With my parents, sisters, a brother, and so many friends in Israel, whenever there is an alert for an incoming missile attack in Israel, I am glued to the screen. I get real-life, second-by-second updates. “Boom!” “Loud booms!” “Very close to us” and so on. It's nerve-wracking. We all pray. We all hope. And we want to do something. So here are six things you can do anytime you hear about a siren in Israel:

1. Pray Say a chapter of Psalms. This one is pretty simple. Especially Psalm 20, which is meant for moments of distress. Recite: Psalms for Times of Distress

2. Give Give a coin to tzedakah. And if you don't have a tzedakah box handy, use a bowl, a cup, or any other suitable container, and then transfer the money when you have a chance. The power of tzedakah is incredible in providing protection. Watch: The Power of Charity as a Redemptive and Theurgic Process

3. Think Keep your thoughts positive. It's not easy. I know. But we are promised, “Think good, it will be good.” It's normal to be worried, but nothing about the Jewish people is “normal.” We are a nation that lives on miracles. Read: Positivity Bias: Think Positive

4. Send Send them a message, but keep it positive as much as possible. They already have their own worries, they don't need to calm you down as well. Just say, “Hi, I can't believe they woke you up so early in the morning again!” or ask for some details about their shelter—enough to show you care (you do!) but not so much as to wear them down. Read: Living Between Sirens: A Snapshot of Our Lives

5. Laugh And if you have some memes or funny jokes, by all means, send them over! They can use all the humor they can get. Think about being stuck in a small space for an extended period of time. Some good humor can help!