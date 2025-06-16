With my parents, sisters, a brother, and so many friends in Israel, whenever there is an alert for an incoming missile attack in Israel, I am glued to the screen. I get real-life, second-by-second updates. “Boom!” “Loud booms!” “Very close to us” and so on.
It's nerve-wracking.
We all pray. We all hope. And we want to do something.
So here are six things you can do anytime you hear about a siren in Israel:
1. Pray
Say a chapter of Psalms. This one is pretty simple. Especially Psalm 20, which is meant for moments of distress.
2. Give
Give a coin to tzedakah. And if you don't have a tzedakah box handy, use a bowl, a cup, or any other suitable container, and then transfer the money when you have a chance. The power of tzedakah is incredible in providing protection.
3. Think
Keep your thoughts positive. It's not easy. I know. But we are promised, “Think good, it will be good.” It's normal to be worried, but nothing about the Jewish people is “normal.” We are a nation that lives on miracles.
4. Send
Send them a message, but keep it positive as much as possible. They already have their own worries, they don't need to calm you down as well. Just say, “Hi, I can't believe they woke you up so early in the morning again!” or ask for some details about their shelter—enough to show you care (you do!) but not so much as to wear them down.
5. Laugh
And if you have some memes or funny jokes, by all means, send them over! They can use all the humor they can get. Think about being stuck in a small space for an extended period of time. Some good humor can help!
6. Hope
Finally, send them faith. They already have so much of it, but more is even better. Remind them—and yourself—that G‑d is protecting them and that we can't wait for all of this to be over.
May we hear only good news!
