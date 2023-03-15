Sometimes I act like a human robot. I brush my teeth without thought, do housework mindlessly, and, worst of all, I do mitzvot by rote, without feeling, without putting my heart and soul into each one. The Book of Vayikra (Leviticus) goes into great detail about the animal sacrifices offered in the Temple. Everything from the age and sex of the animal, to how and where it was slaughtered, how the blood was sprinkled, and which parts could be eaten and by who, is covered in these pages. Each sacrifice was meaningful; there were peace offerings, guilt offerings, daily offerings, offerings of thanksgiving, and the additional offerings on Shabbat and holidays, among others. While the many physical details of the sacrifices were scrupulously observed, did the people, as I do, sometimes lose sight of the “heart and soul” of the offering? Does the mitzvah count if you scrupulously perform the physical details but without feeling? Conversely, is it ever enough to offer up only your heart and soul, or do you have to also physically perform the mitzvah?

Sometimes the Action Is Enough ... Imagine this scenario: It’s December and you see your neighbor’s children walking to school in windbreakers. You know the father lost his job, and your heart aches for those cold children. Is feeling bad a substitute for getting them warm coats? Of course not. All the empathy in the world won’t warm those children. And what if you don’t like these neighbors? If you keep those feelings to yourself and buy coats for the kids, albeit grudgingly, have you performed the mitzvah? Yes! Your inner feelings are secondary; what matters is the action.

And Sometimes It Isn’t ... There are some mitzvahs that demand more than autopilot. King David says, “You do not desire that I bring a sacrifice, nor do You wish for a burnt-offering. A contrite spirit is the sacrifice for G‑d.” In other words, in Temple times, merely bringing a sin offering wasn’t enough. It was an outward action that was supposed to go hand in hand with the inner feelings of regret and return. And this process hasn’t changed since the days of the Temple. If you’ve said or done something to hurt someone, offering an insincere apology isn’t going to heal the relationship. It won’t even heal you. Like the offering, the apology must go hand in hand with genuine regret.