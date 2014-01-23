Afterwards, his students asked him: “Why did you have to travel to that community? You could have carried out the same spiritual activities in your home town.”

Once the Baal Shem Tov had a spiritual vision of a calamity that was to be visited on an outlying Jewish community. He traveled there with his students and for several days and nights engaged in spiritual activities that were able to arouse G‑d’s mercies and avert the decree.

Purim

The Purim saga centers around two people: Mordechai and Esther. Certainly, the sequence of events reflects a series of Divine miracles, but these two were the ones who set the example and provided the catalysts to call forth those miracles.

What was so unique about their conduct? The Megillah relates that Mordechai informed Esther of Haman’s decree, stating: “And Mordechai told [her messenger] of all that had happened to him.” The decree was against the Jewish people as a whole. As the king’s counselor and the cousin of the queen, it is highly probable that Mordechai would not have been included in it. But he had no thought of that. The decree “happened to him.”

When Esther at first hesitated to take action, he told her: “Do not imagine... that you will be able to escape in the king’s palace any more than the rest of the Jews.”

Mordechai’s response touched Esther’s core. She took the initiative and risked her life for her people.

Esther and Mordechai weren’t absentee leaders, the type who sit in the back and give advice on how to deal with difficulties. When their people were in danger, they felt their own lives were on the line and they risked everything. Why? Because the most important things to them were their people and their people’s mission in the world.

For a true Jewish leader, there is no difference between the fate of his people and his own personal fate. On the contrary, he has no thoughts of himself at all. He thinks about his own destiny as it is intertwined with theirs.

Such an approach has an effect on the people, jarring them out of their self-concern and involvement in their own petty private affairs and pointing their attention to their national mission. When a person sees a Mordechai giving up all his private concerns for the people as a whole, that person realizes that he too can and should focus on a goal in life that is greater than his individual self.

And as that aspiration spreads within the Jewish people, G‑d creates an environment that allows it to happen, even bending the natural order — if that is what is necessary — for that to happen. This is the core of the Purim story.