Light is necessary for the survival of life. Without it, the Earth would be completely cold and dark, and vegetation could not exist. Light can be produced from a source but can also be reflected by another object. The moon’s glow, for example, comes from reflecting the sun’s light. There is also a different form of light—spiritual light. The Jewish people are compared to the moon. Just as the moon is illuminated by the sun, the Jewish people are illuminated by G‑d’s infinite light and reflect it onward. The Torah given to us by G‑d at Sinai is the perfect reflection of its Giver. Light is a symbol for that which allows us to see, to know and to understand. When there is light, we need not stumble along the obstacle course called life. The Torah’s light provides us with insight and wisdom. It enables us to clarify concepts, integrate ideas and clearly see reality. As corrective lenses are for the eyes, the Torah is for the soul; it maximizes the soul’s inner vision. The Tabernacle’s Menorah symbolizes multidimensional concepts, among them the light of the Torah. Because the Torah’s light is sacred, everything used to create the Menorah’s flame is significant. From its placement in the Tabernacle to even the way it should be kindled, every detail is precise. Here are seven lessons we learn from the Menorah and light.

1. The Light of Torah Guides Everything We’re instructed to place the Menorah “outside the Partition that is near the Testimonial Tablets.” Why outside the partition? So that the light of Torah will influence us not only when we are inside the sanctuary, involved in study and prayer, but when “outside the partition” as well. The Torah’s light extends outward to guide our actions while at home, at work, and in our daily interactions.

2. Safeguard the Torah’s Light Only pure olive oil can be used for lighting the Menorah:“And you should command the children of Israel that they shall take for you pressed pure olive oil, for illumination, to kindle the lamp until it burns continually.” A deeper meaning is that we must safeguard the Torah’s light so that it is not influenced negatively by ideas that would compromise its purity. Use the Torah to raise yourself up; don’t pull down or sully its light.

3. Make It Relevant Once kindled, its flame must burn brightly. We can learn from this that the Torah’s teachings must be fully absorbed, so that they will ignite an inner flame that will glow. Likewise, parents and educators must patiently and persistently strive to teach children Torah in a way that is both motivating and relevant.

4. Illuminate the Dark Times of Life To obtain pure oil for lighting the Menorah, olives must be pressed. Only when it’s pressed can the olive produce pure oil to fuel the infinite light of holiness. When pressed, its value is not diminished, but is elevated and increased. We can emulate the olive. During difficult times, when we may feel stressed, we still can generate light to illuminate the dark place in our lives and in the lives of others. Pain can be transformed to a greater purpose.

5. G‑d’s Light Illuminates to the World When King Solomon built the Beit HaMikdash (Holy Temple) in Jerusalem, the architecture was influenced by the Menorah: “He made narrowing windows for the Temple.” Typically, windows would be wider towards the inside of a building so that the light from outside could be diffused throughout the room. The Talmud, however, explains that in the Beit HaMikdash the windows were wide on the exterior and narrow in the interior. This symbolized that G‑d’s holy presence dwells within Israel’s midst yet radiates outward to illuminate the entire world.

6. The Jewish People as a ‘Light Unto the Nations’ The Menorah also symbolizes the nation of Israel and its mission to be “a light unto the nations.” The prophet Isaiah envisioned that G‑d will restore the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland. This return will cause all of the nations to open their eyes to the Divine light of the one G‑d of Israel. “A light unto the nations” is a designation of the Jewish people’s collective role—mentors for spiritual and moral guidance to the entire world.

7. Torah Means Light The Torah’s guiding light provides an ethical and moral compass with which to navigate the most complicated and challenging life issues. Its instruction and guidance speak to each individual, as well as to the Jewish people as a whole. The word Torah shares the same etymology as the Hebrew word orah, “light”—its teachings shine a light on life and show you which way to go. As King Solomon described, “... a mitzvah is a candle, and Torah is light.” Indeed, Torah is the source of spiritual illumination in the world. Always within our grasp, the Torah’s light can help guide us towards our destination with greater positivity and faith. May we strive to actualize the Torah’s wisdom, more and more, throughout our lives.