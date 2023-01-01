On Tevet 5, we celebrate the Chabad Library and its position as the communal treasure for all who value the teachings and ideals of Chabad Chassidism. Since 1987, this day has been marked annually around the world with an emphasis on a trait particular to the People of the Book—buying more of them, specifically Jewish ones. To help you celebrate, our partners at Kehot Publication Society are putting on a major sale—their biggest sale of the year!

We encourage you to browse our book selection below and follow the links to purchase them at Kehot, which will unlock special discounts for you.

We hope that you enjoy your new books and trust that they’ll enrich your library and your life.