This week we will create these mini hand cookies with “tzara’at.”

It’s time for another parshah treat, and this week we have a little reminder for positive talking. This week’s Torah portion discusses tzara’at, a skin condition that is caused by speaking gossip about another person, and it often appeared as a white discoloration on the skin.

2 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (plus more as needed for rolling)

Directions:

1. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat the margarine and sugar until smooth and creamy.

2. Add the egg, vanilla, and almond extract. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until combined. Add tablespoons of water one at a time, if the dough is crumbly. If the dough seems too soft and sticky for rolling, add one more tablespoon of flour.

3. Divide the dough in half and roll out each half of the dough in between parchment paper to prevent sticking.

4. Refrigerate the two rolled doughs for at least an hour.

5. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the rolled cookie dough from the refrigerator.

6. Use the hand cookie cutters to cut hand shapes out of the dough.

7. Place the cut-out cookies onto a baking tray, and generously pour coconut flakes on top. Bake for 12 minutes.

8. Remove cookies from the oven and allow cookies to cool.

9. Once the cookies are completely cool, lift the cookies, one at a time and shake off the excess coconut flakes. This will allow the top layer (slightly browned) coconut flakes to fall off, leaving the cookies with a white layer of coconut flakes.

And as simple as that, we created our edible treat for this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Tazria. Enjoy!