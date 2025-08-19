There’s a practice called maaser kesafim—setting aside a tenth of your income for tzedakah.
It goes back to our earliest history. Abraham gave a tenth of his spoils.1 Jacob pledged to give a tenth of everything G‑d would grant him.2 But since these acts happened before the Torah was given, they weren’t binding mitzvahs for the Jewish people as a whole.
That’s why the halachic status of maaser kesafim is debated. A few authorities consider it a biblical obligation.3 Most say it’s either a rabbinic enactment4 (modeled after the agricultural tithes of the Torah) or a long-standing minhag (custom).5 And in halachah, a minhag that’s accepted and practiced consistently can become as binding as a vow (neder). In practice, most follow this latter view.6
The common practice is to give maaser, 10% of your income. If you can afford it, it’s commendable to give even more—up to a chomesh, 20%.7 (Halachah generally sets an upper limit of a fifth for charitable giving, but there are exceptions.8)
In this article, we’ll focus mainly on maaser, since it’s the widespread custom, but in most cases, the same principles also apply to larger amounts.9
It’s also worth noting that tzedakah and maaser kesafim are not the same thing. Tzedakah is a biblical obligation to help those in need, with no fixed percentage—you give when asked, within reasonable limits. Maaser is a structured system, usually 10% of income set aside for later distribution. And since most opinions say it’s not biblically mandated, the funds may be used for other mitzvah purposes, not only for the poor.10
Going the Extra Mile
The Torah promises that giving tzedakah will not cause poverty. In fact, one who gives maaser faithfully is assured of full repayment and eventual wealth.
Normally, we aren’t allowed to “test” G‑d.11 But with maaser, we are told that we may do just that—give away the tenth and see if the blessings follow.12
Below, we’ll discuss the ins and outs of maaser, including various leniencies. It’s important to know the basic halachah, especially for those facing financial strain. But in light of the above, keep in mind that it’s praiseworthy to give more than the minimum when possible.
What Income Is Included?
Maaser applies to all income: salary, gifts, inheritance, interest or even money found with no identifiable owner.
However, maaser is not taken from money that isn’t true income, such as loans you must repay.13 And it’s only separated once the gain is realized. For example, if investments rise in value, maaser isn’t taken until they are sold and the profit is actually received.14
When to Separate Maaser?
Ideally, set aside maaser as soon as the income is received, like when your paycheck clears. A practical way to do this is to open a dedicated maaser account for tzedakah, transfer the 10% there immediately, and then distribute it as needed. But if you prefer, you can calculate maaser at any point during the year.15
Before or After Expenses and Taxes?
How do you calculate maaser? Do you deduct expenses and taxes from your gross income before calculating the 10%?
Personal living expenses like rent, food and clothing are generally not deducted before calculating maaser, as they’re part of normal life costs. (See below for exceptions when one cannot afford maaser.)
Mandatory deductions like income tax, Social Security and disability insurance can be deducted, since they’re withheld by law before you receive the money.16 Non-business-related sales tax and property tax are generally17 not deductible, as they’re considered living expenses.18
Business expenses are deducted. This includes employee salaries, taxes, business insurance, travel and the costs of a car used solely for business.19
If You Don’t Yet Know Your Taxes
If you don’t yet know what you’ll owe—say, you’re self-employed and receive a 1099 in the US—you can calculate maaser annually, once your taxes are certain. You can choose a fixed date for this.
Or, estimate your tax obligation and separate maaser from the income you’re sure qualifies, then adjust once your taxes are finalized.
What If You Can’t Afford It?
As important as giving maaser is, your own basic needs come first. If you can’t cover essentials like food, clothing and shelter, you’re not obligated to give maaser.20 Basic needs may also include whatever is considered necessary by local standards.21
If you can cover your basic needs but are still barely getting by, some opinions allow calculating maaser after deducting basic living expenses.22 Once your basic needs are met, you would tithe any surplus. Even if you choose to save rather than spend, that money is considered beyond your basic needs and is subject to maaser.
Consult a rabbi if you’re facing financial difficulties and are unsure about whether or how to calculate maaser.
Even if you can’t give the full 10% of maaser, the Rebbe encouraged giving a partial amount (say, 5%) and, in some situations, keeping a record of what you owe, with the intention to make it up when your circumstances improve.23 (It’s important to note that even if you can’t afford to separate maaser, you’re still obligated to fulfill the mitzvah of tzedakah, so give what you can.)24
Keep reading—you might be surprised to learn that, by following certain lenient opinions on how maaser can be used, you may actually be able to afford to set it aside.
Maaser on Gifts
As we mentioned earlier, maaser is usually given from all income, including gifts. But there are some exceptions you should know about.
Non-Cash Gifts
There’s some debate about whether non-monetary gifts are included in the obligation to give maaser.25 In practice, most people don’t count them.26 That said, if the gift is something you would have bought anyway, like clothing or an appliance, and you can afford it, it’s a good idea to give maaser based on its value. If you want to take that stricter approach, speak to a rabbi to make sure you’re calculating it correctly.27
Cash Gifts
Cash gifts are normally subject to maaser.28 But if the money is given for a specific purpose—say, to pay your rent, cover tuition, buy a certain item, or meet other basic needs—it’s exempt. Why? Because that money isn’t yours to spend freely; the giver intended it for a particular need. In fact, using it for tzedakah without their permission can be halachically problematic. This is true even if the giver didn’t explicitly state what the money is to be used for, but it’s clear they expect it to be used that way.
If the giver isn’t particular about how you spend it, then maaser should be taken.29
Likewise, if you receive money from your parents to help with your basic needs, you generally shouldn’t separate maaser, since that could cause your parents to have to give additional funds or reduce their ability to help in the future. But if it’s given as “spending money” to use however you want, then maaser applies.30
Gift Cards
Store Gift Cards: The common custom is that standard gift cards redeemable at specific stores don’t require maaser. Since you can’t deposit them in a bank or use them as cash, they’re not considered income for maaser purposes.31
Visa/Mastercard “Cash” Gift Cards: These pre-loaded gift cards work like debit cards and can be used almost anywhere. Here, opinions differ. While there is what to rely on to make the argument that maaser is not needed,32 if you can afford it, it’s commendable to do so.
“Food Stamps”
Not only is there no obligation to separate maaser from financial assistance such as food stamps, it’s actually prohibited.33
Inflation and Selling a House
When selling a home, you’re obligated to give maaser from the net profit, after deducting expenses related to purchasing, renovating and maintaining the property. So, for example, mortgage interest would be deducted. However, property taxes are considered a regular living expense and aren’t deducted. Additionally, if part of the increase in the home’s value is due solely to inflation (and not due to a rise in market value), you can estimate that amount and exclude it from your maaser calculations.34
For more on this, see Does Inflation Affect How Maaser Is Calculated?
Can I Give Goods and Services?
Yes, you can donate items to a charitable Jewish organization or individual who is eligible for maaser in lieu of money, but be sure to calculate the value of the items based on their current worth, not their original price.35
Can discounted work be counted?
Yes, but only if you intended to do so before giving the discount. Then you can subtract the discounted service as if that were maaser.36
Can volunteer work count as maaser?
You may count the value of your volunteer work if it’s for a person or institution eligible to receive maaser funds. In this case, the suggested way to do so is to record your hours, calculate their fair market value, and add that amount to your income for maaser purposes—then deduct the same value as the contribution you provided.37
For example: If you volunteer 10 hours in a month at $50/hour, add $500 to your income total and then subtract $500 from your maaser obligation. This works the same way as donating an item of value, such as a used computer, and deducting its market price from maaser.
This applies only from now on; past volunteer work can’t be counted unless it was originally intended for maaser.
What If I Have Debts?
It depends on the kind of debt.
There is a key difference between long-term debts with a set payment plan—such as a mortgage or structured loan—and immediate debts that are due now. If you owe money that must be repaid right away, whether from a personal loan, unpaid wages, or for merchandise received, that repayment takes precedence over giving maaser. In such a case, if you can’t afford to pay both, then even if you’re accustomed to giving 10% (or more) of your income, you must first clear the outstanding debt, as repaying what is owed is a Torah obligation and withholding payment is a serious transgression.38
As mentioned above in the name of the Rebbe, it’s commendable to keep track of the missed amounts and, when financially able, make them up later. Still, you should give at least some tzedakah each year, even if minimal.39
By contrast, if the debt is on a fixed schedule—such as a monthly mortgage or agreed-upon installment payments—you can give maaser from your remaining income while making those payments.
What Can I Use Maaser For?
Some authorities say maaser money should go only to the poor, not to other mitzvah purposes. But many others allow it to be used for mitzvahs, as long as two conditions are met:
- The mitzvah is voluntary, not an obligation.
- Without using maaser, you wouldn’t be able to afford it and would likely forgo it.
In practice, most opinions, including the Shulchan Aruch Harav, hold that maaser can indeed be used for non-obligatory mitzvahs.40 For example, on Purim, you can’t use maaser for the required matanot la’evyonim (gifts to the poor). But if you choose to give additional charity beyond the minimum matanot la’evyonim, that can come from maaser.41
Maaser can also be used for communal institutions such as a synagogue, yeshivah, mikvah, and Torah library.
Maaser can also be used for synagogue honors, like getting an aliyah, opening the ark (pesichah), or lifting the Torah (hagbah), if you had in mind from the beginning to pay with maaser money. If you didn’t have that intention when you made the pledge, then it has to be paid from your regular funds.42
There’s another point to know. Some rule that once you’ve set aside maaser without planning to use it for mitzvahs, it must go to the poor unless you stated otherwise from the outset. But according to the Shulchan Aruch Harav, even after separation, as long as the money hasn’t been earmarked for a specific cause, it can still be used for other (non-obligatory) mitzvahs.43
That said, it’s considered best practice to pay for mitzvahs with your own money whenever possible, and save maaser primarily for charitable giving.44
And if you’re ever unsure about whether maaser may be used for a specific purpose, the best step is to check with a rabbi.
Can I use maaser to help relatives in need?
Jewish law not only permits giving tzedakah or maaser funds to poor relatives, it actually requires that they be placed at the front of the line. Parents, older children, siblings and other relatives in need take precedence over all others.45
That said, if you are in a position to support your parents46 from your regular income, without dipping into your maaser, that is what you should do.47
Can I use maaser to fulfill a pledge?
If the pledge was made to a cause that qualifies for maaser, and at the time of making the pledge you intended to use maaser funds, you may do so. However, if you only decided to use maaser money after making the pledge, you may not. This is because once you make a pledge, you’re already obligated to fulfill it, and maaser funds cannot be used to cover existing obligations.48
How about an expensive etrog or other mitzvah enhancements?
There’s some debate whether, in cases where you can’t use maaser money for the mitzvah itself, it can be used for the extra expense of hiddur mitzvah (beautifying a mitzvah).49
Even according to the more lenient opinions, there are limits. Some say you first have to spend from your own pocket up to one-third more than the basic cost of the mitzvah before using maaser. For example: if a regular etrog costs $60, you’d need to spend up to $80 from your own funds, and only then could you use maaser for anything above that.50
In practice, it’s generally discouraged to use maaser for beautifying a mitzvah you’re already obligated to do. If you’re in a situation where you’re considering it, it’s best to speak with a rabbi to see if it’s appropriate in your case.
Can I pay tuition with maaser?
Parents have an obligation to teach their children Torah. So can maaser funds be used for tuition, if it’s something parents are already obligated to provide?
The Sages teach that a person’s income is decided on Rosh Hashanah, with three exceptions: the money you spend on Shabbat, on Yom Tov, and on Torah education.51 For these mitzvahs, the more you spend, the more G‑d provides in return. So, when parents pay tuition from their own income rather than from maaser, they’re showing trust that G‑d will bless them with the means to cover these sacred expenses.
At the same time, it’s important to know that there are leniencies in cases of financial hardship.
According to the Shulchan Aruch Harav, if parents truly cannot afford tuition, maaser funds may be used to help, although there are a few distinctions to bear in mind.52 For daughters, the entire tuition can be covered by maaser.53 For sons above the age of six,54 maaser may only cover non-instructional costs (like room, board, or other related expenses), while the actual teacher’s salary must be paid from other funds.55 56
(There’s another opinion to consider. Many authorities say that since schooling is legally required in most places, tuition is a compulsory expense and can’t be paid with maaser at all until the years of compulsory education are complete.57 Others, however, disagree.58)
In practice, when tuition feels out of reach (even after cutting back on other expenses), it’s best to speak with a rabbi about whether maaser may be used in your particular situation.
Can I use maaser to pay someone to teach me Torah?
While you can use maaser to support someone else’s Torah learning, it’s problematic to use maaser to support your own Torah learning (see above regarding your children’s Torah learning).59 In case of need, consult a rabbi.
How about raising orphans or other people's children?
If you’re raising other people’s children in need of a home, such as orphans, you can use maaser money for any of their expenses (including their tuition).60 Most halachic authorities are of the opinion that this also applies to grandparents raising their grandchildren.61
Can I use maaser for a charity organization’s dinner?
You can use maaser funds to pay for a charitable organization's dinner, but you should deduct the amount the actual meal is worth to you.62
Can I buy Torah books with maaser funds?
You can use maaser funds to help publish a Torah book.63
In theory, if you need specific sefarim (Torah books) for your personal Torah learning but can’t afford them, you can use maaser money—provided that the seforim are marked as maaser and made available for public use when you don’t need them. However, in most cases today, this is impractical since sefarim are generally easy to obtain, and people rarely borrow them unless they’re part of a public library.64 An exception would be Judaic textbooks, which can be easily lent out year after year.
