Shabbat Nachamu (lit. “Sabbath of Consolation”) is the Shabbat following the fast of Tisha B’Av , so named because of the passage read for the haftarah : Nachamu, nachamu ami — “Comfort, comfort my people.” After the Three Weeks of darkness and destruction, G‑d consoles the Jewish People through the words of His prophet Isaiah . This haftarah is the first of the series of readings known as shiva d’nechemta , “the seven of consolation,” read over the seven weeks between Tisha B’Av and Rosh Hashanah.

The Meaning of Shabbat Nachamu

The Midrash explains that the word “comfort” appears twice because of the twofold nature of the consolation: once for the destruction of the First Holy Temple and again for the destruction of the Second Temple.

G‑d’s consolation for the destruction of the Temples lies in His promise that a Third Holy Temple will be built after the coming of Moshiach. This reading is thus a reassurance that we have been guaranteed by G‑d that the time will come when the Jewish exiles will return home with the arrival of Moshiach.

