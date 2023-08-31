

Eight out of ten Americans will tell you that they have a soul that will last forever, but few can describe what that soul is. It certainly isn’t your mind, your emotions, or your character. Those change from youth to maturity, through the events and traumas you encounter over a lifetime, as well as through your own hard work to create new habits and attitudes. If the soul is forever, it could not be so malleable to change. All the more so your soul is not your ego, or your personality, or whatever it is that you call “yourself.” Those are but superficial artifacts of life on earth, like the streams that appear after a heavy rain, taking whatever path the terrain will provide on their return to the high seas. “Me,” the song goes, is “a name I call myself.” And not much more. You need such a name, a sense of self and ego, in order to navigate life in human society. How could you understand “you” or “they” if there were no “I?” But it is a serious error to believe these flimsy pronouns represent anything more than a fleeting relationship to whatever the world is throwing at you in the current moment. The notion of a soul pulls us inward toward a far less audible and yet very resonant sense of who we truly are and what it means to be alive. Rather, the notion of a soul pulls us inward toward a far less audible and yet very resonant sense of who we truly are and what it means to be alive. It is a vital notion, because it provides a context of preciousness to life, much as a frame for a valued portrait.

You Are Not the Water, But the Well Because life, for the soul, is an event. As a day is an event for a body, a lifetime for the soul is a day to achieve that which it could not accomplish on any other day. After all, if your soul is forever, you must ask, “What could be beyond forever that enticed me to abandon that bliss, if just for a day, to descend within the temporal, to suffer the pains and sorrows of the body? What treasure did I hope to find here that I will hold tight to my bosom on my journey home?” That’s the big picture. But the notion of a soul is more importantly a commentary on the moment now. When you say you have a soul, you are recognizing that beneath your persona, your ego, your reactions to people and your attitudes towards them, your joy and your pain, the places you go, the things you end up doing, beneath all your desires, needs, and goals, as well as your most basic physiological functions of eating, breathing, and pumping blood through your veins—the fundamental explanation of all this is a single entity that drives it all, and yet transcends it all, as a limitless aquifer would remain unaffected by a bucket of water drawn from its well. You are not the bucket, not the water, but the endlessly abundant well. And the bottom of that well is a subterranean ocean of all the souls. And at the origin of the ocean of souls is the origin of the universe, so that all is connected as a single organic whole.

There Is Nothing Without a Soul Indeed, the notion of a soul shifts how we view all of reality. The notion of a soul shifts how we view all of reality. Because there is nothing that does not have a soul. The wondrous harmony of the physical forces—of gravity, electromagnetism, the strong and weak nuclear forces—these are the modalities of the soul of the earth beneath your feet, of the water you drink, of the wind blowing upon your cheek, the light and warmth shining down upon you from the sun. After all, when we say that the apple falls to the ground and the planets stay in their orbits due to something we call gravity, what do we really mean? Simply that there is a more fundamental explanation to reality than anything the eye can see. Nobody would say that gravity is the apple falling or the motion of the planets. These are phenomena that point to something that cannot be directly observed or measured. The perceived reality is an artifact of a deeper truth. Furthermore, intuitively we reason that it is not matter that somehow conjures up this talent just by being a glob of matter. Quite the opposite, it makes more sense to us to say that out of the interactions and fluctuations of these fundamental forces emerge points in time and space that we call particles of matter, like glimmers of light in perpetual dance upon the waves of an endless and unknowable ocean. The perceived reality is an artifact of a deeper truth.

The Four Domains of Life According to R. Chaim Vital , Etz Chaim Class Means Includes Quality דומם Mute Non-organic matter Predictable צומח Growing Plants, trees, fungi, etc. Works to increase itself. חי Alive Insects, reptiles, birds, mammals, etc. Displays intent. Unfixed. מדבר Speaking Human beings Transcends instinct and boundaries of self.

Souls That Speak This soul of matter that generates earth, water, wind, and fire, determines the structures of the atoms, molecules, crystals, stars, and galaxies, and then wipes them away—it presents no heart, no meaning, purpose, desire, or agency. The classical Jewish texts say this realm is mute, unable to speak of what it holds inside. Yet, as the structures of nature approach complexities that boggle human comprehension—a quarter-teaspoon of bacteria is estimated to contain as much memory storage as the entire internet—those essential qualities of the universe discover a mode of expression. First, in the form of things that grow, propagate, and protect their own survival. None of this can be reduced to the laws of physics, and there is no mathematics to predict within any measure of accuracy the growth of a seed into a tree in any given terrain. A single strand of DNA, detached from its origin, directs an operation from beneath leaves, debris, and if fortunate, animal feces, to collect carbon from the thin air, tap the streams of water beneath solid rock, and create a massive self-reproductive factory we know as a tree. Tell me it has no urge, no drive, no soul. And yet more so, those creatures that proactively run about seeking their prey, laying their traps, building their nests, dancing their courtship dances, and migrating great distances. In them, we see far more openly not just purpose, but something we would call intent--doing something now for what will be in the future. In them, we see far more openly not just purpose, but something we would call intent--doing something now for what will be in the future.

Souls of Desire This is the meaning of the word for soul in Hebrew: Nefesh. It is a word that carries a sense of agency and desire. A dead leaf is driven in maddening circles by the wind, but a being that wants something, and everything it does is directed towards fulfilling that want, this, we say, has a nefesh. It is its own living being. The bee flies all the daylight hours of its life from flower to flower, not because its internal circuits contain such a program, but because it wants to. It enjoys pollen. Perhaps it enjoys the flower as well. It is a creature driven by its own desires. The same with a bird, a fox, a crocodile, or for that matter, a human being. They are creatures of desire, driven by their own experience of pleasure and pain. This is the most profound marvel of life and the soul: that a living thing is not a droid. It does not operate as though following some signal from a spaceship up yonder. Nor does it neatly follow any program. Every attempt to reduce even the neurology of the simplest, microscopic worm to some formal procedure has failed. The wonder of life is that this creature takes ownership of its soul just as much as the soul takes ownership of this creature, so that body and soul are one indivisible singularity. Every attempt to reduce even the neurology of the simplest, microscopic worm to some formal procedure has failed. Within a living body, every organ, every cell, and every organelle behaves as nefesh, as a willful, living being that no algorithm or symmetry can satisfactorily describe. And yet, all together, they behave as one single nefesh, with one will to live and to regenerate. Here is the distinction between the soul of flora and that of fauna: A blade of grass, a vegetable, or a tree is a thing with life. An animal is a living thing. Hold a live animal in your hands and you hold life itself. You hold intent. You hold meaning.