Every three years, the two study cycles of Mishneh Torah written by Maimonides (“Rambam”), established by the Rebbe, coincide, and everyone starts a fresh study cycle. When this happens, and everyone starts the text anew on Sunday, April 23, there will be a perfect opportunity to take the leap and join the many thousands who study Mishneh Torah daily.

1. It’s (Relatively) Quick! When the Rebbe initiated the campaign in the spring of 1984, he recommended studying either three chapters daily, which would allow one to complete the entire work in just under a year, or one chapter a day, enabling one to conclude the work in three years. While committing to study three chapters daily may seem daunting, studying one chapter a day is a much more manageable option.

2. You’ll Connect With Thousands of Fellow Travelers In a talk launching the campaign, the Rebbe stressed that studying one topic in tandem with thousands of others connects everyone with each other—and with G‑d. And as for those who are not (yet) ready to learn even one chapter per day, the Rebbe established a third track of learning Sefer Hamitzvot, which is even more accessible, so that everyone is included. As an aside, when you meet your fellow Rambam student, you’ll be able to talk about something more meaningful than the weather.

3. You’ll Master ‘the Entire Torah’ This is no small feat. Even seasoned scholars who study Talmud for hours each day do not necessarily have a comprehensive knowledge of all of the laws of the Torah. But by studying Maimonides’ code, one gains knowledge of the entire corpus of Torah law, achieving the goal of knowing “the entire Torah.” Read: A New Epoch in Torah Learning

4. Gain More Torah Knowledge Each Day Art by Sefira Lightstone Learning Torah is so essential that it is equated to all other mitzvot. Whether you simply read through the daily portion or spend time plumbing its depth, you’ll make sure your day is grounded in Torah learning. And if you have the time or inclination to learn a little extra, we have essays where you can do just that! Browse: Mishnah Torah in Depth

5. Your Hebrew Will Improve Studying Mishneh Torah daily is a great way to brush up on your Hebrew skills. Unlike his other works, which were written in Arabic, Maimonides wrote his code in simple, straightforward Hebrew, allowing generations of Jews to access the original. With Chabad.org's side-by-side translation, it has never been easier to access this monumental work and learn some Hebrew along the way. Check out the Bilingual Rambam

7. Finishing Will Feel Great! With a commitment and discipline, you can join the ranks of those who have studied all the details of the Torah's laws. In a little under three years, you will complete all 1,000 chapters. If you keep it up and review every three years—and eventually graduate to the three-chapter-a-day track—you will truly master Jewish Law. An achievement indeed!

8. Honor a Great Sephardic Sage When Maimonides penned Mishneh Torah, his intent was for it to be studied as a comprehensive guide. However, since its completion in the 12th century, it was primarily used as a reference—studied piecemeal by scholars. By studying Mishneh Torah as the author originally intended, we honor his commitment to creating a user-friendly code that benefits all. Read: 20 Maimonides Facts You Should Know

9. You Can Study With a Master Teacher Art by Rivka Korf Studio The online classes of the late Rabbi Yehoshua B Gordon are the stuff of legends. Join the growing ranks of students who’ve been hooked on his wide-ranging knowledge, clear explanations, and entertaining humor. Sample Rabbi Gordon’s Classes And with Chabad.org’s newly launched ‘Torah-Texts’ platform, studying with Rabbi Gordon is a breeze. The platform integrates a movable video player so the text of Mishneh Torah can be viewed alongside the class. Check out the Torah-Texts interface