In this new era of COVID-19, when virtually all synagogues are closed and almost no one is able to pray with a minyan (quorum of 10 men), many are tempted to say the Kaddish (which is chanted in honor of loved ones who have passed on) even while alone. Why can’t this be done?

The Importance of Kaddish Before we get to the minyan aspect, let’s talk a bit about Kaddish. I cannot overstate the importance and merit there is in both saying Kaddish and listening attentively and responding appropriately when it is said by another. This holds true for both for the Kaddeshim said by the chazzan (prayer leader) and the mourners. In addition to bringing merit to the living, reciting Mourner’s Kaddish does wonders for the souls of the deceased. It not only helps them as they face judgment in heaven and eases their passage to the World to Come, but also allows them to continue on to even higher spiritual planes (which is why it is said every year on the anniversary of passing).

Kaddish=Public Declaration of G‑d ’s Holiness The underlying theme of the Kaddish prayer is the glorification, magnification and sanctification of G‑d. As you can read in Why Are 10 Men Needed for a Minyan?, anything that is a davar shebikedushah, a declaration of G‑d’s holiness such as Kaddish, Barechu or Kedushah, requires at least a minyan present. In fact, if you look at the very text of Kaddish, you can see that it is structured to be said in the presence of others. For example: “In your lifetime and in your days and in the lifetime of the entire House of Israel, speedily and soon, and say, Amen.” Thus, much of it doesn’t make much sense if it is recited alone. Furthermore, one of the very reasons why Kaddish is considered such a merit for the departed is because the one who chants it leads the entire group in prayer.

What to Do When Kaddish Is Impossible The greatest merit for the deceased is when one of their own sons recites the Kaddish. The next best option is to arrange for a close relative (e.g., son-in-law) or sibling to recite it (on condition that their own parents are no longer alive). If this isn’t feasible, then one can arrange for anyone who no longer has parents living to recite the Kaddish. In this case, it is preferable to pay for its recitation, rather than have the person do it as a favor. This way (a) the person saying it is considered even more of an emissary (bringing more merit to the deceased), and (b) there is greater assurance that it will in fact be recited. This is especially true when the payment for Kaddish recitation supports an orphan, the poor or a needy Torah scholar. In this vein, Chabad.org has partnered with Colel Chabad (the oldest continuously operating charity of its kind in Israel) to offer the recitation of Kaddish for the 11 months after the passing and/or annually on the anniversary of passing.

Arrange Kaddish for a loved one.

In the Era of Coronavirus Due to the extraordinary situation in which we now find ourselves, Chabad.org has arranged a special (free) service in which Kaddish is said in a safe and government-approved environment for all those who cannot do it themselves. Sign up for the service here.