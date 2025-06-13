The unbreakable bond between the Jewish People and the land of Israel is rooted in history, faith, and indigenous heritage, documented in the Hebrew Bible and carved into the hearts and minds of the Jewish People.
In Short
Indigenous Roots: Jews are the native people of Israel, with a heritage spanning over 3,000 years.
Divine Covenant: According to all Abrahamic traditions, the land of Israel was designated by G‑d as the homeland of the Jewish People, a promise that cannot be revoked.
Ancient Sovereignty: The Jewish People first established an independent and sovereign state in Israel in the 9th century BCE, which continued with a rich history of self-governance for centuries.
Enduring Independence: Despite periods of attacks and war, Jews maintained a continuous sovereign presence in Israel for over 1,300 years (from Joshua until the Roman destruction), with a brief interruption of 70 years.
Unwavering Commitment: Throughout centuries of dispersion, Jews have steadfastly affirmed their connection to the Land, literally giving their lives to remain there (there has always been a Jewish presence in the Land), and praying daily for return and restoration to their ancestral homeland.
G‑d Promised the Land to the People Again and Again
As we shall see, G‑d promised the Land to Abraham and the subsequent patriarchs and then affirmed it to Moses and the generation that entered the land.
- To Abraham: On that day, the L-rd formed a covenant with Abraham, saying: “To your seed I have given this land, from the river of Egypt, until the great river, the Euphrates river.” (Genesis 15:18)
- To Isaac: Sojourn in this land, and I will be with you, and I will bless you, for to you and to your seed will I give all these lands, and I will establish the oath that I swore to Abraham, your father. (Genesis 26:3)
- To Jacob: And the land that I gave to Abraham and to Isaac I will give to you, and to your seed after you will I give the land. (Genesis 35:12)
- Via Moses: And it will come to pass that the L-rd will bring you into the land of the Canaanites and Hittites, the Amorites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, which He swore to your forefathers to give you a land flowing with milk and honey …. (Exodus 13:5)
- And it will come to pass when the L-rd will bring you into the land of the Canaanites, as He swore to you and to your forefathers, and He has given it to you. (Exodus 13:11)
- The L-rd spoke to Moses: “Go ascend from here, you and the people you have brought up from the land of Egypt, to the land that I swore to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, saying: “I will give it to your descendants.” (Exodus 33:1)
- And the L-rd said to me, “Arise, go to lead the travels before the people, so that they may come and possess the land I promised their forefathers to give them.” (Deuteronomy 10:11)
- When I bring them to the land which I have sworn to their forefathers, a land flowing with milk and honey, they will eat and be satisfied, and live on the fat of the land. (Deuteronomy 31:20)
- I bring them into the land which I have sworn to give them. (Deuteronomy 31:21)
- And He commanded Joshua the son of Nun, and said: “Be strong and courageous! For you shall bring the Children of Israel to the land that I have sworn to them, and I will be with you.” (Deuteronomy 31:23)
- And the L-rd said to him, this is the land I swore to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, saying, “I will give it to your offspring.” I have let you see it with your eyes, but you shall not cross over there. (Deuteronomy 34:4)
The Promise of Return
Even though the majority of the Jewish people have been living away from the Land for generations, the understanding has always been that the Land remained the heart and soul of the people who hoped and prayed for the fruition of G‑d’s promise of return:
Then the L-rd, your G‑d, will bring back your exiles, and He will have mercy upon you. He will once again gather you from all the nations, where the L-rd, your G‑d, has dispersed you. Even if your exiles are at the end of the heavens, the L-rd, your G‑d, will gather you from there, and He will take you from there. And the L-rd, your G‑d will bring you to the land which your forefathers possessed, and you will take possession of it, and He will do good to you, and He will make you more numerous than your forefathers. (Deuteronomy 30:3-5)
A Timeline of Biblical Events
1812 BCE (1948 from Creation): Abraham, the first of our Patriarchs, is born.
1743 BCE (2018 from Creation): G‑d promises the Land to Abraham and his descendents.
1738 BCE (2023 from Creation): Abraham and Sarah settle the land.
1312 BCE (2448 from Creation): Exodus from Egypt, G‑d repeats His promise of the Land.
1272 BCE (2488 from Creation): The Jewish People enter Israel, led by Joshua.
869 BCE (2892 from Creation): King David rules in Jerusalem.
827 BCE (2935 from Creation): King Solomon completes the first temple in Jerusalem.
423 BCE (3338 from Creation): The First Temple in Jerusalem is destroyed by Nebuchadnezzar and the Jewish people are exiled.
349 BCE (3412 from Creation): The Second Temple is built in Jerusalem by returnees from Babylon.
Join the Discussion