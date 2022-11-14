As I grapple with the effects of high inflation on our budget, I was wondering, can we take inflation into consideration when calculating how much we should give to maaser (10% of one's net earnings that goes to charity)?

Do We Pay at All?

With inflation rising and showing few signs of abatement, many of us are struggling to cover the bills. If this is the case, speak to your rabbi since you may be able to count certain things toward your maaser, or even exempt from paying maaser altogether in certain situations.

That said, let us focus on how one would calculate maaser from gains that may have been somewhat offset by inflation by first drawing a distinction.

As we explained in Does Judaism Consider Bitcoin to Be Money? the laws governing currency and commodities are different.

In the context of ribit (the prohibition on charging or paying interest to a fellow Jew), as far as currency is concerned, even if the worth of a certain currency rose, the amount borrowed is the amount to be paid. So if you borrow $100, you pay back $100, even if the $100 you pay back is “worth” more than the $100 you borrowed.

The same would hold true for making a charitable pledge (or writing a contract) for a specific amount of money. The amount pledged would not change based on inflation or deflation.

Conversely, if you borrow $100 worth of apples (a commodity), and the price of apples rises, you only return as many apples as $100 can purchase at the time of return.