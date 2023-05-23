Why should I, who rarely ventures out to synagogue, go to shul to hear the Ten Commandments?
Or why should I, who does attend shul, reach out and encourage my friends to join me there to hear the Ten Commandments?
It’s Friday, Memorial Day weekend. I was planning on going away for Memorial Day. Why is it so important?
Well, my friends, every Shavuot is special, but this one is unique. This is the year to relive Sinai. This is the year of Hakhel. When Shavuot converges with Hakhel, it's like Shavuot on steroids.
What Really Happens on Shavuot
Every year on Shavuot, we not only commemorate, but actually relive the Sinai experience.
When G‑d gave the Torah at Sinai, He didn’t just give it to the scholars or the elite.
He gave it to all the people. Every single Jewish man, woman, and child was there. In fact, our sages teach us that even the souls of all future generations were there. Yes, us, living today in 2023, our souls were there too!
The Giving of the Torah is G‑d’s mission statement to the world; the most important event in human history. And we were there. So it’s not just something our parents told us about, but an event we personally experienced.
There’s more. The Torah is only truly given to the Jews when all Jews are on board. Every Jew needs to be there. Even small children.
That is true every year, when we accept the Torah anew.
And What Happens During Hakhel?
We are in the midst of a Hakhel year, during which, in Temple times, the entire Jewish nation would congregate to hear the king read the Torah in the Holy Temple. With every single Jew hearing the Torah together, it was a chance to relive the Sinai Experience.
Taking its cue from Sinai, Hakhel is the only mitzvah in all of Torah that requires the participation of every single Jew—even young children.
The Torah often directs us to teach our children Torah, educate them, and prepare them for when they will be obligated to keep the mitzvot. But Hakhel is the only mitzvah that children are actually obligated to observe.
Every Jew on board.
It’s true of Shavuot, and it’s true of Hakhel. Combine the energy, and it’s a Hakhel Shavuot on steroids.
OK, OK, all true! It’s very important and Jewish unity is great. But what if my friend is not ready to join just to help create unity for others?
Even though they may feel that they are being schlepped in for the benefit of the group, the fact is that they are completing the circle, helping us all achieve unity.
Everyone or Every One?
In English, “you” can refer to one person or to a million. But in Hebrew, they differ.
At Sinai, G‑d started the conversation by introducing Himself as “your G‑d” in the singular.
Why? Was He not addressing millions of people?
With this choice of words, says the Rebbe, G‑d is teaching us the power and indispensable value of each individual.
Although millions of people (as well as all of the Jewish souls yet to be born) were present, each one felt that G‑d was speaking directly to him or her alone, in private, as if no one else was there.
Think for a second: Why did G‑d to go to such efforts to reinforce the personal effect?
G‑d was sharing, He was conveying, He was investing in us as individuals.
He was telling us from the get-go: You’re not just part of a group, part of the team, or even the family. This is specifically tailor-made for you and your unique life experiences. I am ready to give the Torah just for you, and your personal mission that only you can accomplish.
So encourage your friends to come! Let them know that there is a tailor-made experience just waiting for them—a rendezvous with G‑d that only they can keep.
Oh, and did I mention that there will be ice cream?
Happy Shavuot friends, Happy Shavuot on Steroids!
Start a Discussion