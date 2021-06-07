Every year, across the globe, thousands of Jews unite each day by studying a portion of Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah.

During the course of their studies, students gain an in-depth insight and clarity into each of the Torah’s laws and their myriad applications.

With three tracks, suitable for all ages and levels, this is the perfect study program for every Jew.

On Sunday, the 3rd of Tammuz (June 13, 2021) — which is also the 27th anniversary of passing of the Rebbe — people across the globe will complete the 40th cycle of annual study and begin their studies anew.

Please join in!