At the beginning of the Torah portion Emor, where the Torah teaches that a kohen is not permitted to defile himself, the verse states, “Speak to the Kohanim … and say to them.” The Talmud explains that the two expressions “speak” and “say” teach us that older individuals are not permitted to defile and give prohibited things to minors. The reason why older individuals are not permitted to do so is because there exists some relationship between those who are older and those who are minors, otherwise, the Torah would not command them concerning individuals with whom they have absolutely no connection.

Shared Space Between the Old and the Young The following question arises: These minors include even those who are so young that they are not capable of rational thought at all. What possible connection is there then between these mature adults and these infants, for which reason the older people are forewarned regarding the infants? In fact, a very great and intrinsic connection does exist between the two — the quintessential aspect of their Judaism, something in which all Jews are entirely equal. One can draw an analogy to many matters of holiness from the physical. Here, too, we find something similar regarding the essential aspect of being alive; there exists no difference between an adult and a child.

Life Force and Manifestation The difference that exists between them only applies to the degree of manifestation of the life force within the individual, its degree of revelation, and how we see a manifest difference between an adult and a child. For this revealed degree of life-force clothes itself in a more internal fashion according to the body that it animates. This difference between degrees of revealed manifestation also applies to the amount of revealed life vested within the individual limbs and organs of the person. However, the essential aspect of life, that which is not delineated by the body it enlivens, is the same within all individuals. Just as it is incorrect to state that one bodily organ is essentially more alive than another, so, too, one person is not intrinsically more alive than the next. And just as this is so concerning physical life in general, it is also the case regarding the life of the G‑dly soul of each and every Jew, the soul responsible for the Jew’s Jewishness: The differences that exist between one Jew and the other are merely differences that apply to their revealed senses and powers; the essential aspect of Judaism, however, is the same in all.