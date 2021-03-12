One of my favorite teachers in yeshivah was a wiry old man whom we called “Reb Yisroel.” He was an old-world scholar, a brilliant mind from the shtetls of Eastern Europe, a man who knew the Talmud like the back of his hand, and whose searing wit would leave you panting in its wake.

But what was it that was so profound about his teaching methodology (at least for me)?

I’ll be honest with you. While attending his official lectures, I wasn’t tuned in. They were completely over my head, and I didn’t appreciate them.

But what I did appreciate—and very much so!—were his one-on-one study sessions. You see, in the yeshivah-style setting, the preferred pedagogical method is for the young students to study much of the material in pairs in a large, cavernous hall. Only twice, or perhaps three times, a week, does the teacher collect his charges and school them in an official lecture. But the bulk of time is spent in that hall, sitting opposite a study partner, doing your best to hack at the study material.

" Reb Yisroel" - Rabbi Yisroel Friedman, long- time Rosh Yeshiva of Oholei Torah .

During this time, Reb Yisroel would call upon study pairs and invite them to his table to learn with him. Individually. No distractions.

I was privileged to experience this more than once, and it was absolutely mind-blowing.

Now, you would think that over the course of the study session we’d be opening many books and foraying into all sorts of expansive areas of Talmudic academia.

Nope. Not at all.

What struck me, and deeply so, was that throughout the entire hour-long session, we didn’t venture into a single text save for the Talmudic tome in front of us. Whatever was printed on that page—that’s what we explored. Nothing else.

He would attack every word. He challenged us to explain it. Every. Single. Word. Nothing was trivial. If we couldn’t translate, explain, and justify every tiny wrinkle of logic on the page, we were toast. He would drill down and demand meaning from every nuance.

He taught me to treasure every detail no matter how small, to never overlook the profundity that lies right in front of you. You need not run to distant texts and introduce “other” opinions to achieve depth. Nope. It’s right there on the page. All you have to do is to care, be humble before the page, and look for it.

Moses, our nation’s original teacher, was of like mind.