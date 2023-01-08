This weekly study packet is part of theJewishwoman.org “Be a Leader” initiative. Print it out and learn it with your study group. Click here to learn more about this exciting initiative and here to sign up for our weekly email, which will include your study packet for the week.
© Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy.
More in this section
You may also be interested in...
Practical Parshah—Va’eira
How to Study Torah - Va'eira
Start a Discussion