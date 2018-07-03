In parshat Balak, we read about the wicked Balaam, a man who set out to curse the Jewish people but ended up blessing them instead.

An Eye for an Eye

When G‑d created the world, He set it up in such a way that there be a balance between good and evil. Because He gave the Jewish people Moses, He gave the idol-worshipping nations of the world the wicked Balaam as an “equalizer.” Balaam was the opposite of Moses, and our sages say that Balaam was a ra ayin, he had an “eye for evil,” and Moses was a tov ayin, he had an “eye for good.”

Having a tov ayin means that one finds the good in everything. Even if a person who does a lot of bad, and all that is outwardly seen is bad, a tov ayin is able to find the little bit of good and highlighting it, even if it meant looking into the deepest, hidden recesses of the man’s heart. He is able to find it and make it the focus until it affects the person, transforming him into good.

A ra ayin is the opposite. He finds the bad in everything. Even if a person who is completely good, the ra ayin can find the little bit of bad lying latent in the deepest recesses of his heart and accentuate that. He makes that the focus, bringing the good person to, G‑d forbid, commit a sin.

We each have the ability to go either way. Of course, we should be like Moses, but when one is exhausted or hurt, it is very easy to go the other way. At times like these, you have to muster the strength to be a tov ayin.

In a relationship, a husband and wife should always try to see the good in each other. This is even (and especially) when the going gets tough.