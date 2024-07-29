It all started when I woke up one morning with a question eating at the corner of my brain: What is a soul?

In the words of a great American philosopher and baseball coach, "If you don't know what you're looking for, you ain't gonna find it." What the heck is a soul? Is it big or small? How do you measure it? What color is it? Where does it like to hang out? Does it laugh when you tickle it? How will I know it's what I'm looking for when I find it?