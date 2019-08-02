1. Tisha B’Av Is the Saddest Day of the Jewish Calendar Tisha B’Av, the 9th day of the month of Av (Jul. 26-27, 2023), is the saddest day on the Jewish calendar. Referred to by the prophet as “the fifth [month] fast,” it is second in severity only to Yom Kippur, which is mandated in the Torah. Read: Tisha B’Av and the Sciatic Nerve

3. It Comes After Three Weeks of Mourning This fast is the culmination of a three-week mourning period, which began with the fast of 17 Tammuz, the anniversary of the breaching of the walls of Jerusalem. The final nine days (especially the week preceding 9 Av) are of an even greater measure of mourning, when no meat is eaten, clothing is not laundered and washing is minimized. Read: The Three Weeks Laws and Customs

4. We Do Not Eat or Do Four Other Activities As on all fast days, we neither eat nor drink. And as on Yom Kippur, we also eschew washing, applying lotions or cosmetics, wearing leather shoes and engaging in marital relations. While pregnant and nursing women generally do not fast on the other rabbinic fast days, they do fast on 9 Av, provided that they can do so without endangering themselves or their child. Consult a competent Orthodox rabbi and your physician if you have any questions and/or specific medical concerns. Read: The Laws of Mourning on Tisha B’Av

5. We Do Not Even Learn (Most Parts of the) Torah “The commandments of G‑d are upright, causing the heart to rejoice,” said King David. For this reason, we may not study Torah on this sad day. It is, however, permitted—and encouraged—to study sections of the Torah that discuss the laws of mourning, the destruction of the Temples, and the tragedies that befell the Jewish people throughout our history. This prohibition actually begins on the day before Tisha B'Av at midday. More: Video Classes Filmed for Tisha B’Av Use

6. We Eat a Meal Before the Fast Begins at Sundown Like other Jewish holidays, Tisha B’Av begins at sundown on 8 Av and ends when the stars come out the following night. In the final minutes before the fast, we eat a “separating meal” consisting of bread, egg (the quintessential mourning food) dipped in ash, and water. We eat this meal sitting on a low stool, alone, and each individual says Grace After Meals on his own. Art by Sefira Lightstone

7. It Often Begins on Saturday Night Like the first day of Passover, 9 Av can occur on Shabbat, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When it falls on Shabbat, it is delayed to Sunday. This means that approximately 40% of the time, it is observed on Sunday. In this case, the “separating meal” is enjoyed in true Shabbat spirit, with a full array of Shabbat foods. Care must be taken, however, that this meal ends before sunset. We sit on chairs of regular height and wear normal footwear until nightfall. Only washing, eating and drinking are prohibited starting at sunset. More: When Tisha B’Av Is on Shabbat or Sunday

8. We Read Eichah in Synagogue The central element of synagogue services on the eve of Tisha B’Av is the mournful reading of Eichah (Lamentations), the sad prophecy of Jeremiah regarding the destruction of the First Temple in Jerusalem and the subsequent exile of our nation. Much of this book is structured according to the Hebrew alphabet, as if the holy language itself is weeping for the destruction of G‑d’s home and the displacement of His nation. Read: When Was Lamentations Written? Art by Sefira Lightstone

9. We Don’t Sit on Regular Chairs Like everyone else at the synagogue, the reader recites Eichah while sitting on a low stool (or overturned chair or bench). We continue to not sit on chairs of regular height until midday. In another sign of mourning, the decorative curtain is removed from the Holy Ark.

10. In Some Synagogues Only Candles Are Lit In some communities, the lights are dimmed and services are held by flickering candlelight. In the ancient Jewish community of Rome, the candles used this night are extinguished and then saved for Chanukah, when they are used to light the menorah. Read: What Constitutes a Kosher Chanukah Menorah? Art by Sefira Lightstone

11. Even Tallit and Tefillin Are Pushed Off to Minchah Morning services today are unique in that men wear neither tallit nor tefillin. They are an adornment, and we mourn bereft and unadorned. (They are worn instead during afternoon services.) Read: What to Expect at Tisha B’Av Synagogue Services

12. We Read Kinot , Elegies Morning services are followed by several hours of reading Kinot, complexly structured Hebrew elegies that graphically describe the dreadfulness of the Roman pillage of Jerusalem, the brutality of the Crusades, and the many other horrors our nation has experienced for millennia. Some Kinot books may include compositions written after the Holocaust. Purchase The Kinot of Your Choice Art by Sefira Lightstone

13. We Do Not Work on Tisha B’Av While it is permitted to drive and do the other forms of “work” we do not do on Shabbat, it is forbidden to work in the more conventional sense of the word on this day. If you absolutely must work, delay it until after midday.

14. In The Afternoon We Are Gladder After the halachic noon (when the sun is at its apex), the mourning restrictions are lifted somewhat. In addition to performing necessary work, we stop reading Kinot and begin to sit on regular chairs. Art by Sefira Lightstone

15. People Clean Up in Anticipation of Moshiach There is a time-honored custom to clean up the home on Tisha B’Av afternoon in anticipation of the arrival of Moshiach, who will usher in the end of the long exile that began on this date two millennia ago. Read: Moshiach and the Future Redemption

16. It’s Called a “Holiday” Somewhat surprisingly, we find that Scripture refers to 9 Av as a mo’ed, a term that means “holiday” or “special time,” because the very destruction was sown with the seeds for the future Redemption. Another cause for celebration: Although G‑d’s house was in ruins, His beloved people, the Jewish Nation, survived. For this reason, we do not say tachanun (prayers of repentance) or selichot (requests for forgiveness) during the prayer service.

17. When the Fast Ends We Do Kiddush Levana The fast ends at nightfall. Following evening services, it’s customary to perform Kiddush Levanah, the Sanctification of the Moon, which is said once a month during the first part of the lunar cycle. This is an appropriate activity to follow a day representing the waning (and subsequent waxing) of the Jewish people, who are compared to the moon. If the weather isn’t cooperating and the moon is not clearly visible in the sky, don’t worry about it. You can say Kiddush Levanah until midmonth. Read More: Kiddush Levanah Art by Sefira Lightstone