Names are important. Parents deliberate over names for their children, business owners agonize over how best to name their products, and when G‑d created Adam on the 6th day of Creation, the first job He gave him was to name all the animals.

And yet, in this week’s parshah, Moses’ name isn’t mentioned. Our greatest prophet! A man who spoke to G‑d face-to-face and flawlessly transmitted His Torah to us! And his name isn’t mentioned this week, not even once? Why?

Our Sages explain that it was in response to Moses’ plea to G‑d, when the people sinned with the Golden Calf: “Forgive them or erase me from Your book.” Even though the people were ultimately forgiven, Moses’ request was fulfilled through the omission of his name in this parshah.

The Rebbe adds another layer to this striking omission. He says this teaches that a person’s name is not one’s essential identity; it is merely the means by which we can be identified to others. A name is a label, and it's a quick, useful way to identify someone or something in an external and non-essential way. But the essence of a person can’t be reduced to something as simple as a name.

My name is Karen. I always thought it was a good name. Not hard to remember, easy to spell. But as I’ve written before, these days “Karen” has become a pejorative label for a woman who reeks of arrogance and entitlement. There are people who, when introduced to me, would hear that name, and think they know all about me. I may be named Karen, but I am not my name!

Nicknames, especially derogatory ones, not only affect how others see a person, but also how one sees oneself. I wasn’t athletic as a child. I was so clumsy that when my mother sent me to ballet classes, the teacher suggested I try piano lessons instead. The other kids began calling me “Karen the Klutz,” and so, I avoided sports, didn't join teams, never learned to dance.

A silly little childhood nickname, and yet I let it define what I could and couldn't do. Those names, those labels that we toss about so casually, reduce people — including ourselves — to a single identity that may or may not be a positive one.