Introduction: The Midnight Visit of a President and a Poet
In July 1966, Chaim Grade—the Yiddish writer who so vividly memorialized the world of Jewish life and learning in pre-Holocaust Lita—received a phone call. Zalman Shazar, the journalist and labor-activist who was now president of Israel, had arrived in New York on his first official visit to the United States, and would soon be heading to Washington to meet his counterpart, President Johnson. But Shazar had something else on his mind. As Grade recalled in a letter penned a few weeks later, “the [Israeli] consul told me that a constant stream of warnings are coming from Israel” that President Shazar “should not visit the Lubavitcher Rebbe, and it is making the President ill, depressed, and agitated.”1
Grade soon arrived at Shazar’s hotel, together with his wife, Inna Hecker Grade, for a heart to heart. “If you go,” Grade told the President, “there will be a storm outside of you, in Israel. But if you don’t go, there’ll be a storm within your own self, and it will never quiet down!”
“Now I see two things,” Shazar excitedly replied, “you are a poet, and you are a friend!”
A couple of days later, The New York Times was breathlessly reporting that “Mr. Shazar had clearly placed his own deep spiritual attachments ahead of the criticism of some Israeli newspapers when he made an unscheduled midnight visit to Rabbi Menahem M. Schneersohn, head of the Lubavitcher movement in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.”2
At Shazar’s request, and with Inna’s encouragement, Grade was in the presidential entourage. “I had a lot to do with the report in the Times,” he confided, “they specifically seated me with the Times correspondent, so that I could work with him on the way there and on the way back.” Even “here” in America, he went on, “Shazar’s trip to the Lubavitcher Rebbe made a greater impression than his meeting with Johnson.” As for the Rebbe himself, Grade noted, “he is a very intelligent and very refined person, and he discerns precisely what my issue is…”3
This was not Grade’s first meeting with the Rebbe, but their shared connection with Shazar was one of the elements that animated their relationship.4
On a deeper level, Grade felt embraced, illuminated, and reignited by the Rebbe in a way that tangibly reengaged him with the Torah culture he so loved, but which he often relegated to the realm of literary construction and cultural imagination.5 As Grade put it in one letter to the Rebbe, he found in him a compelling contrast to “the Novardok archetypes of my novel, Tsemakh Atlas” who “cannot have any influence on worldly Jews, because they immediately begin talking to a person about his failures.” Chassidism’s axiomatic emphasis of goodness and light, he wrote, was embodied by the Rebbe’s radiance of an aspiration that didn’t come at the price of guilt: “It is in this that your greatness is found, dear Rebbe, and likewise the greatness of Chabad … you can receive each person exactly as he is, and draw him close.”6
Another important element in the relationship between Grade and the Rebbe was the enthusiasm displayed by Grade’s wife, Inna, which her husband seems to have found somewhat surprising. “By the way,” he wrote to his friend, “she was the first to say that the President must make the trip [to the Rebbe].” When Grade mentioned this to Shazar, the President turned to Inna and said, “You're a smart lady!”7
In the summer of 1971, Chaim Grade fell ill and was hospitalized. Inna called the Rebbe’s secretariat to relay the news and request his blessing for the writer’s recovery and good health. The Rebbe soon wrote to Grade, expressing “my hope … that an improvement has occurred in your health, which will only continue to improve to the point that, with G‑d’s help, you will return home…” Taking a lighter tone, the Rebbe quipped that the “Sons and Daughters” are “of course awaiting the author’s sequels.”8 This was a reference to Grade’s novel Zin un Tekhter, which was serialized in the Tog-Morgn Zhurnal between 1968 and 1971.9
Upon recovering, Grade wrote a long letter in response, thus beginning what appears to be the most lively period of his correspondence with the Rebbe. Their exchange is fascinating on many levels. Rather than attempting to encapsulate its themes, and significance, in my own words, I have instead elected to translate five representative texts, all dated between 1971 and 1976. The final text is “a letter in the form of a poem,” an ode written by Grade in tribute to the Rebbe. For readability’s sake, in some instances I have broken up paragraphs. But otherwise, the text is unaltered.
1971 - Grade to the Rebbe: A Tanya in the Lodz Ghetto
Source: YIVO, Papers of Chaim Grade and Inna Hecker Grade, RG 1952, Box 94, Folder 2414
|
Barryville, Friday the 27th of Elul, Prior to Rosh Hashanah 5732
|
בּארעוויל, ערב שבת, כז אלול, ערב ראש השנה, תשל"בּ
|
To his honored holiness, the Rebbe, our master, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson of Lubavitch, may he live for good and long days!
|
לכ"ק האדמו"ר מרן רבּי מנחם מענדל שניאורסאהן שליט"א מליובאוויטש
|
The letter with the blessings of his honored holiness, which was brought to me in the hospital by my wife, was a wellspring of great emotion for me. But it was the kind of emotional experience that calms the irritated cardiac patient, and which fortifies him in his health.
|
.דער בּריוו מיט די ברכות פון כ"ק, וואס מיין פרוי האט מיר געבראכט אין שפּיטאל, איז פאר מיר געווען א קוואל פון גרויס איבערלעבונג. אבער אזא איבּערלעבּונג וואס בּארואיקט דעם אויפגערעגטן הארץ-ליידנדיקן חולה און שטארקט איט אין זיין געזונט
|
Slowly, I’m starting to respond to letters. But when it came to you in particular, dear Rebbe, I set aside my answer until now, the eve of Shabbos and the eve of Rosh Hashanah, when I read your wonderful “message” to the Jewish people in the newspaper.10 I call it “wonderful” because in today’s message one can see the encapsulation and expression of the most significant elements in the worldview of Chassidic Torah — and I feel that I can no longer leave my letter to you aside.
|
בּיסלעכווייז נעם איך שוין ענטפערן אויף בּריוו. נאר דווקא צו אייך, טייערער רבּי, האבּ איך אפּגעלייגט מיין ענטפער בּיז היינט, ערב שבת און ערב ראש השנה, ווען איך האבּ אין צייטונג געלייענט אייער וואונדערלעכן "מעסעדזש" צום כלל ישראל — איך זאג "וואונדערלעכן", ווייל אין אייער היינטיקן בריוו קען מען זען צונויפגעדריקט און אויסגעדריקט די וויכטיקסטע מאמענטן אין דער השקפה פון תורת החסידות — און איך פיל אז איך קען מער מיין ענטפער צו אייך ניט אפּ לייגן
|
It was, and remains, difficult for me to write to you. Indeed, due to my deep respect for you, I cannot, and must not, present myself as being more religious than I am. In the end, I decided that I will express myself with you entirely as I am. It is in this that your greatness is found, dear Rebbe, and likewise the greatness of Chabad, and it is this that has brought you so much success; because you can receive each person exactly as he is, and draw him close. I know the secret: You draw those who are distant close, but do not bring yourself close to those who are distant. But I also know that this isn’t merely a strategy by means of which to rehabituate those who have become disaffiliated and lost. This is a sincere expression of the most fundamental of Chassidic axioms: namely, the faith that within every Jew the sparks continue to burn, and all one must do is stir them up. In this, those who follow the Chassidic path are unlike those who follow the Mussar path, especially the Novardok archetypes of my novel, Tsemakh Atlas — you see, I remain as I am! — who cannot have any influence on worldly Jews, because they immediately begin talking to a person about his failures, rather than about his sparks of holiness.
|
מיר איז געווען און איז נאך שווער אייך צו שרייבּן, ווייל גראד מחמת טיפער באציאונג צו אייך קען איך ניט און טאר ניט זיך פארשטעלן פאר פרימער ווי איך בּין. לסוף האבּ אין בּאשלאסן צו זיין מיט אייך דורכאויס אזא ווי איך בּין. אין דעם איז דאך אייער גדלות, רבּי טייערער, און די גדלות פון חב"ד, וואס האט אייך געבּראכט אזויפיל זיגן, ווייל איר קענט אויפנעמען יעדן מענטשן אזא ווי ער איז און אים מקרב זיין. איך ווייס פון דעם סוד אז איר זייט מקרב, נאר זיך ניט מתקרב. אבּער איך ווייס אויך אז דאס איז בּיי אייך ניט בּלויז סטראטעגיע ווי צוריק צו געווינען דעם אפגעפרעמדטן און פארבּלאנדזשעטן. דאס איז דאך אויף אן אמת פון די יסוד היסודות אין חסידות: די אמונה אז אין יעדן יידן בּרענען די ניצוצין און מען דארף זיי בּלויז פאנאנדערבּלאזן; ניט ווי די מוסרניקעס, בפרט די נאווארעדקער פּראטאטיפּן פון מיין ראמאן צמח אטלאס — זעט איר, איך בּלייבּ אזא ווי איך בּין! — וואס קענען ניט האבּן קיין השפּעה אויף וועלטלעכע יידן, ווייל זיי הייבּן גלייך אן פון ריידן צום מענטשן וועגן זיין געפאלנקייט, ניט וועגן זיינע פונקען פון קדושה
|
Since I have chosen to write to you, I should pour out to you all that I am thinking, [but] I would take up too much of your time. Nor do I want to pour myself out entirely in a letter. Perhaps I will yet, whenever it might be, write impressions of Lubavitcher chassidim, whether in prose or in poetry. I say, “perhaps,” and only “impressions,” because I don’t know enough Lubavitchers to be able to depict them realistically. I am always jealous of anyone who knows Chabad people well, and who knows Russia well. A depiction of the mesirat nefesh (self-sacrifice) of Chabad in Soviet-Russia could become a world-class epic.
|
איך זאל אייך אויסשרייבּן אלץ וואס איך טראכט זינט איך קלייבּ זיך אייך שרייבּן, וואלט איך [אבּער] צוגענומען צופיל פון אייער צייט. איך וויל זיך אויך ניט "אויסשרייבּן" אין א בּריוו. אפשר וועל איך נאך ווען-ניט-איז שרייבּן אין פּראזע צי אין פּאעזיע אימפּרעסיעס פון ליובּאוויטשער. איך זאג "אפשר" און בּלויז "אימפּרעסיעס", ווייל איך קען ניט גענוג ליובּאוויטשער זיי צו שילדערן רעאליסטיש. איך בּין שטענדיק מקנא אזא איינעם וואס קען גוט אנשי חבּ"ד און קען גוט רוסלאנד. שילדערן מסירת נפש פון חבּ"ד אין סאוועטנרוסלאנד וואלט געקענט זיין א וועלט-עפּאפּעע
|
Of all my encounters with Chabad, and with Chabad people, I chose to recount an episode that occurred in 1946, when my wife and I came from Russia to Poland, where we lived in Lodz. At that time I was writing a poem with a chassid as one of the main characters, and I felt that it would be good to refresh my spirit and my memory by perusing a Tanya. — I was still somewhat familiar with this work from my youth, when I studied under the tutelage of the Chazon Ish; he told me to read Nefesh Hachaim, by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin…11 — But in Lodz, after the war, where does one find a Tanya?
|
פון אלע מיינע טרעפענישן מיט חבּ"ד און אנשי חב"ד, וויל איך אייך איבערגעבן אן עפּיזאד פון 1946, ווען איך און מיין פרוי זיינען געקומען פון רוסלאנד קיין פּוילן און פּוילן און געוואוינט אין לאדזש. איך האבּ דעמאלט געהאלטן אין שרייבּן א פּאעמע מיט א חסיד פאר איינעם פון די הויפט-געשטאלטן און האט געפילט, אז ס'וואלט גוט געווען איך זאל אפּפרישן מיין גייסט און זכרון מיטן ספר התניא, וואס איך האבּ א בּיסל געקענט מנעורי, ווען איך האבּ נאך געלערנט בּיים חזון איש און ער האט מיר געהייסן לייענען ר' חיים וואלאזשינערס נפש החיים... אבּער וואו געפינט מען אין לאדזש פון נאך דער מלחמה א תניא
|
One day, my wife became angry with me and went off to spend an entire day walking about. In the evening she returned and told me that she had spent hours wandering around Baluty — the ruined neighborhood of the liquidated Lodz ghetto. There she saw some non-Jewish youths playing football with a Jewish book. She chased them away and brought the volume to me; she wanted to know what book it was. It was the Tanya. It had no covers, but was otherwise complete, and I have it till today.
|
איינמאל האט זיך מיין פרוי אויף מיר אנגעבּרוגזט און איז אוועק אויף א גאנצן טאג שפּאצירן. אין אוונט איז זי צוריקגעקומען און מיר דערציילט, אז זי האט זיך שעהן-לאנג ארומגעשפּאסירט אין בּאלוט — דער חרובער קווארטאל פון דער אויסגעשאכטענער יידישער געטא אין לאדזש — און זי האט דארט געזען שקצימלעך זיך שפּילן אין פוסבּאל מיט א יידישן בּוך. האט זי זיי פאנאנדערגעטריבן, מיר געבּראכט דעם ספר און געוואלט וויסן וואס דאס איז. ס'איז געווען דער תניא, אן טאוועלעך, נאר א גאנצער, און איך האבּ אים נאך בּיז איצט
|
When my good friend, President Shazar — may he live for good and long days — recently visited New York, he received me together with my wife, and I told him this story. The President exclaimed that if I would write it up, the readers would think that I invented it.
|
בּעת מיין גרויסער ידיד, דער נשיא שזר, שליט"א איז לעצטנס געווען אין ניו-יארק און האט מיר מיט ווייב אויפגענומען, האבּ איך דערציילט די מעשה. דער נשיא האט אויסגערופן, אז אויבּ איך וואלט עס אנגעשריבּן וואלטן די לייענער געטראכט, אז איך האבּ עס אויסגעטראכט
|
I wanted to tell you this story too, when you received me following my first trip to Israel. But we didn’t get to it then because I wanted to hear more than I wanted to talk. I recount it to you now, dear Rebbe, in order that you will understand why on earth my wife turned to you to request a blessing for me while I was lying in the hospital. Although she hails from Yekaterinoslav, which has a close connection with the Alter Rebbe, she is the daughter of assimilated parents, and she was educated in Soviet schools.12 Yet, by nature, she has a great deal of faith, and she believes that nothing that happens in life is accidental. When Shazar was seriously ill, and I was very pained, she would say to me: “You’ll see, Shazar will return to health and will yet be President in his new home,13 because he has the blessing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.”
|
אויך אייך האבּ איך עס געוואלט דערציילן, ווען כבודו האט מיך אויפגענומען נאך מיין ערשטע נסיעה אין ישראל. נאר ס'איז דעמאלט ניט געקומען צו דעם, ווייל איך האבּ געוואלט הערן מער ווי ריידן. איצט דערצייל איך עס, טייערער רבּי, כדי פאר אייך זאל זיין פארשטענדלעך הלמאי מיין פרוי האט זיך געווענדט צו אייך נאך א בּרכה פאר מיר, בּעת איך בין געלעגן אין שפּיטאל. כאטש זי שטאמט פון יעקאטערינאסלאוו, וואס האט א נאענטע שייכות צום אלטן רבּין, איז זי א טאכטער פון אסימילירטע עלטערן און איז דערצויגן געווארן אין סאוועטישע שולן. נאר זי איז בּטבע זייער א גלייבּיקע און גלייבּט אז אלץ וואס טרעפט אין לעבּן איז ניט קיין צופאל. אויך ווען שזר איז געווען ערנסט קראנק און איך האבּ זיך זייער מצער געווען, פלעגט זי מיר זאגן: וועסט זען, שזר וועט געזונט ווערן און נאך זיין נשיא אין זיין ניי הויז, ווייל ער האט די בּרכה פון ליובּאוויטשער רבּין
|
With great respect and love, your
|
מיט גרויס דרך-ארץ און ליבּשאפט, אייער
1973 - The Rebbe to Grade: On the Dissolution of Opposition and the New Modernity
Source: Igrot Kodesh, Vol. 28 (Brooklyn, NY: Kehot, 2006), 225-8 [#10,797].
|
B”H The Start of Sivan, 5733
|
ב״ה, ראש חודש סיון, ה׳תשל׳׳ג
|
It’s already been a long while since I have heard from you directly, but I have sought out and received regards from you through mutual friends. In addition, when one wants regards from someone who is gifted with a literary talent, one solution is to take a look at what has most recently been published from his pen. But, of course, this can’t be compared to a direct and personal greeting.
|
איז שוין א לענגערע צייט ווי איך האב פון אייך ניט געהערט דירעקט, אבער איך האב זיך נאכגעפרעגט און באקומען גרוסן וועגן אייך דורך געמיינזאמע פריינד. דערצו, בשעת מ׳וויל האבן א גרוס פון איינעם וואס איז באשאנקען געווארן מיט א ליטערארישן טאלאנט, איז דאך איינער פון די וועגן א קוק טאן וואס עס איז לעצטנס פארעפענטלעכט געווארן פון זיין פּען. דאך קומט עס ניט צו א דריעקטן און פּערזענלעכן גרוס
|
That’s why I was especially happy that a letter arrived in my secretariat from your wife. This gives me the opportunity to write these lines to you, and also to ask that you transmit my thanks to your wife for the greetings and for creating this opportunity for me.
|
דעריבער האט מיר ספּעציעל געפרייט וואס עס איז אנגעקומען א בריוו פון אייער פרוי אין סעקרעטאריאט, וואס גיט מיר די געלעגנהייט צו שרייבן אייך די שורות און אויך בעטן איבערגעבן אייער פרוי א דאנק פארן גרוס און פאר שאפן מיר די דאזיגע געלעגנהייט
|
I want to begin by taking note of a formulation in your wife’s letter, and responding to it. I assume you will also share this with your wife, and with additional elaboration if necessary, although—so far as I understand—she doesn’t need any such explanations. I refer to your wife’s comment that you are “a modern Jew with a misnagdishe-litvishe tradition.”
|
וועל איך אנהויבן מיט א באמערקונג וועגן אן אויסדרוק אין אייער פרוי׳ס בריוו און רעאגירן אויף דעם, און מסתם וועט איר עס אויך איבערגעבן אייער פרוי מיט א צוגאב הסברה אויב נויטיג, כאטש ווי איך פארשטיי נויטיגט זי זיך ניט אין דעם. איך פאררוף זיך אויף דעם וואס אייער פרוי שרייבט, אז איר זייט ״א מאדערנער איד מיט א מתנגדיש־ליטווישער טראדיציע״
|
My stance, in this regard, is that the very word “misnaged” [which refers to an “opponent” of Chassidism] has a connotation of negation, a negative stance towards something. Accordingly, when someone sees that they have made a mistake in their assessment, and that phenomenon in question is actually a positive one, no cardinal change must be made. Rather, the oppositionality is inevitably and automatically dissolved. What is required, however, is the self-assurance to announce this openly; that, irrespective of having grown up with an education and in an environment where prejudice reigned against this phenomenon, being that one recognizes the truth, one accepts it.
|
מיין שטעלונג אין דעם איז, אז דער עצם ווארט ״מתנגד״ איז דאך אן ענין פון שלילה, א נעגאטיווע באציאונג צו עפעס, וואס דערפון איז פארשטאנדיג, אז ווען מ׳זעט אז מ׳האט געמאכט א טעות אין חשבון און די זאך איז גאר א פאזיטיווע, פאדערט זיך ניט אין דעם א קארדינאלער שינוי, נאר עס ווערט ממילא און אטאמאטיש בטל די התנגדות. וואס עס פאדערט זיך יא איז צו האבן די שטארקייט בא זיך ארויסצוזאגן זיך וועגן דעם עפענטלעך, אז ניט קוקנדיג אויף דעם וואס מ׳איז אויפגעוואקסן אין א חינוך און סביבה וואו עס האט געהערשט א פאראורטייל וועגן דער זאך, איז אבער אז מ׳דערזעט דעם אמת, אקצעפּטירט מען עס
|
Based on our encounters at Chassidic farbrengens, based on what I have heard about you, and based on your correspondence and on your literary work, I have no doubt that — irrespective of the so-called misnagdishe tradition — the warmth that permeates your writing fully resonates with chassidic feeling. I believe that you feel this yourself too, and even more importantly, that your readers also feel this, perceiving that within your description of a “misnaged” you surreptitiously introduce feelings that are produced from Chassidic wellsprings.
|
פון אונזער טרעפן זיך בא חסידישע פארברענגענישן און פון דעם וואס איך האב געהערט וועגן אייך, און אויך אייער קארעספּאנדענץ, און ליטערארישע ווערק, איז בא מיר קיין ספק ניט, אז ניט קוקנדיג אויף דער אזוי־גערופענער מתנגדישער טראדיציע, איז אבער די ווארעמקייט מיט וועלכע אייער שרייבן איז דורכגעדרונגען אין פולסטן איינקלאנג מיט א חסידישן געפיל. איך גלויב, אז איר פילט דאס אליין אויך, און וואס איז נאך מער נוגע, אז אייערע לייענער פילן דאס אויך, זעענדיג אז אין אייער באשרייבונג פון א ״מתנגד״ שמוגלט איר אריין אין דעם געפילן וועלכע זיינען געשעפט געווארן פון חסידישע קוואלן
|
Similarly, I also take a stance regarding the opening of the above-mentioned formulation — “modern Jew.” Because the concept of a “modern” Jew, which was invented by the so-called “enlightenment (haskalah) born from the heavens,”14 has long since gone out of fashion. On the contrary, the more a contemporary Jew is actually “modern,” the more distant he is from the modernism that created a rift between being a Jew in private and a man in public, and which so waged war against the Jew in private, that the “Jew” become subjugated to the “man,” that is, to the “gentile,” lehavdil. The contemporary Jew is indeed a proud Jew, who is constantly becoming closer to the old-new Torah — which, despite having been given some three and a half thousand years ago, remains new and fresh. As our sages said, “each and every day its precepts shall be like-new in your eyes.”15 And we witness this especially with Jews who were oppressed by the communist regime for more than fifty years, and who yet remained Jews, coming out from there as Jews. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for those who ascribed themselves to various “isms.”16
|
על דרך זה נעם איך א שטעלונג אויך צום אנפאנג פון דעם אויבנדערמאנטן אויסדרוק - ״מאדערנער איד״. ווארום דער באגריף ״מאדערנער״ איד, וואס איז געשאפן געווארן דורך דער אזוי גערופענער ״השכלה בת השמים״ איז דאך שוין לאנג ארויס פון דער מאדע, און, פארקערט, וואס מער באמת ״מאדערן״ א איד איז היינט, אלץ ווייטער איז ער פון יענער מאדערנישקייט וואס האט געשאפן א ריס צווישן יהודי באוהלך און אדם בצאתך און האט אזוי ווייט מלחמה געהאלטן מיט דעם יהודי באוהלך, ביז זי האט געמאכט פון דעם יהודי א משרת און נאכשלעפער צום דעם אדם, לייען ״גוי״ להבדיל. דער היינטיגער איד איז דוקא א שטאלצער איד און ווערט אלץ נעענטער צו דער אלט־נייער תורה, וואס כאטש זי איז געגעבן געווארן מיט ארום 3500 יאר צוריק, איז נאך ניי און פריש, לויט דעם אויסדרוק פון חכמינו ז״ל בכל יום יהיו בעיניך כחדשים. און דאס זעט מען בפרט בא אידן וועלכע זיינען געווען אונטערווארפן דעם קאמוניסטישן רעזשים העכער א יובל יארן און זיינען געבליבן אידן און ארויסגעקומען פון דארט אידן, וואס איז ליידער ניט אזוי מיט די וועלכע האבן זיך געהאלטן בא פארשידענע ״איזמען״
|
We see a similar tendency in the development of science, which has, specifically in modern times, begun to turn in the direction of seeking greater unity in all of nature. This is a complete about turn from a century ago, when science assumed that nature is divided into various separate domains, and so on.17 In addition, it was specifically the modern archaeologists who corroborated the truth of the episodes recounted in the Bible, as opposed to the so-called enlighteners (maskilim) and followers of “Jewish Wissenschaft,” which arose in Germany, the same land that birthed German “culture,” including Hitler and his heirs, may their names be erased.18
|
אן ענעלכע טענדענץ זעט מען אויך אפילו אין געביט פון דער וויסנשאפט, וואס דוקא אין דער מאדערנער צייט האט זי גענומען א נייע ווענדונג אין דער ריכטונג פון זוכן אלץ מער אחדות אין דער גאנצער וועלט, פונקט פארקערט ווי מיט א 100 יאר צוריק, ווען די וויסנשאפט האט געהאלטן, אז די וועלט איז פארטיילט אין פארשידענע באזונדערע געביטן אא״וו. דערצו האט אויך דוקא די מאדערנע ארכעאלאגיע באשטעטיגט די ריכטיקייט פון די דערציילונג פון תנ׳׳ך, אנטקעגן די אזוי גערופענע משכילים און אנהענגער פון ״אידישער וויסנשאפט״ וואס איז ארויסגעוואקסן פון דייטשלאנד, דאס זעלבע לאנד וואס האט ארויסגעגעבן די דייטשע ״קולטור״, איינגעשלאסן היטלער און זיינע יורשים י״ש
|
Presumably, this letter is longer than you expected. I believe, however, that it is probably far too short relative to the issues it encompasses.
|
מסתם איז דער בריוו לענגער ווי איר האט גערעכנט. איך מיין אבער, אז אפשר איז ער גאר צו קורץ בערך צו די ענינים פון זיין אינהאלט
|
I will conclude with the traditional felicitations extended for many generations in association with the festival of Shavuot, the time of the giving of our Torah, which is coming upon us and upon the entire Jewish nation for good — that you shall receive the Torah and internalize it with joy, together with your wife, may she live, for long days and good years. With respect and with blessing.
|
איך וועל פארענדיגען מיט דעם טראדיציאנעלן וואונש פון פיל דורות אין צוזאמענהאנג מיט חג השבועות, זמן מתן תורתנו, הבא עלינו ועל כל ישראל לטובה — צו מקבל זיין די תורה בשמחה ובפנימיות, צוזאמען מיט אייער פרוי תחי׳, לאורך ימים ושנים טובות
|
N.B. I permit myself to write the following, and the reason it appears on a separate page will be self-understood, and that is:
|
נ.ב. איך ערלויב מיר צו שרייבן דאס פאלגנדע, און עס איז זעלבסטפארשטענדלעך פארוואס דאס קומט אויף א באזונדערע זייטל, און דאס איז
|
Given your relationship with our mutual friend President Shazar, may he live for good and long days and given the active part you took in facilitating his visit to me, irrespective of those who did not wish to allow it,
|
וויסנדיג אייער באציאונג צו ידידנו פרעז. שז״ר שליט״א, און וויסנדיג אז איר האט גענומען אן אקטיוון אנטייל צו מאכן לייכטער זיין באזוך בא מיר, ניט קוקנדיג אויף די וועלכע האבן דאס ניט געוועלט צולאזן
|
I permit myself to suggest that you should reinvigorate your bond with our mutual friend, especially at this moment of deep emotion for him due to the change in his official situation, etc.19 Presumably you will also encourage others who are under your influence to do the same.
|
ערלויב איך מיר צו מאכן דעם פארשלאג, אז איר זאלט פארשטארקן אייער פארבונד מיט ידידנו, ספעציעל אין די טעג פון טיפער איבערלעבונג פאר אים מצד דעם שינוי אין זיין אפיציעלן מצב וכו'. און מסתם וועט איר מעורר זיין אויך אנדערע, וועלכע שטייען אונטער אייער השפעה, צו טאן אזוי
|
Since you are intimately familiar with his dispositions you will certainly find the right way, and words that come from the heart enter the heart and are effectively impactful. For you, further elaboration on this is certainly superfluous.
|
אזוי ווי איר זייט נאענט באקאנט מיט זיין מהלך הנפש, וועט איר זיכער געפינען דעם פאסנדן וועג אויף דעם, ודברים היוצאים מן הלב נכנסים אל הלב ופועלים פעולתם. עס איז זיכער ניט נויטיג מאריך צו זיין אין דעם פאר אייך
|
For this very reason, this letter is being sent “special delivery.”
|
מצד אט דער נקודה ווערט דער בריוו געשיקט ״ספעשל דעליווערי״
1974 - Grade to the Rebbe: Striving Towards the Light
Source: Author’s inscription to the Rebbe, in Grade’s short story collection, Di Kloyz un Di Gas (“The Synagogue and the Street”), as reproduced in an editorial footnote to Igrot Kodesh, Vol. 30 (Brooklyn, NY: Kehot, 2009), 185.
|
To his honor, the Rebbe of Lubavitch, may he live for good and long days — the beloved Rebbe who stands before my eyes too, and who raises up my sparks also, which are wandering about in a haze and striving towards his light.
|
לכבוד האדמו״ר מליובאוויטש שליט״א, דעם טייערן רבין וואס שטייט אויך פאר מיינע אויגן, און איז מעלה איוך מיינע ניצוצין, וואס בלאנדזשן אין נעפל און ציען זיך צו זיין ליכט
1975 - The Rebbe to Grade: Transplanting Vilna’s Soul in American Soil
Source: Igrot Kodesh, Vol. 30, 184-5.
|
B”H
|
ב"ה
|
I was glad to receive regards from you and your wife, may she live. I extend special thanks for your book, Di Kloyz un Di Gas. Notwithstanding the pre-allocation of my time, I immediately began to read, at least the first few stories, and I hope that you will also write with the same love about the Jewish youth of the present generation, especially in New York, who have picked up the golden thread of Jewish continuity. Many of them have done so irrespective of the fact that they cannot expect help from their parents, grandfathers, or grandmothers, as they could in previous generations. In many cases, the help goes in the other direction; children bring Jewish consciousness and even Jewish life itself to their parents, in keeping with the prophecy: The hearts of fathers shall return upon their sons — [that is,] through their sons.20
|
עס האט מיר געפרייט צו באקומען א גרוס פון אייך און אייער פרוי שתחי'. א ספעציעלן יישר-כח פאר אייער בוך "די קלויז און די גאס". ניט קוקנדיג אויף דער אויסגערעכנטער צייט, האב איך באלד אנגעהויבן לייענען, יעדנפאלס די ערשטע דערציילונגען, און איך האף, אז איר וועט מיט דער זעלבער ליבשאפט באשרייבן אויך די אידישע יוגנד פון איצטיגען דור, בפרט אין ניו-יארק, וואס האט אויפגעכאפט דעם גאלדענעם פאדעם פון דעם אידישן המשך, ניט קוקנדיג וואס פיל פון זיי קענען אין דעם ניט דערווארטן הילף פון זייערע עלטערן, זיידעס און באבעס, ווי אין פריערדיגע דורות. און אין פיל פאלן, אדרבה, ברענגען די קינדער דעם אידישן באוואוסטזיין און טאקע אידישקייט ממש צו די עלטערן, אין איינקלאנג מיט דער נבואה: והשיב לב אבות על בנים — על ידי בנים
|
If, at any time, strong faith is required to prevent us from falling into hopelessness and the like, heaven forfend, we certainly need to greatly encourage these youngsters, and express, with the greatest vigor, that we lay great hopes upon them. For you, further elaboration of this matter is certainly superfluous.
|
און אויב אין אלע צייטן האט מען זיך גענויטיגט אין א שטארקען בטחון ניט ח"ו אריינפאלן אין יאוש אד"ג, מוז מען דאך איצט זייער דערמוטיגען די דאזיגע יוגנד און ארויסברענגען מיט דער גאנצער שטארקייט אז מ'לעגט אויף זיי גרויסע האפנונגען. עס איז זיכער איבעריג מאריך צו זיין פאר אייך אין דעם ענין
|
I must make a point, at least briefly, with regard to the inscription. I thank you for the warm-heartedness that you expressed in your inscription. But at the same time, according to Jewish custom, I immediately want to ask a question: How is it possible that one can still, as you put it, be “wandering about in a haze” at the very same time as old Vilna, the true Vilna, remains so alive for you? In addition, as I wrote above, we have complete hope that, through today’s youth, we will be able to transplant the soul of that bygone place even in American soil, where it will hopefully bloom and grow. It might, however, take on a different superficial shape, and we cannot even be certain about the retention of language. But this, as noted, is ultimately superficial and perhaps even the external dimension of superficiality.
|
איך מוז נעמען א שטעלונג, לכל הפחות אין קורצע ווערטער, אין צוזאמענהאנג מיט דער אויפשריפט. איך דאנק אייך פאר דער הארציקייט וואס די אויפשריפט דריקט אויס, אבער גלייכצייטיק, לויט דעם אידישן מנהג, ווילט זיך גלייך פרעגן א שאלה: היתכן, אז עס קען נאך זיין, ווי איר דריקט זיך אויס, "בלאנדזשן אין נעפל"? בשעת בא אייך איז אזוי לעבעדיג די אלטע ווילנע, די אמת'ע ווילנע, און, ווי געשריבן פריער, מ'האט די פולסטע האפנונג, אז דורך דער היינטיגער יוגנד וועט מען קענען אריבערפלאנצן די נשמה דערפון אויך אין אמעריקאנער באדן, און עס וועט האפנטלעך בליען און שטייגען, כאטש עס וועט אפשר זיין מיט אן אנדער חיצוניות, און מ'קען ניט זיין זיכער אפילו בנוגע צו שפראך, אבער דאס, ווי געזאגט, איז סוף סוף חיצוניות און אפשר חיצוניות דחיצוניות —
|
I hope you will agree that it's time to switch the expression “wandering about in a haze” with a different, happier, and more fitting formulation. Throw off the foreign clothing, and upon every Jew — each of whom is a member of the “kingdom of kohanim” — will immediately be revealed the glorious and beautiful clothes of the kohanim.
|
איך האף, אז איר וועט מסכים זיין, אז ס'איז צייט צו פארבייטן דעם אויסדרוק "בלאנדזשן אין נעפל" מיט אן אנדערן פרייליכן און מער "פאסנדן" נוסח: אראפווארפן די פרעמדע קליידער פון זיך, און עס וועט זיך באלד באווייזן אויף יעדן אידן — וואס יעדער איינער איז דאך א מיטגליד פון "ממלכת כהנים" — די בגדי כהונה לכבוד ולתפארת.
|
Given that we are now in the day when we count the sefirah, which underscores the preciousness of time, may it be G‑d’s will that each one of us, together with the whole Jewish community, will strive in the direction described above, with alacrity; every instant sooner is better.
|
געפינענדיג זיך אין די טעג פון ספירה, וואס דאס ציילן אונטערשטרייכט די טייערקייט פון צייט, יהי רצון אז יעדער איינער פון אונז בתוככי כלל ישראל זאל טאן אין דער אויבנגעשריבענער ריכטונג אין אן אופן פון יפה שעה אחת קודם
|
With respect and blessing,
|
בכבוד ובברכה
1976 - Grade to the Rebbe: “A Letter in the Form of a Poem”
Source: YIVO, Papers of Chaim Grade and Inna Hecker Grade, RG 1952, Box 94, Folder 2414
In a note scrawled on a copy of this text, Grade described it as “a letter in the form of a poem.” It contains three stanzas, each of six lines in an AABCCB rhyming structure. I have tried to reflect the rhyme scheme in my translation. In the final line, Grade signs off in a form that is traditionally used when addressing a note of supplication to a chassidic rebbe, using his name and his mother’s name.
|
B”H
|
ב"ה
|
You are comparable, Rebbe, to the ocean,
|
איר זייט געגליכן, רבי, צו דעם אָקעאַן
|
Which gladdens, merely because it exists, alone
|
וואָס ער דערפרייט מיט דעם בלויז, וואָס ער איז פאַראַן
|
|
|
That’s how I soothingly sense you, when I’m stuck in a stay,
|
אזוי דערפיל איך אייך, ווען איך בין אין אַ קלעם
|
When the samach mem21 has me beneath its sway —
|
ווען איך בין אין דער שליטה פון דעם סמֶך מֶם
|
|
|
And since, in everything, you seek the inherent good,
|
און ווייל איר זוכט אין יעדן עפּעס וואס ס'איז גוט
|
You gladden hard hearts, and ignite the blood —
|
דערפרייט איר שווערע הערצער און צינדט אָן דאָס בלוט
|
|
|
Whether for the ordinary man-on-the-street, or for a president — even Shazar,
|
און פון אַ גאַס-מענטש ביז אַ נשיא — ביז שזר
|
(For whom I still mourn!)22 — you are a balm for every scar,
|
(איך וויין נאָך אַלץ אויף אים!) — זייט איר אַ טרייסט אין צער
|
|
|
May you live, Rebbe, for one hundred and twenty years,
|
איז זאָלט איר לעבן, רבי, הונדערט צוואַנציק יאָר
|
And lead the “farbrengens,” together with the choral melodies,
|
און אנפירן אויף די "פאַרברענגעס" מיטן כאָר
|
|
|
At an auspicious time, Rebbe, please also to your mind recall,
|
אין אַ עת רצון האָט אויך, רבי, אין געדאַנק
|
A tormented man, ailing in his body and ailing in his soul,
|
אַ איש מכאובים, אין זיין גוף און נפש קראַנק
|
|
