Winter blanketed the Ukrainian city of Kherson, covering everything in a thick layer of snow. The local burial society didn’t know what to do: a stranger staying in a local inn had passed away. Who was he and where should they bury him? With limited visibility, they selected a random location for his burial, cleared a small spot of snow, and laid him to rest. Who was this stranger? Years earlier, during his tenure as rabbi in Bobroisk, Russian police burst into the home of Reb Hillel of Paritch and began vigorously beating him for the crime of wearing peyot (sidelocks), which had been outlawed by the Tsar. Hearing the commotion, a nearby Jewish tailor intervened and promised the officers gifts in exchange for sparing the rabbi. Thanks to the tailor's persuasive efforts, the officers withdrew their aggression. In gratitude, Reb Hillel promised the tailor that they’d be buried side by side. Many years later, Reb Hillel passed away and was buried in a prominent place in the Kherson Jewish cemetery. Some time thereafter, the tailor, now an elderly man, decided to relocate to spend his final days near his children. During his journey, he passed through Kherson and sought rest at an inn. Tragically, he never regained his strength and passed away unknown, laid to rest by the local Jewish burial society in a small patch of the cemetery. When the snow eventually melted, they realized that they had mistakenly buried him next to the revered Reb Hillel. In shock over their inadvertent act, they sent a letter to the new rabbi of Bobroisk, seeking information about the stranger's identity. The rabbi responded with the story of Reb Hillel's pledge to the tailor, and the townspeople understood that Reb Hillel had kept his promise. Who was this holy man, who kept his promise even in death?

Who Was Reb Hillel Paritcher ? Reb Hillel HaLevi Malislav of Paritch (1795-1864) was a Chabad chassid and renowned scholar of both halachah and Jewish mysticism. His status as a quasi-rebbe is unique in the annals of Chabad; he served as a spiritual guide to aspiring students, unlearned countrymen, and the many others who sought his guidance and direction.

The Young Prodigy Born in Khmilnyk, Ukraine, in 1795, Reb Hillel was recognized as a prodigy from a very young age. He spent his days and nights immersed in Torah study, and was proficient in the entire Talmud and halachic works by the time of his bar mitzvah. On Shabbat, he would learn Kabbalah assiduously, and was thoroughly familiar with the writings of the Arizal by the age of 15. As was not uncommon at the time, Reb Hillel married before his bar mitzvah. Following the Eastern European custom, he began wearing a tallit from that time, even though he had yet to wear tefillin. Reb Hillel was a student of Rabbi Avraham Dov (Auerbach) of Avrutch, author of Bat Ayin, and later of Rabbi Mordechai of Chernobyl. His father, Reb Meir, was a devotee of the Maggid of Mezritch until the Maggid’s passing in 1772. He then became a follower of Rabbi Menachem Nochum of Chernobyl, and after his passing in 1797, a student of his son Rabbi Mordechai.

Discovering Chabad While still a teen, Reb Hillel made a discovery—an untitled manuscript left on one of the tables in the study hall—that would change the trajectory of his life. He and his study partner skimmed through the pages, fascinated by the revolutionary ideas within. After some research, they learned that it was the Tanya, the magnum opus of the first Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi (known as the Alter Rebbe). Intrigued, they decided to delve deeper into the teachings of Chabad chassidism. They met with Rabbi Zalman Zezmer, a leading exponent of Chabad teachings who happened to be in the vicinity at that time. He explained the distinctions between Chabad and other branches of Chassidism. At that moment, Reb Hillel recognized that he had encountered an entirely new approach to Torah, one that he couldn't imagine living without.2

(Almost) Meeting the Alter Rebbe Throughout his life, Reb Hillel endeavored mightily to meet the Alter Rebbe, but every time the Rebbe was nearby, delivering Chassidic teachings to his followers, Reb Hillel managed to miss him by a mere few minutes. Once, in 1811, Reb Hillel made sure to arrive early at the inn where the Alter Rebbe was staying, but to his dismay, the building had already filled up and he was forced to stand amongst the overflowing crowd in the courtyard. He was, however, able to hear the discourse the Alter Rebbe gave. He decided that the next time, he would make sure to arrive much earlier. A few months later, word spread that the Alter Rebbe was coming to visit. After discovering where the Alter Rebbe would be staying, Reb Hillel managed to get into the room and hide under the bench. He planned to come out when the Alter Rebbe entered, and ask him some questions he’d prepared on the Talmudic tractate of Erchin (lit. “evaluations,” a tractate which discusses evaluations of objects with regard to pledges in the Holy Temple). Hours passed, and the Alter Rebbe entered. Before Reb Hillel was able to show himself, the Alter Rebbe spoke in his trademark sing-song, “When a young man prepares questions in the tractate of Erchin, he should first make sure to evaluate himself.” Reb Hillel fainted with shock, recovering only after the Alter Rebbe left the room. Approximately a year later, the Alter Rebbe passed away; Reb Hillel never merited to meet him. Eventually, Reb Hillel traveled to the city of Lubavitch, where Rabbi Dovber (known as the Mitteler Rebbe), the Alter Rebbe’s son and successor, lived. He remained there for several months, ultimately becoming one of the Mitteler Rebbe’s greatest disciples.

Visits to the Kherson Settlements The French invasion of Russia in 1812 inflicted significant destruction, adversely affecting Jewish people throughout the country. In response, the Mitteler Rebbe established settlements in Kherson, Ukraine, in 1814, where displaced and impoverished Jews could engage in agricultural work. Over time, tens of thousands of Jewish families resettled there. In 1816, the Mitteler Rebbe visited the settlements for a five-month period, bringing inspiration and guidance to the Jewish farmers. Recognizing that his health and other responsibilities would limit his ability to make annual visits, the Mitteler Rebbe appointed Reb Hillel as his emissary to visit the settlements each year. The trips lasted three months each year, from after the holiday of Shavuot until Rosh Hashanah. During his visits, Reb Hillel not only collected funds from the local Jewish community to provide them with proper kosher food, but also assisted Jewish soldiers stationed in the area. Additionally, he worked diligently to secure the release of Jews imprisoned by their landowners due to their inability to meet financial obligations. Beyond material support, Reb Hillel dedicated himself to answering the townspeople's questions on mystical Chassidic teachings, educating them on essential Jewish laws and traditions, and teaching the Mitteler Rebbe's Chassidic discourses in a manner that allowed even the less-learned to grasp their profound meaning. Reb Hillel faithfully continued these annual visits until his passing in 1864, which occurred while he was visiting one of the Kherson settlements.

“Half a Rebbe” Perhaps most noteworthy, was the respect accorded to Reb Hillel by the Rebbes of Chabad. After the passing of the Mitteler Rebbe, Reb Hillel became a devoted follower of his successor, the third Rebbe of Chabad, the Tzemach Tzedek. During a Chassidic gathering with the sixth Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak, an individual mentioned that chassidim would say that the Tzemach Tzedek referred to Reb Hillel as “half a chassid.” The Rebbe responded, “The other half was rebbe.” Additionally, the Seventh Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—records that the Tzemach Tzedek authorized Reb Hillel to accept panim (personal prayer notes) and dispense blessings—practices generally reserved for a rebbe. Another episode in this vein occurred after the Tzemach Tzedek had delivered a Chassidic discourse. While reviewing the discourse, a discussion arose regarding a particular point. Reb Hillel explained it one way and another student understood it differently. Later when they asked the Rebbe himself for clarification, his explanation aligned with the interpretation of the one who had disagreed with Reb Hillel. Reb Hillel however did not back down, explaining: “When the Rebbe recites a Chassidic discourse, it is as if G‑d Himself is speaking through the Rebbe. Now, after he has concluded this discourse, each person may take the discourse as they understand it.” Finally, we see how this element filters through to his works on Chassidic thought. With few notable exceptions, Chabad chassidim would not pen their own Chassidic discourses. The development of Chassidic ideas is reserved for the rebbe, who is divinely inspired (as Reb Hillel himself articulated in the anecdote referenced above). However, chief among Reb Hillel’s works is the series Pelach Harimon, published posthumously in stages (and still incomplete). This work contains original Chassidic discourses delivered by Reb Hillel on various subjects. To date, five volumes of this work have been published. Fittingly, although some prefer to focus their energy on the study of the Chassidic teachings of the Rebbes of Chabad, an exception is made for the works of Reb Hillel. A number of other works were published posthumously as well. These include Imrei Noam (Vilna, 1876), a collection of various discourses of the festivals, Likutei Biurim (Warsaw, 1868), notes and explanations on various works of the Mitteler Rebbe, and Maamarei Hishtatchut (Brooklyn, NY, 1951).

Rabbinic Career The Mitteler Rebbe appointed Reb Hillel to serve as rabbi of the city of Paritch. Later, again upon the counsel of the Mitteler Rebbe, he relocated to the city of Bobroisk. His appointment there was significant. As the only rabbi in the city, he led both the Chassidic and non-Chassidic communities there. At the request of the people of Paritch, he continued to visit them for one month each year. Soon enough, however, they realized that committing to even just this month posed a challenge for Reb Hillel, who was already spending a significant part of the year traveling, and they stopped requesting his visits. A “rabbis’ rabbi,” he was consulted by fellow rabbis in other cities with all manner of questions. Some of his halachic responsa were published as an addendum to Pelach Harimon on Bereishit and in the Responsa of the Tzemach Tzedek, Yoreh Deah.

Sanctity and Song Reb Hillel was renowned for his exceptional devotion to serving G‑d, often taking extra stringencies upon himself. Rabbi Itche der Masmid, a great 19th-century chassid, related: “Chassidim would say that in the past 300 years, there was no chassid who was as righteous in his actions as Reb Hillel.” Song is integral to the Chassidic way of life, and Reb Hillel was known to say: “One who has an ear for a Chassidic melody, will have an ear for Chassidic teachings.” Indeed, Reb Hillel himself composed no fewer than 13 soulful tunes, a number of which remain popular today. At his table each Shabbat, he would sing three melodies, each of which would be sung three times. On Yom Tov, he would sing five melodies, each of which would similarly be sung three times. One such tune, Azamer Bishvochin, is customarily sung on Friday nights. Listen here:

Another famous melody composed by Reb Hillel is known as Niggun Levavi (“tune of the heart”), a stirring tune that is sung at Chassidic gatherings. Watch here:

For more tunes composed by Reb Hillel see here