Why should I, who rarely ventures out to synagogue, go to shul to hear the Ten Commandments? Or why should I, who does attend shul, reach out and encourage my friends to join me there to hear the Ten Commandments? It’s Friday, Memorial Day weekend. I was planning on going away for Memorial Day. Why is it so important? Well, my friends, every Shavuot is special, but this one is unique. This is the year to relive Sinai. This is the year of Hakhel. When Shavuot converges with Hakhel, it's like Shavuot on steroids.

What Really Happens on Shavuot Every year on Shavuot, we not only commemorate, but actually relive the Sinai experience. When G‑d gave the Torah at Sinai, He didn’t just give it to the scholars or the elite. He gave it to all the people. Every single Jewish man, woman, and child was there. In fact, our sages teach us that even the souls of all future generations were there. Yes, us, living today in 2023, our souls were there too! The Giving of the Torah is G‑d’s mission statement to the world; the most important event in human history. And we were there. So it’s not just something our parents told us about, but an event we personally experienced. There’s more. The Torah is only truly given to the Jews when all Jews are on board. Every Jew needs to be there. Even small children. That is true every year, when we accept the Torah anew.

And What Happens During Hakhel? We are in the midst of a Hakhel year, during which, in Temple times, the entire Jewish nation would congregate to hear the king read the Torah in the Holy Temple. With every single Jew hearing the Torah together, it was a chance to relive the Sinai Experience. Taking its cue from Sinai, Hakhel is the only mitzvah in all of Torah that requires the participation of every single Jew—even young children. The Torah often directs us to teach our children Torah, educate them, and prepare them for when they will be obligated to keep the mitzvot. But Hakhel is the only mitzvah that children are actually obligated to observe. Every Jew on board. It’s true of Shavuot, and it’s true of Hakhel. Combine the energy, and it’s a Hakhel Shavuot on steroids. OK, OK, all true! It’s very important and Jewish unity is great. But what if my friend is not ready to join just to help create unity for others? Even though they may feel that they are being schlepped in for the benefit of the group, the fact is that they are completing the circle, helping us all achieve unity.