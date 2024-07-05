The common perception of Satan is largely derived from the Christian idea of the devil, an independent evil force in the world. In such a paradigm, G‑d is dualistically pitted against the devil, or Satan.

Unlike Christianity, Judaism doesn’t believe in the devil or that evil has any independent power whatsoever. Instead, the Hebrew word satan means one who turns people astray.

This understanding is based on the etymological root of satan, sat, which means to turn aside. Accordingly, the role of the satan is to lure people to act out of spiritual character, or in a manner of shtut, foolishness, because “a person does not commit a sin unless they are overcome by foolishness.”

We see this reflected throughout the Torah. For example, some Biblical commentators claim that the snake that tricked Adam and Eve to commit mankind’s first sin was the satan. According to a fascinating Midrash, the satan, disguised as an old man along the road, repeatedly tried to deter Abraham from following through with G‑d’s instructions to sacrifice his son, Isaac, as an offering, all to no avail. Additionally, the Talmud suggests that King David would never have sinned with Bathsheba were it not for the meddling of the satan.

In all of these examples, among many more, the satan appears to those in the midst of existential or spiritual struggles and tries to lead them astray.

However, it is essential to note that, according to Judaism, the satan is not an independent entity with its own agenda; rather, it is a G‑dly force that is deployed to seduce people to sin.

The obvious question is: Why? Why does the satan exist? Why would G‑d create and employ a force in the fabric of creation to lead us astray?

To address this quintessential question, the Talmud comments on the actions of two infamous Biblical characters, Penina and the satan, asserting that, rather than being inherently “evil,” they were in fact both motivated to act for the sake of heaven.

Penina, who repeatedly drove her co-wife Hannah to tears over being childless, did so to drive Hannah to pray to G‑d from the depths of her heart and be granted a son. The satan, which notoriously afflicted Job, did so in an attempt to weaken his faith so G‑d would not forget His love for Abraham amidst His affection for Job.

In both cases, we see characters acting in ways that compromise and impinge upon others. On the surface, therefore, it would be easy to denigrate them and their intentions.

Yet, the Talmud teaches us something deeper.

G‑d is never absent from our affairs, and even people or circumstances that seem “bad” or “evil” issue forth from G‑d for a purpose—namely, the fulfillment of our ultimate potential. From this perspective, the satan does not lay traps for us to fall into; rather, it administers tests for us to overcome and learn from.

Another way the Talmud describes the satan is as one’s yetzer hara, the negative inclination—an internal counterbalance to one’s good inclination, both of which are under a person’s control. Rather than someone or something external to us, the satan, when understood this way, is part and parcel of our psycho-spiritual makeup. Similar to the stories and ideas explored above, our negative inclination is not an aberration but a necessary element of who we are. Without it, humanity would lose its free will, and, according to one teaching in the Midrash, even the desire to be creative and productive.

In the words of our Sages, “Were it not for the negative inclination, no one would build a house, have children, or engage in commerce.”

Indeed, this is why, according to the Midrash, the Torah says : And G‑d saw everything that he had made and, behold, it was very good. Good refers to the good inclination, while very good refers to the negative inclination.

Illustrating both the deceptive as well as the productive roles that the satan plays in our spiritual lives, the Zohar relates a parable about a wise king who, seeking to test the limits of his son’s morality, hires a harlot to seduce the prince. Although the harlot does her best to lure the young prince, the ultimate aim of the king in hiring her is not for her to succeed in her seductions but for the prince to withstand her advances.

In a similar vein, the Baal Shem Tov relates a parable about a senior nobleman and close adviser to a king who traveled the countryside calling to raise an army to revolt against the king. His charm and charisma captured the hearts of the people, and many joined his ranks.

One day, he came upon a village of wise men. After hearing his rant against the king, the wise villagers turned to him in disbelief, saying, “Our king is so great that it cannot be true that someone who knows him as well as you do should oppose him or seek to rebel against him. This must be a trick of the king himself to test our loyalty!”

Similarly, a truly wise person recognizes that G‑d is everywhere, is responsible for everything that happens, and is always acting solely in their best interests. With this in mind, one can see past the satan’s seductions and recognize the devious designs as the tests they truly are, aimed at revealing the depth of our commitment to our Father in Heaven.

The satan is G‑d’s undercover agent. When we recognize that its ploys are actually a farce and do not even reflect the satan’s own true desire, this helps us take them less seriously and see them for what they are—an opportunity for us to rise above our current station and prove ourselves in the face of such generative adversity.

The satan is an agent rather than an adversary of G‑d, deployed to test our spiritual integrity rather than to trap or trip us up in sin.

A king had an only son whom he loved dearly. He therefore warned him not to go near any promiscuous women, lest he be deemed unworthy of entering his father’s palace. Hearing this and knowing how much his father loved him, the prince declared his allegiance to his father and promised that he would never act contrary to his wishes.

Days passed, and the king wished to give the kingdom to his son. In order to do so, however, the king had to first test his son’s loyalty.

He hired a beautiful courtesan to attempt to seduce his son and thus test him. If the prince is able to overcome the lure of her charms and pushes her away, thus maintaining his allegiance to the king, his father then rejoices doubly in his son and brings him into the inner chambers of his palace. He showers him with precious gifts. Who occasioned all the honor for the king’s son? Was it not the courtesan? Should she not be praised for her efforts?