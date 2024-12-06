A Jewish funeral is a deeply meaningful ceremony steeped in tradition, reflecting the sanctity of the body and the immortality of the soul. At every step, the deceased is treated with the utmost dignity and respect as they are laid to rest. Read on for 12 facts about how Jewish communities pay their final respects to their loved ones.

1. It’s How We’ve Been Doing It for Thousands of Years The Jewish funeral service is a simple but meaningful farewell to the deceased, following time-honored traditions stretching back millennia. Its general format has been consistently observed by Jewish communities worldwide throughout our long history. Read: The Basics of a Jewish Funeral

2. Attending One Is a Special Mitzvah As hard as it may be to attend a funeral, doing so is considered one of the greatest acts of kindness in Judaism, because it is a kindness that can never be repaid. Accompanying someone on their final journey takes precedence over many other mitzvahs, including Torah study, making it a truly significant deed. Read: What to Expect at a Jewish Funeral

3. The Chevra Kadisha Are Guardians of Dignity Art by Sefira Lightstone Every Jewish community is supported by a chevra kadisha, or “sacred society,” made up of dedicated volunteers who ensure that every Jew receives a proper and dignified burial. They work alongside funeral homes, cemeteries, hospitals, and families, caring for the deceased with respect and devotion. Read: 10 Facts About the Chevra Kadisha

4. Mourners Tear Their Garments One of the most visible signs of grief in Jewish tradition is keriah, the rending of garments by close relatives of the deceased. This act symbolizes the pain of their loss, and is typically performed at the start of the funeral. Read: Why Do Mourners Tear Keriah?

5. We Recognize G‑d ’s Judgment In moments of loss, Jewish mourners express their faith by reciting the blessing “Baruch Dayan Ha’emet,” which means, “Blessed is the True Judge.” Even amid grief, we acknowledge that G‑d is just, although His ways are sometimes beyond human understanding. Read: The Jewish Blessing on Death

6. The Deceased Is Buried Underground In Judaism, the body is considered sacred both in life and death. Jewish law therefore requires burial in the ground, allowing the body to return to the earth naturally. Practices like burial in vaults, mausoleums, or crypts are not in line with Jewish tradition. Read: The Internment in Judaism

7. Cremation Is Not Allowed Having the body return to the earth naturally is a vital part of Jewish tradition. Because of this, cremation is not allowed, viewed as a violation of the body’s sanctity and the Jewish belief in the resurrection of the dead. Jewish law insists on burial, treating the body with care and dignity, never destroying or mutilating it. Read: Why Does Judaism Forbid Cremation?

8. No Flowers, Please Photo Credit: Julian Nyča, Wiki Commons Unlike many other traditions, Jewish funerals and gravesites typically do not include flowers. This practice emphasizes simplicity and focuses on reflection rather than adornment. Read: Flowers, Jews, and Gravesites

9. It Concludes With Kaddish After the burial, if a minyan is present, mourners approach the grave and recite Kaddish, perhaps the most famous prayer in Judaism. This ancient Aramaic text is not about death, but about faith and hope—praising G‑d and affirming our belief in the arrival of Moshiach and the resurrection of the dead. Read: 16 Facts About Kaddish

10. Unique Traditions Convey Respect While the core structure of a Jewish funeral is universal, many communities have developed their own unique customs. It is common to include eulogies and the recitation of Kel Malei Rachamim (“G‑d, Full of Compassion”). Some ask the deceased for forgiveness, and there is another custom to uproot grass and toss it over your shoulder upon exiting the graveyard. Despite these variations, every custom shares the same goal: to honor the departed with profound respect. Read: 13 Little-Known Jewish Funeral Traditions

11. The Mourning Continues With Shivah After the funeral, mourners observe a seven-day mourning period called shivah. During this time, the mourners stay at home (or in the home of the deceased) to grieve, while friends and family visit to offer comfort and support. Read: What to Expect at a Shiva Home