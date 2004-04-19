What Is the Omer?

Every evening from the second night of Passover to the day before Shavuot, we count another day, marking the 49 days (seven weeks) between these two holidays.

It is known as Sefirat HaOmer (“Counting of the Omer”) since it begins on the day when an omer measure of barley was offered in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

On a spiritual level, the counting mirrors the journey of our ancestors in the desert who spent these 49 days between the Exodus (on Passover) and the Giving of the Torah (on Shavuot) in spiritual preparation and anticipation… Read more about counting the Omer