When discussing this sensitive and often painful topic, we need to bear in mind that every situation is different. There are many kinds and levels of abuse, and different people can cope with and tolerate different situations and relationships. In any case of actual abuse, no conclusions should be drawn from this article without consulting a rabbi and a mental health professional, who can give advice that is right for you. Bearing in mind that this topic may trigger some, we will try to give some perspective and general halachic guidelines, steering clear of specific instances of abuse, which must be determined on a case-by-case basis.

General Note to Parents The Torah’s directive for children to honor parents does not provide the parent with a license to do as he or she pleases. It goes without saying that abusing children (including your own), be it mentally, physically, verbally or emotionally, is prohibited. Furthermore, a parent must endeavor not to put their children in a situation that would cause them to show their parents disrespect. To quote Maimonides: Even though [children] are commanded [to be exceedingly devoted and dutiful to their parents], parents should not place too burdensome a yoke upon them or be too exacting with them in matters pertaining to their honor for fear that they may cause them to sin [by dishonoring them]. They should forgive their children and close their eyes, for parents have the discretion to forgo the honor due to them. Parents who strike their grown child are excommunicated because they violate the biblical prohibition, “You shall not place a stumbling block before the blind.”, On this same note, Torah and mitzvot may never be “weaponized,” to be used as a tool to manipulate or control, and to make unfair or hurtful demands of children under the guise of legitimate respect is counter to Torah. Our focus here, however, is on the obligations of the children.

Undeserving Parents One of the main reasons for this mitzvah is to appreciate the fact that our parents are the source of our very existence in this world. So although honoring one’s father and mother is essentially an obligation between people, it is also a mitzvah between man and G‑d, since “there are three partners in [the creation of] a person: G‑d, the father and the mother. ” By doing this mitzvah a person will come to the realizationthat if he needs to respect his father and mother, who created his physical body, how much more so should he honor his Father in Heaven, who granted him with the superior component, his eternal soul! Thus, this mitzvah is not necessarily dependent on how well the parents treated the child, and at times would apply even if the parents did not raise the child.

Going to Extremes The Torah recognizes that fulfilling the mitzvah of honoring one's parents, which is one of the Ten Commandments, is one of the more difficult mitzvahs, even under normal circumstances. Commentators explain that it is for this very reason that it is one of only two mitzvahs for which the Torah assures us long life as a reward. There are a number of anecdotes in the Talmud to illustrate how far one needs to go in honoring and respecting one’s parents: The sages asked Rabbi Eliezer: To what extent must one exert himself to fulfill the mitzvah of honoring one’s father and mother? Rabbi Eliezer said to them: Go and see what a certain gentile did for his father in Ashkelon, and his name is Dama ben Netina. Once, the sages sought to purchase precious stones from him for the ephod [breastplate] of the High Priest for 600,000 gold dinars profit, but the keys to the chest holding the jewels were placed under his father’s head, and he would not disturb him. The next year the Holy One, Blessed be He, gave Dama ben Netina his reward, as a red heifer was born in his herd, and the Jews needed it. When the sages of Israel came to him, he said to them: “I know, concerning you, that if I were to ask for all the money in the world you would give it to me. But I ask only that money that I lost due to the honor of Father . . .” Once Dama ben Netina was wearing a fine cloak [sirkon] of gold, and was sitting among the nobles of Rome. And his mother came to him and tore his garment from him and smacked him on the head and spat in his face, and yet he did not embarrass her. The Talmud also relates this story of the great sage Rabbi Tarfon: Rabbi Tarfon had a certain manner of treating his mother, that whenever she wished to ascend into her bed he would bend over and help her to ascend, and whenever she wished to descend from the bed, she would descend onto him. He came and praised himself in the study hall for performing the mitzvah of honoring one’s father and mother so thoroughly. They said to him: “You still have not reached even half of the honor due to her. Has it ever happened that she threw a purse into the sea in front of you, and you did not embarrass her?” . . [Rabbi Tarfon’s] mother once walked in her garden and her sandal split so that she would have to walk home barefoot. Thereupon Rabbi Tarfon kept stretching his hands under her feet and she walked over them all the way. One day he was ill and his colleagues came to visit him. His mother then said to them: "Pray for my son Rabbi Tarfon, for he honors me more than is my due." "What has he done to you?" they asked. She told them what happened. They replied: "If he had done to you thousands times more, he would not have done half of the honor enjoined in the Torah!"

When It Is Painful to Be Together On the other hand, we also find anecdotes that illustrate how, due to the circumstances, one can at times avoid having to honor one’s parents. Rav Asi had an elderly mother. She said to him: “I want jewelry,” and he made jewelry for her. She said to him: “I want a man whom I can marry,” and he said to her: “I will seek one for you.” She said to him: “I want a husband who is as handsome as you.” At this point, he realized that she was senile, and that he would be unable to fulfill all her requests. Therefore, he left her and went to the Land of Israel . . . From this incident, Maimonides derives that if it becomes too difficult to care for one's parents due to their mental state, a child may leave them (after first arranging for someone else to care for them in a fitting manner). Similarly, Rabbi Yehudah Hachassid (1150–1217) writes that if there is a quarrel between parent and child that is causing a great deal of pain to either one of them, it is better that they separate, since they cannot stand being together. So where on the spectrum does your relationship with your parents fall? Is your situation like Rabbi Tarfon’s, or is it closer to Rav Asi’s?