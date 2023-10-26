In Jewish communities around the world, a vital institution exists known universally as the Chevra Kadisha (“sacred society”). The Chevra Kadisha is entrusted with the solemn responsibility of performing the burial rites for Jewish people who have passed away. Read on for 10 facts about the Chevra Kadisha every Jew should know.

1. It is Often Composed of Volunteers The Chevra Kadisha is typically staffed by a group of male and female dedicated volunteers. While the grieving family shoulders the expenses for the burial plot, the tombstone, and the services of the funeral home, the members of Chevra Kadisha ask for nothing in return. In our modern era, the Chevra Kadisha seamlessly collaborates with funeral parlors, cemeteries, and hospitals, ensuring that the transition from this world to the next is both smooth and dignified. Read: What Is the Chevra Kadisha?

2. They Treat the Dead With Utmost Respect The members of the Chevra Kadisha hold themselves to the most exacting standards, ensuring that every deceased person is treated with the highest level of reverence and respect. When preparing the body for burial, they uncover only what is absolutely necessary, verbally asking forgiveness from the departed soul for this intrusion. Read: The Best-Kept Jewish Secret

3. Joining It Is a Mark of Prestige Bestowing a proper Jewish burial upon a fellow Jew is considered a sacred duty and a profound act of kindness. In Europe of yesteryear, it was an honor to be a member of the Chevra Kadisha, and great Torah scholars and communal leaders were often admitted to this society as a mark of distinction. Today as well, membership in the Chevra Kadisha reflects noble character and is viewed as a badge of honor. Read: The Basics of the Jewish Funeral

4. They Follow Traditional Jewish Burial Rites At the heart of every Chevra Kadisha is the unwavering commitment to uphold the sacred traditions of Jewish burial. Adhering to these time-honored practices ensures not only a tranquil rest for the departed soul in Heaven, but also the promise of eventual reunification with the body during the era of Moshiach when the dead will rise again. Among their primary tasks is the taharah (purification), preparing the body for burial by gently washing it with water, grooming it, and adorning it in a simple white kittel (shroud), along with other garments. Read: Why Are the Dead Buried in White Linen?

5. Their Work Begins Before Death and Extends Beyond the Funeral The Chevra Kadisha extend their support to people in the twilight of their lives, helping them to say Viduy, the final confession recited before death. Historically, the Chevra Kadisha often played a vital role in maintaining local cemeteries and raising funds to ensure dignified burials for those in need. In modern times, certain aspects of the Chevra Kadisha’s responsibilities have transitioned to cemetery staff, funeral directors, and hospital chaplains. Read: Jewish Cemetery Etiquette

6. Men and Women Play Equal Roles Each Chevra Kadisha society is composed of both male and female volunteers. Upholding the traditional Jewish value of modesty, men care for men and women for women, so each gender plays an indispensable role. Read: My First Taharah

7. It Is a Vital Part of Every Jewish Community Chevra Kadishas have functioned since Talmudic times. In the tapestry of prewar Europe, every community and shtetl boasted its own dedicated burial society, entrusted with the sacred responsibility of laying their local brethren to rest. As Jews ventured into new lands, the Chevra Kadisha was often among the first institutions established, standing shoulder to shoulder with the founding of a mikvah and a synagogue. While not featured in the local headlines, the Chevra Kadisha continues to remain one of the most vital institutions in every Jewish community. Read: What It’s Like to Lead a Small Chevra Kadisha

8. They Hold an Annual Fast, Followed by a Meal Many Chevra Kadishas have the custom of fasting one day a year—often on 7 Adar, the anniversary of Moses’ passing—and then holding a celebratory feast that evening. Others hold this fast/feast on 29 Shevat or 15 Kislev. (This last date is the Chabad custom.) During the course of the fast day, the members of the Chevra Kadisha visit the cemetery, where they pray and ask forgiveness from the deceased for the possibility that they may not have accorded them the respect they deserved. Read: From Fasting to Feasting

9. There Are Chevra Kadisha Cemeteries and Synagogues It is no surprise that many Jewish cemeteries bear the name “Chevra Kadisha.” (On a personal note, my great-great-grandparents rest in peace at the Chevra Kadisha Cemetery in Worcester, Mass.) In a twist of delightful irony, there even exists a Chevra Kadisha synagogue in Montreal. This synagogue, so named because it was once affiliated with the Chevra Kadisha, is now a popular venue for … weddings! Such is the beautiful paradox of Jewish life, where the journey from one generation to the next can sometimes mesh and blend in the most surprising way. Read: Where Death Meets Life