1. She Was the First of the Matriarchs Sarah was the first of the four mothers of the Jewish people, followed by Rebecca (wife of her son, Isaac), and then Leah and Rachel (wives of her grandson Jacob). Read: Why Just Four Mothers?

2. She Was Married to Abraham, Her Half Uncle Abraham had a (half ) brother named Haran, who was the father of Sarah, whom scripture also refers to as Yiskah (which means “anoint”) because she was anointed with prophecy.

3. She had a Devoted Following Sarah was a full partner in her husband’s efforts to spread G‑dly awareness. While he taught and influenced the men, Sarah guided and “converted” the women.

4. There Were 3 Recurring Miracles in Her Tent Sarah’s Shabbat lamp would miraculously burn from one Shabbat to the next, her bread was blessed (and bountiful), and a cloud hovered over her tent. After her passing, her son knew that he had married the right woman, Rebecca, when these same miracles occurred for her as well.

5. She Was Abducted Twice Shortly after Abraham and Sarah arrived in the Promised Land, hunger drove them to Egypt. Sarah’s unusual beauty caught Pharaoh’s attention, and she was forcibly taken to the palace. G‑d struck the royal household with illness, and Sarah was released. Years later, a similar incident occurred, this time with King Abimelech of Gerar, to whom G‑d issued a stern warning that she be released.

6. She Was Childless for Decades After decades of marriage (including 10 years in the Holy Land ), Sarah was still not blessed with children. This prompted her to give her Egyptian maid to her husband as a concubine, hoping to be blessed with children through that selfless act. Hagar soon became pregnant with a son, Ishmael. Things did not work out well, however, and there was ongoing friction between Sarah and Hagar and her wayward son.

7. She Was a Greater Prophet Than Her Husband When Sarah urged Abraham to send Hagar and Ishmael away, Abraham was torn. G‑d told him, “Whatever Sarah tells you, hearken to her voice,” because her prophecy was greater than his. Indeed, Sarah was the first of only seven prophetesses in Jewish history.

8. G‑d Changed Her Name Sarai and Abram became Sarah and Abraham. Sarai means “my princess” and barren Sarah’s devotion was directed to her husband alone. Abram means “lofty father,” and indeed Abraham was aloof, removed from starting a family. In a dramatic scene, G‑d added the Hebrew letter heh (ה) to both of their names, making them Sarah, which is no longer in the possessive form, and Abraham, which is a contraction of words that mean “Father to a multitude of nations.” With this, G‑d told them, they would be blessed with a child in their old age, whom they named Isaac.

9. She Miraculously Regained Her Youth When three angels came to their tent and told Abram that Sarah, who was 89 years old, would bear a child at the age of 90, she scoffed, wondering how her aged body would produce a living offspring. To her surprise, however, her menstrual cycle returned and her body regained its supple youthfulness.

10. She Gave Birth at 90 As promised, Sarah gave birth at 90. As G‑d had instructed, the boy was circumcised on his 8th day and named Yitzchak (Isaac), which means, “he shall laugh.” Sarah explained the name was because “G‑d has made joy for me; whoever hears will laugh over me.” People did not believe that the child was hers, and it was only when Sarah nursed other infants brought to her, that they finally believed that Isaac’s birth was for real.

11. She Lived 127 Years When Sarah was 127 years old, G‑d told Abraham to sacrifice their son, Isaac. In the end, G‑d told them this was not necessary, and that He had been testing him. But the drama was too much for Sarah to bear, and “her soul flew away.”

12. She Was Buried in Hebron Following Sarah’s passing in Hebron, Abraham traveled to the city and purchased a field with a cave in which to bury his wife. According to tradition, this cave, in which the patriarchs and matriarchs (with the exception of Rachel) would all be buried, was the very spot where Adam and Eve were laid to rest.

