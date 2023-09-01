I have read that due to environmental concerns about cremation, some have started opting for “human composting” (also referred to as natural organic reduction [NOR]) as a more eco-friendly alternative. I was wondering what the Jewish view on this is. Is it compatible with Torah?

Jewish Burial I find it interesting that people have (finally!) started turning away from cremation due to environmental concerns. As you know, Jewish law forbids cremation and views it as something that is harmful to the soul. (For anyone reading this article and considering cremation, I suggest you read Why Does Judaism Forbid Cremation and Letter to My Cremated Father.) Since you ask about human composting as an eco-friendly alternative, it should be noted that, broadly speaking, Jewish burial practices are already environmentally friendly. In Jewish burial, the body is carefully cleansed with water, wrapped in a simple linen shroud, and placed in an unadorned wooden casket (in Israel they don’t even use a casket). It is then buried in the earth, where decomposition happens naturally in a matter of months. Ornate caskets with non-biodegradable materials and chemical-based embalming are not in line with traditional Jewish burial customs. These customs, rooted in a heritage spanning millennia, are grounded in the belief that the body remains sacred even after death. The soul's connection to the body endures, destined to reunite during the resurrection of the dead.

Human Composting Human composting is a method of transforming human remains into fertile soil. The procedure involves placing the body in a container alongside wood chips, alfalfa and straw. Decomposition is accelerated through heat and oxygen. A consistent temperature of approximately 131°F (55°C) is maintained for a few weeks, while decomposers such as bacteria and fungi work to break down the body into soil. The decomposed remains then undergo a screening process to eliminate non-organic substances. Since bones and teeth don't entirely disintegrate due to their mineral composition, they are crushed into small fragments, similar to what is done following cremation. The resultant soil is usually used to nurture plants.

Respecting the Vessel Apart from the obvious deviation from traditions spanning back to the patriarchs and matriarchs, many facets of these practices conflict with Jewish law. Judaism inherently views the human body as a sacred creation, entrusted to humanity by its Creator. As temporary custodians, we're forbidden from defacing or mutilating the body. This fundamental belief stems from the concept that humans are made in the Divine image, rendering any harm to the body as a transgression against the essence of G‑d. Even after death, the body must be treated with the utmost respect until its return to the earth in the same manner it was received—unblemished and complete. In fact, even autopsies are almost universally prohibited in Jewish law except under truly exceptional circumstances. In halachic terminology, this is called nivul hamet, “defacing the dead.” This concept precludes the crushing of bone and other elements of composting.

Not Benefiting From the Dead Human composting is designed to use human remains as compost to foster growth. Some go as far as to plant a tree using the composted remains. However, this directly conflicts with Judaism’s stance on the sanctity of the body, even in death. One is biblically prohibited from benefiting from any part of the deceased body, as well as the shrouds and other burial items accompanying it. Consequently, intentionally composting a body for utilitarian purposes is prohibited according to Jewish law.

The Soul Lingers Some view the body and worldly trappings as strategic hurdles to surmount for heavenly reward. From this perspective, the body lacks intrinsic worth and loses value after its purpose ends. In Judaism, the body is imbued with lasting value and holiness when it is used to perform good deeds (mitzvahs). It's regarded as sacred, the vessel for our positive actions in this world. Since Jewish law mandates that objects that aid mitzvahs, like Torah-inscribed papers or tefillin straps, must be buried properly as they retain inherent holiness, the body merits even greater reverence. The body and soul were partners in life. In death, although the soul departs for its journey heavenward, it still retains a connection with the resting place of its partner, the body. This is why we have the custom of visiting and praying at the gravesites of our loved ones. Furthermore, the very first concern of the departed soul is that the body receives a proper Jewish burial. The mystics describe the pain the soul feels when this doesn’t occur.

Resurrection of the Dead Because the body and soul were partners, and the body remains intrinsically sacred, one of the fundamental principles of the Jewish faith is that the body will ultimately be resurrected and reunited with its soul. This is an additional reason why we are so meticulous with our burial practices. Discarding the body (even for seemingly noble ideals) is considered a disregard and a denial of this fundamental belief. In fact, our Sages teach that those who deny the notion of the resurrection may not merit to be resurrected.