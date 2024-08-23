Kabbalah is Jewish mysticism, an ancient tradition that offers deep insights into the nature of G‑d, His interaction with the world, and the purpose of Creation. Hidden for millennia from all but a select few, today this deeper aspect of the Torah is accessible to all, inspiring and uplifting men and women from across the spectrum of academic knowledge and religious observance. Read on for 14 facts about perhaps the most potent but misrepresented area of Jewish wisdom.

1. It Means “Received Tradition” The term “Kabbalah” translates as “a received tradition,” signifying that this body of knowledge was handed down to Moses by G‑d at Mt. Sinai, along with the rest of the Torah. Moses then passed it on to Joshua, and it continued to be transmitted through the generations until it reached us today. This name underscores the importance of staying true to the original, pure teachings of traditional Kabbalah, to avoid altering or distorting this sacred wisdom. Read: What Is Kabbalah?

2. It Is the Study of the Divine Kabbalah is the innermost of the four ways in which the Torah is interpreted. At its essence, it is a spiritual doctrine plumbing the depths of the Creator, the world, and ourselves, and the interplay between all three. It sheds light on the deeper dimensions of existence and illuminates our place and purpose in G‑d’s master plan. Read: What Makes Jewish Mysticism Unique

3. It Is the “Soul” of the Torah If the technicalities of Jewish law are the Torah’s body, then Kabbalah is its soul. Just like a body cannot live without a soul, Judaism without its mystical side can become drab and lifeless. And just as the soul cannot accomplish without the body, Kabbalah without the grounding of practical Judaism is a futile exercise. Read: The Transmission of Kabbalah

4. The Oldest Work Is Sefer Yetzirah Often translated as the “Book of Formation,” Sefer Yetzirah is the earliest extant Jewish esoteric work, and the only one mentioned in the Talmud. According to tradition, it was authored by our forefather Abraham. Some posit that while the fundamental ideas of Sefer Yetzirah originate from Abraham, it was actually written down by Rabbi Akiva. Read: 5 Works That Shaped Kabbalah

5. The Zohar Is Its Primary Work The primary text of Kabbalah is the Zohar, compiled by Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai and his disciples in the 2nd century BCE. The Zohar was not the first Kabbalistic work—it was preceded by the aforementioned Sefer Yetzirah, as well as Sefer Habahir (“Book of Illumination”) of Rabbi Nechunya ben Hakanah. But while those two compositions are short and cryptic, the Zohar is comprehensive in scope, becoming the basis for all later authoritative Kabbalistic teachings. For centuries, the Zohar remained widely unknown. It was first discovered and published in the 13th century by Rabbi Moshe de Leona, a leading Spanish Kabbalist. Many sources emphasize the potency of studying this sublime work and its ability to uplift the soul. Read: What Is the Zohar?

6. Talmudists Were Kabbalists Some of the greatest Talmudists in history were Kabbalists, such as Rabbi Akiva, Rabbi Yishmael, and Rabbi Nechunya ben Hakanah. Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, author of the Zohar and one of Kabbalah’s greatest teachers, is mentioned in the Talmud hundreds of times. Other Talmudic scholars, such as Rava, Rabbi Chanina, and Rabbi Oshaya, used the secrets of Kabbalah contained in Sefer Yetzirah to create animals and even humanoids (a.k.a. golems). Read: Golem: Mythical Creature or Historical Fact? In later generations, Rabbi Yosef Caro, famous for authoring the Shulchan Aruch (Code of Jewish Law), was also a Kabbalist of eminent stature, often visited by a heavenly angel who would reveal esoteric secrets.

7. Safed Was the Kabbalah Capital Perhaps nowhere in the world is as intrinsically associated with Kabbalah as the holy city of Safed in the Land of Israel. In the 16th century, a group of eminent Sephardic Kabbalists made the city their home, turning it into a hotspot of esoteric study and activity. Among the prestigious members of this group were Rabbi Shlomo Alkabetz, Rabbi Moshe Cordevero (the Ramak), Rabbi Yosef Caro, Rabbi Yitzchak Luria (the Arizal), and his student Rabbi Chaim Vital. Watch: The Golden Age of Safed

8. The Arizal Developed a Definitive Doctrine Rabbi Yitzchak Luria, commonly known as the Arizal, arrived in Safed in 1570 and developed a system of Kabbalistic thought that has since become the standard among Kabbalists. The Arizal's teachings not only revolutionized the field of Jewish mysticism but also left a significant impact on Jewish theology and practice. He is widely regarded as the greatest practitioner and expounder of Kabbalah since Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. Read: 14 Facts You Should Know About the Arizal

9. Practical Kabbalah Is Not for the Layman Kabbalah comprises two tracks: Kabbalah Iyunit, contemplative Kabbalah, and Kabbalah Maasit, practical Kabbalah. While contemplative Kabbalah discusses the inner workings of the Divine, practical Kabbalah involves unlocking spiritual powers to effect tangible changes in nature, such as creating golems and writing amulets. While contemplative Kabbalah is open to the masses (as long as approached correctly), practical Kabbalah remains in the hands of the very select few capable of harnessing its strength appropriately. The Arizal, one of the most famed Kabbalists of all times, warned of the dangers inherent in the misappropriation of these Divine powers by the uninitiated. Read: Contemplative Vs. Practical Kabbalah

10. Some (But Not All) Restricted It to the 40+ Crowd Some sources indicate that the study of Kabbalah should be restricted to those who have reached the age of 40. However, many explain that this restriction does not apply to the vast majority of Kabbalah’s teachings. Rather, it is only intended for certain metaphysical teachings of Torah. Furthermore, the basic ideas of Kabbalah are a necessity if you want to fulfill the mitvzah to know, love, and fear G‑d. Others waive this restriction entirely, especially in the current era (see below). Read: Is Kabbalah for Everyone?

11. Today It’s a Must For most of history, the study of Kabbalah was hidden from the masses, reserved for a select few individuals in each generation deemed worthy of exposure to this sacred discipline. A marked change in approach was initiated some 400 years ago, however. Per the clear instructions of the Arizal and his disciples, today studying Kabbalah is not only allowed but obligatory, viewed as an indispensable tool for knowing G‑d and serving Him properly. Read: Teachers of the Hidden Wisdom

12. Beware of Fakes and Fakers Students of Kabbalah must be sure they are accessing genuine Kabbalah and not some phony replacement. Even when it is the real deal, it must be taught by a mentor—part of the chain of Kabbalistic tradition originating at Mt. Sinai (after all kabbalah means “received tradition”). If misrepresented, Kabbalah has the potential to do more harm than good. Here are two rules of thumb: Ignore anyone who presents Kabbalah as detached from authentic Jewish observance. And beware of Kabbalah-themed amulets, charms, talismans, and other professed instant remedies. These are almost guaranteed to be fake, curing only their opportunistic seller’s greed for money. Read: Is New-Wave Kabbalah Authentic?

13. Chassidism Contains Premium Kabbalah A surefire way to access authentic Kabbalah without the risk of misunderstanding is by studying Chassidism. Chassidism is a safe haven for genuine Kabbalistic teachings, ensuring that you learn them accurately and effectively. A bonus: Chassidism presents these teachings in understandable, relatable language, giving you an experience that is both spiritually empowering and practically applicable. Explore Chassidic Thought