There was an error requesting the download.

Please send me Chabad.org’s periodic emails announcing new features.

To help you celebrate a most uplifting and joyous Chanukah, Chabad.org has prepared Eight Lights for Eight Nights, a night-by-night program to be printed and enjoyed.

Each night, readers get an uplifting teaching, a heartwarming story and a fun craft or activity.

We hope you enjoy!

Visit our Chanukah site to learn more about the Festival of Lights »