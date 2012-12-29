Jewish Practice
Jewish Practice
Mitzvahs & Traditions
Lifecycle Events
Jewish Holidays
Jewish Calendar
Specialty Sites:
Kosher Cooking
Learning & Values
Learning & Values
Parshah (Weekly Torah)
Daily Study
Texts & Writings
Essentials
Kabbalah, Chassidism and Jewish Mysticism
Talmud
Torah & Science
Ethics & Morality
Questions & Answers
Jewish History
Audio & Video Classes
Specialty Sites:
Chabad.org/Kabbalah
www.Jewish.tv
TheRebbe.org
Community & Family
Community & Family
Parenting
Relationships
Health & Wellness
Jewish Life
Money & Personal Finance
Jewish News
The Jewish Woman
Kosher Cooking
JewishKids.org
Specialty Sites:
theJewishWoman.org
JewishKids.org
Chabad.org/News
Inspiration & Entertainment
Inspiration & Entertainment
Jewish Stories
Contemporary Voices
Daily Dose of Wisdom
Art & Poetry
Jewish Music
Blogs
Video
Specialty Sites:
www.Jewish.TV
More Sites
Jewish Holidays
TheRebbe.org
Chabad.org Video
Jewish Audio
News
Kosher Cooking
Kabbalah Online
JewishWoman.org
Kids Zone
Tools
Apps
Ask The Rabbi
Bar/Bat Mitzvah Lookup
Birthday Lookup
Candle Lighting Times
Chabad Locator
Date Converter
Email Subscriptions
Halachic Times
Jewish Calendar
SMS Shabbat Times
Yahrtzeit Lookup
Contact Us|Ask The Rabbi|
Enter your email address to get our weekly email with fresh, exciting and thoughtful content that will enrich your inbox and your life.
sponsor a day Today's Torah study is dedicated in memory of
Avraham Shaul (Alfred) Ginsberg ben Pesach
Learning & Values Jewish History Chassidic Personalities The Alter Rebbe On the Works of the Alter Rebbe

What Is Shulchan Aruch Harav and Why Was It Necessary?

A Torah giant identifies three elements that characterize the unique legislative style of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi: organization, explanation, and arbitration.

There has been an xml error

Line21
Character27
ReasonAn error occurred while parsing EntityName. Line 21, position 27.
By Rabbi Shlomo Yosef Zevin

Rabbi Zevin was born to a chassidic family, and studied at the famed Mir Yeshivah. He received rabbinic ordination from Rabbi Shmaryahu Noach Schneersohn of Bobroisk, a grandson of the Tzemach Tzedek of Lubavitch; from Rabbi Yechiel Michel Epstein, author of Aruch ha-Shulchan; and from Rabbi Yosef Rosin, the famed Gaon (genius) of Rogatchov. He served as rabbi in several communities, and following the Communist revolution in Russia, he worked closely with Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn of Lubavitch in the battle to keep Judaism alive. He was imprisoned by the Soviet authorities, and emigrated to the Holy Land in 1935. There Rabbi Zevin was widely recognised as a scholar of the very first rank, and in subsequent years he wrote prolifically on a wide array of scholarly topics. In 1942 he began work on the Encyclopedia Talmudit, and served as its editor-in-chief for the rest of his life.

More from   |  RSS
© Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy.

More in this section

You may also be interested in...
Shulchan Aruch Harav
The Alter Rebbe's Shulchan Aruch - Code of Jewish Law
8 Comments
The Thirteenth Gate
What Is Halakhah (Halachah)? Jewish Law
Words of Introduction to Daily Halachah
Watch (3:42) 3 Comments

Start a Discussion

Posting Guidelines
Timeline of Jewish History
History of the Jewish People
Stories From the Bible
Biographies In Brief
A Brief Biblical History
Essays on Jewish History
Israel
Maimonides: The Rambam
Chassidic Personalities
The Baal Shem Tov
The Alter Rebbe
Rabbi Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev
Rabbi Dovber, "The Mitteler Rebbe"
The Tzemach Tzedek
Rabbi Shmuel of Lubavitch
Rabbi Sholom DovBer Schneersohn
Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn
Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson
Rebbetzin Chana Schneerson
More
Essays & Stories on the Holocaust
Judaism, Civilization & Progress
Gallery of Our Great
This Week in Jewish History
Miscellaneous
Audio Classes on Jewish History
The Alter Rebbe
The life, teachings and works of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, founder of Chabad.
Related Topics
This page in other languages
עברית | Français