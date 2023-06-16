Introduction: The Midnight Visit of a President and a Poet

In July 1966, Chaim Grade—the Yiddish writer who so vividly memorialized the world of Jewish life and learning in pre-Holocaust Lita—received a phone call. Zalman Shazar, the journalist and labor-activist who was now president of Israel, had arrived in New York on his first official visit to the United States, and would soon be heading to Washington to meet his counterpart, President Johnson. But Shazar had something else on his mind. As Grade recalled in a letter penned a few weeks later, “the [Israeli] consul told me that a constant stream of warnings are coming from Israel” that President Shazar “should not visit the Lubavitcher Rebbe, and it is making the President ill, depressed, and agitated.”

Grade soon arrived at Shazar’s hotel, together with his wife, Inna Hecker Grade, for a heart to heart. “If you go,” Grade told the President, “there will be a storm outside of you, in Israel. But if you don’t go, there’ll be a storm within your own self, and it will never quiet down!”

“Now I see two things,” Shazar excitedly replied, “you are a poet, and you are a friend!”

A couple of days later, The New York Times was breathlessly reporting that “Mr. Shazar had clearly placed his own deep spiritual attachments ahead of the criticism of some Israeli newspapers when he made an unscheduled midnight visit to Rabbi Menahem M. Schneersohn, head of the Lubavitcher movement in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.”

At Shazar’s request, and with Inna’s encouragement, Grade was in the presidential entourage. “I had a lot to do with the report in the Times,” he confided, “they specifically seated me with the Times correspondent, so that I could work with him on the way there and on the way back.” Even “here” in America, he went on, “Shazar’s trip to the Lubavitcher Rebbe made a greater impression than his meeting with Johnson.” As for the Rebbe himself, Grade noted, “he is a very intelligent and very refined person, and he discerns precisely what my issue is…”

Newsreel footage taken during President Zalman Shazar’s “unscheduled midnight visit” to the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson , of righteous memory, July 31, 1964. Chaim Grade can be seen standing on the staircase in the antechamber, to the right, looking through the doorway of the Rebbe’s office, as the room is cleared to allow President Shazar to confer with the Rebbe in private. In a personal letter, penned a few days later, Grade divulged how he helped facilitate their meeting. (Source: Yoman Carmel Herzeliyya 469, 1966.)

This was not Grade’s first meeting with the Rebbe, but their shared connection with Shazar was one of the elements that animated their relationship.

On a deeper level, Grade felt embraced, illuminated, and reignited by the Rebbe in a way that tangibly reengaged him with the Torah culture he so loved, but which he often relegated to the realm of literary construction and cultural imagination. As Grade put it in one letter to the Rebbe, he found in him a compelling contrast to “the Novardok archetypes of my novel, Tsemakh Atlas” who “cannot have any influence on worldly Jews, because they immediately begin talking to a person about his failures.” Chassidism’s axiomatic emphasis of goodness and light, he wrote, was embodied by the Rebbe’s radiance of an aspiration that didn’t come at the price of guilt: “It is in this that your greatness is found, dear Rebbe, and likewise the greatness of Chabad … you can receive each person exactly as he is, and draw him close.”

Another important element in the relationship between Grade and the Rebbe was the enthusiasm displayed by Grade’s wife, Inna, which her husband seems to have found somewhat surprising. “By the way,” he wrote to his friend, “she was the first to say that the President must make the trip [to the Rebbe].” When Grade mentioned this to Shazar, the President turned to Inna and said, “You're a smart lady!”

Right to left, Chaim Grade, Zalman Shazar, and Inna Hecker Grade in the presidential suite of the Hotel Pierre in New York, 1971. From the Archives of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, New York. RG 1952, Box 130, Folder 2955, Item 23.

In the summer of 1971, Chaim Grade fell ill and was hospitalized. Inna called the Rebbe’s secretariat to relay the news and request his blessing for the writer’s recovery and good health. The Rebbe soon wrote to Grade, expressing “my hope … that an improvement has occurred in your health, which will only continue to improve to the point that, with G‑d’s help, you will return home…” Taking a lighter tone, the Rebbe quipped that the “Sons and Daughters” are “of course awaiting the author’s sequels.” This was a reference to Grade’s novel Zin un Tekhter, which was serialized in the Tog-Morgn Zhurnal between 1968 and 1971.

Upon recovering, Grade wrote a long letter in response, thus beginning what appears to be the most lively period of his correspondence with the Rebbe. Their exchange is fascinating on many levels. Rather than attempting to encapsulate its themes, and significance, in my own words, I have instead elected to translate five representative texts, all dated between 1971 and 1976. The final text is “a letter in the form of a poem,” an ode written by Grade in tribute to the Rebbe. For readability’s sake, in some instances I have broken up paragraphs. But otherwise, the text is unaltered.