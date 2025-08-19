Going the Extra Mile The Torah promises that giving tzedakah will not cause poverty. In fact, one who gives maaser faithfully is assured of full repayment and eventual wealth. Normally, we aren’t allowed to “test” G‑d. But with maaser, we are told that we may do just that—give away the tenth and see if the blessings follow. Below, we’ll discuss the ins and outs of maaser, including various leniencies. It’s important to know the basic halachah, especially for those facing financial strain. But in light of the above, keep in mind that it’s praiseworthy to give more than the minimum when possible.

What Income Is Included? Maaser applies to all income: salary, gifts, inheritance, interest or even money found with no identifiable owner. However, maaser is not taken from money that isn’t true income, such as loans you must repay. And it’s only separated once the gain is realized. For example, if investments rise in value, maaser isn’t taken until they are sold and the profit is actually received.

When to Separate Maaser? Ideally, set aside maaser as soon as the income is received, like when your paycheck clears. A practical way to do this is to open a dedicated maaser account for tzedakah, transfer the 10% there immediately, and then distribute it as needed. But if you prefer, you can calculate maaser at any point during the year.

Before or After Expenses and Taxes? How do you calculate maaser? Do you deduct expenses and taxes from your gross income before calculating the 10%? Personal living expenses like rent, food and clothing are generally not deducted before calculating maaser, as they’re part of normal life costs. (See below for exceptions when one cannot afford maaser.) Mandatory deductions like income tax, Social Security and disability insurance can be deducted, since they’re withheld by law before you receive the money. Non-business-related sales tax and property tax are generally not deductible, as they’re considered living expenses. Business expenses are deducted. This includes employee salaries, taxes, business insurance, travel and the costs of a car used solely for business. If You Don’t Yet Know Your Taxes If you don’t yet know what you’ll owe—say, you’re self-employed and receive a 1099 in the US—you can calculate maaser annually, once your taxes are certain. You can choose a fixed date for this. Or, estimate your tax obligation and separate maaser from the income you’re sure qualifies, then adjust once your taxes are finalized.

What If You Can’t Afford It? As important as giving maaser is, your own basic needs come first. If you can’t cover essentials like food, clothing and shelter, you’re not obligated to give maaser. Basic needs may also include whatever is considered necessary by local standards. If you can cover your basic needs but are still barely getting by, some opinions allow calculating maaser after deducting basic living expenses. Once your basic needs are met, you would tithe any surplus. Even if you choose to save rather than spend, that money is considered beyond your basic needs and is subject to maaser. Consult a rabbi if you’re facing financial difficulties and are unsure about whether or how to calculate maaser. Even if you can’t give the full 10% of maaser, the Rebbe encouraged giving a partial amount (say, 5%) and, in some situations, keeping a record of what you owe, with the intention to make it up when your circumstances improve. (It’s important to note that even if you can’t afford to separate maaser, you’re still obligated to fulfill the mitzvah of tzedakah, so give what you can.) Keep reading—you might be surprised to learn that, by following certain lenient opinions on how maaser can be used, you may actually be able to afford to set it aside.

Maaser on Gifts As we mentioned earlier, maaser is usually given from all income, including gifts. But there are some exceptions you should know about. Non-Cash Gifts There’s some debate about whether non-monetary gifts are included in the obligation to give maaser. In practice, most people don’t count them. That said, if the gift is something you would have bought anyway, like clothing or an appliance, and you can afford it, it’s a good idea to give maaser based on its value. If you want to take that stricter approach, speak to a rabbi to make sure you’re calculating it correctly. Cash Gifts Cash gifts are normally subject to maaser. But if the money is given for a specific purpose—say, to pay your rent, cover tuition, buy a certain item, or meet other basic needs—it’s exempt. Why? Because that money isn’t yours to spend freely; the giver intended it for a particular need. In fact, using it for tzedakah without their permission can be halachically problematic. This is true even if the giver didn’t explicitly state what the money is to be used for, but it’s clear they expect it to be used that way. If the giver isn’t particular about how you spend it, then maaser should be taken. Likewise, if you receive money from your parents to help with your basic needs, you generally shouldn’t separate maaser, since that could cause your parents to have to give additional funds or reduce their ability to help in the future. But if it’s given as “spending money” to use however you want, then maaser applies. Gift Cards Store Gift Cards: The common custom is that standard gift cards redeemable at specific stores don’t require maaser. Since you can’t deposit them in a bank or use them as cash, they’re not considered income for maaser purposes. Visa/Mastercard “Cash” Gift Cards: These pre-loaded gift cards work like debit cards and can be used almost anywhere. Here, opinions differ. While there is what to rely on to make the argument that maaser is not needed, if you can afford it, it’s commendable to do so. “Food Stamps” Not only is there no obligation to separate maaser from financial assistance such as food stamps, it’s actually prohibited.

Inflation and Selling a House When selling a home, you’re obligated to give maaser from the net profit, after deducting expenses related to purchasing, renovating and maintaining the property. So, for example, mortgage interest would be deducted. However, property taxes are considered a regular living expense and aren’t deducted. Additionally, if part of the increase in the home’s value is due solely to inflation (and not due to a rise in market value), you can estimate that amount and exclude it from your maaser calculations. For more on this, see Does Inflation Affect How Maaser Is Calculated?

Can I Give Goods and Services? Yes, you can donate items to a charitable Jewish organization or individual who is eligible for maaser in lieu of money, but be sure to calculate the value of the items based on their current worth, not their original price. Can discounted work be counted? Yes, but only if you intended to do so before giving the discount. Then you can subtract the discounted service as if that were maaser. Can volunteer work count as maaser? You may count the value of your volunteer work if it’s for a person or institution eligible to receive maaser funds. In this case, the suggested way to do so is to record your hours, calculate their fair market value, and add that amount to your income for maaser purposes—then deduct the same value as the contribution you provided. For example: If you volunteer 10 hours in a month at $50/hour, add $500 to your income total and then subtract $500 from your maaser obligation. This works the same way as donating an item of value, such as a used computer, and deducting its market price from maaser. This applies only from now on; past volunteer work can’t be counted unless it was originally intended for maaser.

What If I Have Debts? It depends on the kind of debt. There is a key difference between long-term debts with a set payment plan—such as a mortgage or structured loan—and immediate debts that are due now. If you owe money that must be repaid right away, whether from a personal loan, unpaid wages, or for merchandise received, that repayment takes precedence over giving maaser. In such a case, if you can’t afford to pay both, then even if you’re accustomed to giving 10% (or more) of your income, you must first clear the outstanding debt, as repaying what is owed is a Torah obligation and withholding payment is a serious transgression. As mentioned above in the name of the Rebbe, it’s commendable to keep track of the missed amounts and, when financially able, make them up later. Still, you should give at least some tzedakah each year, even if minimal. By contrast, if the debt is on a fixed schedule—such as a monthly mortgage or agreed-upon installment payments—you can give maaser from your remaining income while making those payments.