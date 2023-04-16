There is a time-hallowed custom to taste the Shabbat food on Friday afternoon. The earliest record of this custom is in the Machzor Vitry, by Rabbi Simcha of Vitry (d. 1105), who says in the name of the Talmudic sages that “whoever tastes from the Shabbat dishes prior to Shabbat will live a long life.” Apparently drawing from a nonextant version of the Jerusalem Talmud, he explains that this ensures that the food isn’t burned, or as others put it, it ensures the food has the proper spices “so it will be eaten with delight.” Making sure that everything is “just so” before Shabbat is based on the verse “Then you shall know that there is peace in your tent . . .” Through verifying that the food is tasty and properly cooked, we ensure that peace will reign on Shabbat. Others provide a different reason: Adding spice to a hot dish on Shabbat can be complex since the spices might “cook” in the hot food. Thus, we make sure everything is properly spiced beforehand.

Royal Dishes In our Shabbat prayers, we say, "V'toameha chaim zachu" ("And those that taste [Shabbat] shall merit life"). Rabbi Yitzchak Luria (the Arizal) sees this as an allusion to the idea that we should taste the Shabbat food on Friday. Additionally, he explains, this is compared to one who is preparing a feast for royalty. The chef will certainly taste every dish to make sure it isn't missing anything and is fit for the king, and thus we do the same.

You Need Not Taste Much Most have the custom of just tasting a bit of the food prepared for Shabbat, not necessarily sampling each dish. The assumption is that those who are cooking the food know what they’re doing, so we taste the food primarily due to mystical reasons. Although one need not eat a substantial amount of each dish, it should be more than a “mere taste” so that one can make a proper blessing before eating. The Rebbe remarked that he never observed his predecessor, the Sixth Rebbe, actually tasting the foods prepared for Shabbat. However, the Rebbe asserted that he certainly did so spiritually, tasting the spiritual delight of Shabbat even before Shabbat began.