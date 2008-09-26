There is a custom, mainly among Ashkenazic Jewry, to refrain from eating nuts on Rosh Hashanah. There are different reasons given for this custom, each impacting the parameters of what (and when) exactly we refrain from eating.

Praying Properly One reason given is that nuts tend to increase saliva and phlegm, making prayer difficult. Since we do a lot more praying on Rosh Hashanah, combined with the importance of taking extra care on this day that our words are enunciated clearly, we avoid eating nuts.

Keeping Away From Sin A more mystical reason given is that the numerical equivalent of the Hebrew word for "nut," אגוז (egoz), is 17. Seventeen is also the numerical equivalent of the Hebrew word for “sin,” חט (chet), not as it's properly spelled, but as it’s pronounced. We stay far away from anything reminiscent of sin on Rosh Hashanah, nuts included. On Rosh Hashanah, which is the day man was created and ultimately sinned by eating the forbidden fruit, we are extra careful both in eating symbolic foods with auspicious allusions and by avoiding those with negative connotations.

Additional Reasons Although the reasons cited above are the two classic reasons given, there are some additional reasons given as well. Some explain that when nut trees are planted, their roots shouldn’t be covered, as it is not good for the plant, and likewise, we generally shouldn’t cover our sins. Nevertheless, on Rosh Hashanah itself, we specifically cover our sins (and we omit confession from prayer, etc.); therefore, we refrain from eating nuts. Additionally, some explain that a nut reminds us of our situation in exile. Just as a nut doesn’t get dirty when rolled in the dirt, as it is protected by its hard shell, so, too, during exile, our outsides may get dirty, but our insides, our souls, remain pure. Since nuts remind us of the exile, something negative, we refrain from eating them on Rosh Hashanah.

What Is a ‘Nut’? And When Not to Eat? Rabbi Moshe Isserles (the Rama), in his gloss to the Code of Jewish Law, writes that the custom is not to eat egozim, commonly translated as “walnuts.” Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, in his Shulchan Aruch Harav, writes that the custom is also not to eat luzim, which he defines as small egozim and is commonly translated as “hazelnuts.” Rabbi Moshe Isserles cites the idea that the word egoz equals chet as the first and main reason to refrain from nuts, while Rabbi Schneur Zalman, in his Shulchan Aruch Harav, only quotes the reason that it increases saliva and phlegm, implying that this is the main reason for the custom. Commentaries explain that if the reason for refraining from eating nuts is that egoz equals chet, then only actual egozim (walnuts) would be included in the custom. However, if the reason is not to increase saliva and phlegm, then it wouldn’t be restricted to just egozim, but other nuts (and nut-like foods such as peanuts ) as well. On the flip side, there are those who refrain from eating nuts until Sukkot or even Simchat Torah. This custom is based on egoz equalling the word chet. (Our judgments aren’t fully signed and sealed until the end of Sukkot, so they refrain from eating these foods until then.) Thus, the custom would only apply to egozim. While some are lenient (according to both reasons) regarding nuts that were baked into a cake and aren’t so recognizable, others have the custom to refrain from that on Rosh Hashanah as well.