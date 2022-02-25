Once there was a millionaire who had a collection of live alligators, which he kept in a pool at the back of his mansion. He decided to throw a huge party, during which he announced, “My dear guests, I have a proposition to everyone here. I will give one million dollars to whoever can swim across this pool full of alligators and emerge unharmed!” As soon as he finished his last word, they all heard a large splash. A man was in the pool swimming as fast as he could! They cheered him on as he paddled at a furious pace. Astonishingly, he made it to the other side unscathed. “That was incredible!” exclaimed the millionaire. “Fantastic! I didn't think it could be done! Well, I must keep my end of the bargain. How would you like me to pay you?” “Listen,” replied the swimmer, “I don't want your money. I just want to get my hands on the nitwit who pushed me into that water!” Sometimes all it takes is for someone or something to give us that push, and only then do we discover that we can actually hack it.

Inverted Construction Parshat Pekudei wraps up the book of Exodus, detailing the events around the inauguration of the Tabernacle. All of the many parts and pieces we have read about over the past few weeks are finally put into place, and Moses himself oversees the project’s completion. With the structure erect, Moses’s attention turns to the courtyard, the busiest part of the Tabernacle, where the sacrificial altar stood. Moses first sets up the altar, offers sacrifices upon it, and only afterwards does he put up the curtains around it to mark the space of the courtyard. Take a look: The altar of the burnt offering he placed in front of the entrance of the Mishkan of the Tent of Meeting, and he offered up the burnt offering . . . He set up the courtyard all around the Mishkan and the altar, and he put up the screen at the entrance to the courtyard; and Moses completed the work. Essentially, Moses did things backwards. He first put up the inside and only thereafter erected the enclosure. Would you set up your bed in a construction site, sleep on it, and only then build the walls around it? That’s absurd, of course. So why did Moses effectively do the same thing? In fact, Betzalel, the main contractor of the entire Tabernacle, took issue with Moses about this very matter. When he heard about this, he pushed back, “It is common practice to first make a house and then to put furniture into it!”

“Common Practice” isn’t Always Common Therein lies the answer: Betzalel was right that “common practice” dictates “structure first, contents second.” The thing is that metaphorically speaking, “common practice” is precisely what Moses was trying to bypass. You see, “common practice” is the mentality that demands proper order and a natural progression. If you want to approach something as large and spiritual as building a house for G‑d, you must first work on the big, structural things and build from the ground up. Once you have that squared away, you can progress to the more euphoric and intense specific practices such as offering a sacrifice to G‑d. But to go backwards? To jump straight to the intense stuff before squaring away the basics? That’s crazy. That’s just not how things work. But Moses knew that “common practice” isn’t always the way to go. Normative methods are, well, normal, but sometimes, normal doesn’t work. The close and fervent connection to G‑d achieved through the sacrificial rite cannot be the exclusive property of those who build elaborate structures of sanctity, i.e., those who check all their spiritual boxes. So, Moses torpedoed the process and offered sacrifices even before the walls even went up, thereby broadcasting the message that you don’t always need to be a spiritual professional to be close to G‑d.