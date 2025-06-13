The unbreakable bond between the Jewish People and the land of Israel is rooted in history, faith, and indigenous heritage, documented in the Hebrew Bible and carved into the hearts and minds of the Jewish People.

In Short

Indigenous Roots: Jews are the native people of Israel, with a heritage spanning over 3,000 years.

Divine Covenant: According to all Abrahamic traditions, the land of Israel was designated by G‑d as the homeland of the Jewish People, a promise that cannot be revoked.

Ancient Sovereignty: The Jewish People first established an independent and sovereign state in Israel in the 9th century BCE, which continued with a rich history of self-governance for centuries.

Enduring Independence: Despite periods of attacks and war, Jews maintained a continuous sovereign presence in Israel for over 1,300 years (from Joshua until the Roman destruction), with a brief interruption of 70 years.

Unwavering Commitment: Throughout centuries of dispersion, Jews have steadfastly affirmed their connection to the Land, literally giving their lives to remain there (there has always been a Jewish presence in the Land), and praying daily for return and restoration to their ancestral homeland.