There was once a time when the Land of Israel seemed far away. Not anymore. Updates come by the minute—the dull thud of rockets, the piercing sound of Red Alerts and the cries of mothers and children running for their lives—emerging from our computers and phones as if it’s all happening next door. We see our friends and relatives in their shelters. We can FaceTime with them as they settle in, and in that moment exchange jokes or tears from across oceans. We can instantly know the number of missiles fired at civilians, see their place of impact, the fires, the burn marks. All of it, as if we’re there.

For all the downsides of the powerful technology that has become a part of our lives, the barrage of images and information forces us to see clearly what our brethren in Israel are living through at this very moment. It’s not the news and it’s not politics; it’s our brothers’ and sisters’ lives at stake. We know we cannot just look away, just go about our day and pretend everything is OK, because we can feel that a part of us is there, in the Holy Land.

While technology has sharpened our feeling of kinship, the truth is, of course, that the Jewish nation has always been one. As my colleague Tzvi Freeman wrote back in 2014, during Israel’s last major conflict in Gaza, “We are one—essentially and integrally one. We have one G‑d, one Torah, one story to tell and one destiny at which we will very soon arrive. Each one of us has his or her integral part to play.”

For the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, this oneness of the Jewish people was, more than anything else, about our responsibility for our brothers and sisters. When, in the run-up to the 1967 Six Day War, a father asked the Rebbe whether he should bring his son home from his yeshivah in Israel, the Rebbe’s answer was twofold: “He should not be afraid, nor frighten others.” The American yeshivah boy was 19, but his peers looked to him for strength and support; there was no shirking that.

The Six Day War unfolded exactly 54 years ago. Just over two decades after the Holocaust, Israel was at risk of being annihilated by its neighbors and the world just looked away. At the Lag BaOmer parade in Brooklyn, theRebbe addressed 20,000 children and charged them, too—or especially—with helping in Israel’s war effort.

“Your brothers and sister in the Holy Land, the Land of Israel, are currently in a situation where G‑d is protecting them and sending them His blessings, success and salvation in an added measure so that they may emerge—and they will emerge—from their current situation successfully,” he explained. “You have the unique privilege to help them. Every time you study one more verse of Torah, and through your performing another mitzvah and yet another mitzvah—without missing any opportunity to do so—and through ‘Loving your fellow as yourself,’ influencing your friends and relatives to also use every opportunity to spread Torah and mitzvot, then . . . it brings him G‑d’s increased blessing for salvation and success.”

Assisting Israel’s defense of its people through the added study of Torah and performance of Mitzvot was not an abstract idea then, nor is it today. Because, as Tzvi put it so well, “Locality is meaningless—it’s not a case of cause and effect. It doesn’t take time for the signal to travel, it needs no medium to carry it, and it doesn’t diminish over space or time. Our entire people spread over the entire globe, from Abraham until you and me—we are all one irreducible singularity. … Because a Jew feels the effect of the mitzvah. And a Jew knows we are a people above time and space.”

The holiday of Shavuot approaches, this year marking 3,333 years since G‑d gave the Jewish people the Torah on Mt. Sinai. This was precisely a moment beyond time and space, one at which the entire Jewish people was present, including not only future generations but the souls of converts of future generations. Exodus relates that the nation camped around Sinai, using the Hebrew singular to state that “he camped.” The commentator Rashi famously explains that it was because the Jewish people were at that moment like one human, with one heart.

On the Shavuot following Israel’s miraculous victory in 1967, the Rebbe pointed out the resemblance between the Jewish people’s historic unity at Sinai three millennia ago and the moving images of Jews approaching the Western Wall for the first time in decades. All of a sudden, all differences fell away. No longer were we religious Jews and secular ones. We did not approach the hallowed stones as archeologists or tourists but as Jews, one human with one heart.

It was the Torah that bound us together as one at Sinai, and the Torah that granted us a corner of the world called Israel. It’s the Torah that connects the Jew wherever he or she may be to every other Jew, to our land, to G‑d. And it is through exploring its myriad texts and teachings in all their strata, and by fulfilling its mitzvot, that we help bring G‑d’s blessings upon Israel and her people, as the Rebbe reiterated in ‘67:

“‘You will dwell securely in your Land,’ the Jews in the Land of Israel will dwell there securely. ‘And I will place peace upon the Land,’ G‑d will draw down peace upon the Holy Land. ‘And I will be your G‑d,’ G‑d will be our G‑d and the G‑d of all Jews wherever they may be. ‘And you will be for me a people,’ every one of you, and all of us together, and especially the Jews in the Holy Land, will be G‑d’s people, whom He will lead with His “full, open, holy, wide hand” out of all difficulties, and He will bring them peace and security in everything they need.”

Please consider taking a moment to join all your fellow Jews around the world by increasing the amount of Torah you study each day and the mitzvot you do for the safety of our brothers and sisters in Israel. You make all the difference: