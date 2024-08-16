By the time our first-born son, Levi Yitzchak, was 18 months old, it was evident that developmentally he was not on par with other children his age.

His speech and communication skills were quite underdeveloped, and remained that way for the next year. At two-and-a-half, Levi only possessed about 20 consistent words at a time; he would often lose new words, and the rest of the time he jabbered in his own indecipherable language. At that age, a child is meant to retain at least 50-100 words in his or her vocabulary, and to string words together to form simple sentences.

Moreover, Levi also struggled to process simple questions; providing the correct answer was too difficult for him. Even when asked his name or what he did on a particular day, he would ignore the speaker, or at best, repeat back some words of the question in a manner known as “echolalia.”

I’m not the type to worry so I wasn’t overly concerned, but as time passed my wife grew increasingly apprehensive. We consulted with doctors and specialists and began various therapies, but his speech still did not make any notable improvements.

On Gimmel Tammuz 5774 (2014), I went to the Ohel and took Levi—then two-and-a-half—with me. Leaving from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at four in the afternoon, we chose to take the shuttle bus that was ferrying visitors back and forth to the Ohel throughout the day. After a long wait, we boarded; the bus was stuffy and uncomfortable. By the time we arrived at the Ohel it was already late in the day and Levi was restless.

I didn’t have a chance to write a letter to the Rebbe, nor did I manage to properly explain to Levi what we were about to do. As the line inched forward and I prepared myself to enter the Ohel, Levi played quietly in the heat on the ground next to me, occasionally watching the screens that played videos of the Rebbe.

After waiting in line for two hours, I entered the Ohel with Levi in my arms where we spent a few precious moments before being ushered out to make room for the crowds still waiting outside. I proceeded to head back to Crown Heights with a very tired little boy.

That evening, we met family for dinner and my wife asked Levi, “Levi, where did you go today?” No one was expecting any form of an answer, but it was routine to ask Levi stimulating questions, even if they didn’t elicit any reaction from him.

We were floored when Levi calmly replied, “To the Rebbe,” after which my wife, still shocked, asked, “And what did you do there?” Levi replied, “Daven (pray).”

Not only had Levi processed the situation on his own and used words he hadn’t used before, but even more astonishingly, at two-and-a-half years old he finally understood a question and answered correctly for the first time!

Over the next few weeks, Levi’s speech improved drastically, until his communication skills and cognitive abilities were about on par with other children his age.

His therapists were astounded; there was no logical explanation for this sudden, dramatic change that seemed to have occurred practically overnight.

Because of time constraints, I had not even written to the Rebbe that day, outlining the situation and asking for his help. Simply being there had brought Levi this tremendous blessing.