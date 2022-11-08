Long-distance travel can be a pain. Packing, scheduling, trying to sleep in cramped, awkward positions on an airplane … never mind canceled flights or lost luggage. And yet, if you were flying to seal the business deal of the century, you would put up with it. You’d understand that it’s not the flying itself you are after, but the profit. The travels are all secondary.

While there may be a myriad of details we need to attend to each day, the goal behind it all is to make a dira bitachtonim—a dwelling place for G‑d on this earth—and to draw G‑dly light into this world.

How do we ensure that we keep sight of the goal throughout our hectic day? By beginning the day with prayer.

Prayer is the way we get into the right frame of mind to focus on our mission. We connect our hearts and minds to G‑d, meditating on His greatness and our purpose, dedicating ourselves to the goal of making a dirah bitachtonim.

And not only does prayer help you remember your mission, it also helps accomplish it. When you start the day with prayer, you can infuse all that spiritual energy into all the mitzvot that follow.