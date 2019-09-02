The requirement that the tefillin be square is among the classic laws that are listed as halachah leMoshe miSinai (lit., "the law of Moses from Sinai"), halachic traditions that are not stated—directly or indirectly—in a verse, but rather were transmitted orally by G‑d to Moses and were passed down through the generations.

The Talmud gives no actual reason for the squareness of the tefillin. In fact, this is sometimes given as an example of a law whose details cannot be understood, even if the general reason for the mitzvah is revealed to us. In this case, we understand that the tefillin are to function as “a sign upon your hand, etc.,” but we do not know why the sign must take this particular shape. This tells us that even that which we do understand is only part of the reason for the mitzvah, which is beyond the grasp of our limited, mortal minds.

We are nevertheless instructed to seek as much explanation as possible. Here are some of the classic reasons for tefillin’s squareness.