scenery and lifestyle, so I started searching for a home to rent for myself and my two daughters.

I encountered significant trouble finding the right place to live and I finally approached Rabbi Blachman from the Elmont Jewish Center and asked him to pray for me that I succeed in my search for a new home.

“Go to the Ohel and ask the Rebbe for a blessing,” he suggested. So I did.

As this was my first time visiting the Ohel, I did some research online about the proper conduct and what to expect. When I arrived there on Thursday afternoon, August 15, the young man at the welcome desk showed me certain Psalms to recite.

In my note to the Rebbe I mentioned that in my search for a home I had found a place I thought was ideal, but there were many other potential buyers competing for the house. The sellers were demanding a significant amount of paperwork and it was becoming extremely burdensome. I asked for a blessing that I would succeed in buying this specific house and that I would merit to live there happily with my children.

When I came home, I was exhausted and took a short nap. When I awoke, there was a text message on my phone from my real estate agent, telling me that the owners were ready to sell the house to me and they wanted me to sign the contract the coming Tuesday! I was shocked at how quickly the Rebbe’s blessing had materialized.

Now that they were willing to sell the house to me, I needed to come up with the money for the down payment. I was in a bind: the money for the down payment was to come from the sale of my current home, but in order to be approved for a loan on the new home, I needed to show the bank that I already had sufficient funds for the down payment in my account.

The next morning, Friday, I went to the bank to apply for a loan and was told that the approval would take 24 to 48 business hours—and I needed the money by Tuesday …

Leaving the bank, I drove to the Ohel to thank the Rebbe. The feeling I felt then is indescribable. I had just experienced a clear miracle and I was overwhelmed with gratitude and joy.

While there, I also asked for another blessing—for the bank to approve the loan on time so that I could sign all the paperwork to buy the house on Tuesday.

On Monday I had not yet heard back from the bank and on Tuesday morning I was extremely nervous. Before going to work, I picked up a prayerbook and prayed for a while, begging G‑d for everything to go smoothly, and then I drove to work. As I parked my car, the bank called to notify me that the loan was approved and the money would be in my account shortly.

I signed the contract on Tuesday, August 20, and moved into my new home a week later.

This experience has strengthened my faith in G‑d and was a major encouragement for me in my journey toward greater Torah observance.