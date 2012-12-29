What Is Shulchan Aruch Harav and Why Was It Necessary?

Rabbi Zevin was born to a chassidic family, and studied at the famed Mir Yeshivah. He received rabbinic ordination from Rabbi Shmaryahu Noach Schneersohn of Bobroisk, a grandson of the Tzemach Tzedek of Lubavitch; from Rabbi Yechiel Michel Epstein, author of Aruch ha-Shulchan; and from Rabbi Yosef Rosin, the famed Gaon (genius) of Rogatchov. He served as rabbi in several communities, and following the Communist revolution in Russia, he worked closely with Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn of Lubavitch in the battle to keep Judaism alive. He was imprisoned by the Soviet authorities, and emigrated to the Holy Land in 1935. There Rabbi Zevin was widely recognised as a scholar of the very first rank, and in subsequent years he wrote prolifically on a wide array of scholarly topics. In 1942 he began work on the Encyclopedia Talmudit, and served as its editor-in-chief for the rest of his life.
Start a Discussion