As AI becomes more common in our society, there are many questions and problems related to intellectual property rights and halachah. This includes concerns about whether AI might copy things that belong to others. To understand this topic better, we need to first look at the Jewish perspective on intellectual property rights. The “Statute of Anne,” enacted in England in the year 1710, is generally seen as the world’s first copyright law. However, in the Jewish world, this issue was first hashed through in 1550 with the printing of Mishneh Torah, the magnum opus of Moses Maimonides.

The Italian Mishneh Torah Controversy Back in Renaissance era Italy, Jews were not allowed to print books. It thus happened that Rabbi Meir ben Isaac Katzenellenbogen of Padua ("the Maharam Padua”) invested significant time, effort, and money in producing a new edition of the Mishneh Torah, complete with his own commentary on the text. He then arranged for a Christian printer, Alvise Bragadini, to print his new edition. However, Bragadini's rival, Marc Antonio Giustiniani, printed his own edition of the Mishneh Torah, which included the Maharam's annotations, and sold it for one gold coin less than his competitor's. His work undermined, the Maharam took legal action against Giustiniani, asking Rabbi Moses Isserles of Krakow (“the Rama”) to adjudicate the matter. The Rama ruled that the actions of the second publisher constituted unfair trade practices. Consequently, the Rama prohibited the sale or purchase of the competing edition until the first publisher's edition had sold out and the original investment recovered. But how could a rabbi in Poland legislate what an Italian non-Jew was to do? He could not. However, since the purchasers were overwhelmingly Jewish, Rama put a cherem, or decree of ex-communication, on anyone who sold, bought, or helped sell the competing edition. This effectively prevented Jews from purchasing the competing edition. This established a precedent in Jewish publishing. Following this ruling, it became common practice for publishers to include a cherem from a well-respected Torah authority that banned the publishing of the same sefer (book) for a certain period of time, typically between five to twenty-five years. Publishers sought haskamot (approbations) from respected rabbis because they needed the cherem to make it worthwhile for them to invest the resources needed to produce the sefer. These bans were effective in encouraging the publication of more Jewish books and helping to spread Torah learning.

Rödelheim Machzor and the Purpose of Bans In subsequent centuries many more disputes over intellectual property rights have arisen in the world of Jewish publishing. One such dispute in the early 19th century involved the Rödelheim machzorim, prayerbooks for Jewish holidays. A Jewish scholar named Wolf Heidenheim had invested significant resources into producing an improved version of the machzorim, and obtained a cherem from several prominent rabbis to protect his rights as the publisher and prevent others from copying his work. However, a non-Jewish publishing house owned by Anton Schmid produced a cheaper edition of the machzorim, using Heidenheim’s text but without his corrections and notes, and with the addition of some prayers and customs that were not in Heidenheim’s edition. Schmid claimed that he was not violating the cherem, as he was making his own improvements and not reprinting Heidenheim's edition verbatim. Who was right? The great minds of the Jewish world were drawn into the controversy. A difference of opinion arose between Rabbi Moses Sofer (the rabbi of Pressburg known as the “Chatam Sofer”), and Rabbi Mordechai Benet, the Rabbi of Nikolsburg. Rabbi Banet argued that the underlying reason for the cherem was to encourage publishers to print Torah works, and that in the case of a commonly needed item like a machzor, a publisher would not hesitate to publish even if there were no ban in place, because they know there would be lots of buyers and they would surely profit from whatever they publish. Additionally, he argued that since non-Jewish publishers wouldn't listen to the rabbis’ bans and would surely publish as many machzorim as the market could bear, issuing a ban against the competition in this case would be counterproductive and actually benefit the non-Jewish publishers by reducing competition from other Jewish publishers. The Chatam Sofer, however, disagreed and argued that Heidenheim's extensive investment in correcting texts should be protected under a special halachic consideration of encouraging the investment of time, money, and energy to ascertain the publishing of accurate texts.

Are There Inherent Intellectual Property Rights? Thus far, our discussion presented the rabbinic bans (which could be compared to copyrights) as purely functional, as they encourage investment on the part of authors, editors and printers. But could it be said that they actually own the product of their creativity (intellectual property)? This issue arose regarding the printing of the Pitchei Teshuva, a commentary by Rabbi Avraham Tzvi Hirsch Eisenstadt on the Code of Jewish Law, published in the early 19th century As was customary, the author obtained a cherem (a ban) from several prominent rabbis to protect his rights as the author and prevent others from copying his work and had it published by a printer named Avraham Yosef Madfis (“Printer”). However, another publisher, Yitzchak Dov Bamberger of Würzburg, produced an unauthorized edition of the work with some notes and corrections of his own. The original printer sued Bamberger claiming that he had obtained exclusive rights from the author. Bamberger countered that he was not violating the cherem, since he was not reprinting the work verbatim, since he added his improvements. The dispute was brought to the attention of several rabbis, who issued different rulings on the matter based on their understanding of how Jewish law views intellectual property. First Approach: No Intellectual Property Rights Rabbi Shmuel Valdberg of Zhovkva initially presided over this dispute and ruled in favor of the second publisher contending that There was no actual statement of a cherem against someone printing a competing edition printed in the original edition The original edition of the work was no longer available The second publisher reproduced the work as part of a set of the Code of Jewish Law, providing a superior and more costly product than what the first printer had made. In his view, there are no inherent intellectual property rights (even for the author himself). He saw the ban as purely a tool to create an atmosphere where printing could flourish. Since those conditions did not apply here (for the three reasons cited above), he saw no reason to prevent the second printing Second Approach: Inherent Intellectual Property Rights Rabbi Yosef Shaul Nathanson (1808-1875) of Lviv (Lemberg), author of Sho’el Umeishiv, took issue with Rabbi Shmuel Valdberg writing: And here all his words are puzzling. It is certain that in the case of a new book that is being printed by an author, who has merited that his words are universally accepted, it is obvious that he has a right to it forever. And in any case, if someone prints or renews some work, another is not allowed to do so without his permission … And regarding what he wrote that the author did not write a prohibition, behold even if no prohibition were written it would still be forbidden to infringe upon his rights… In other words, according to Rabbi Nathanson, not only are there inherent intellectual property rights according to Jewish law, but unlike contemporary copyrights, these rights are retained forever. Rabbi Nathanson further explains that although many Jewish books were printed with bans for a set amount of years, this is because the author had decided to voluntarily forgo his rights to allow his legacy to live on once he recovered his investment. He does so in order that people continue to publish his work after his death, for if he held on to his rights indefinitely, there would be no one to publish his works, especially if he did not have descendants, who would presumably inherit the rights, but may not be interested in undertaking the publishing of his works. Third Approach: The Law of the Land Rabbi Yitzchok Shmelkes (1827-1905), author of Beit Yitzchok, took a third approach. He disagreed with Rabbi Nathanson, and contended that there is no inherent intellectual property right per se from a Torah perspective. Nevertheless, he argued we follow the rule that dina demalchuta dina, “the law of the government (lit. king) is law” in the eye of halachah as well. As such, in this instance, he argued, since there was an accepted government regulation regarding the author retaining his intellectual property rights, the second publisher was not allowed to publish the work without permission.