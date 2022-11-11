It’s been two years, and I’m still devastated by the loss of the great scholar and ambassador of the Jewish people, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, of blessed memory.

I was privileged to have a number of personal interactions with him over the years.

Many years ago, as chairman of the South African Rabbinical Association, I chaired a meeting where he addressed the rabbis of South Africa. He began by asking:

“What is the single most frequently asked question to rabbis?”

And there were a variety of answers. Where was G‑d in Auschwitz? Why do bad things happen to good people? Why are there no more miracles these days? And so on.

His answer? None of the above. The most frequently asked question of rabbis, he said, is “Rabbi, do you remember me?”

A truly brilliant scholar, Rabbi Sacks never lost touch with the average person’s experience. He understood that people don’t only need answers—they need acknowledgment and recognition of their very existence.

Abraham was probably the most brilliant man of his generation. After all, he alone discovered G‑d and founded monotheism in a primitive, pagan world.

But how did he change that pagan world and teach them to embrace a Supreme Being? Not through his brilliance or philosophy, but through his chessed—his hospitality, kindness, compassion, and generosity to others, including total strangers.

That characteristic flows through the generations of our founding fathers and mothers.