During the 15th century religious wars in Europe, a battle took place between the Hussites and the Catholics in what is now Horice, Czech Republic. Though far outnumbered and outgunned, under the leadership of their blind general Jan Žižka, the Hussite army took the high ground and built a wagon fort on top. The sophisticated Catholic cavalry and cannons proved futile, unable to climb such steep hills or fire in an upwards direction. It didn’t take long before the Hussite army was able to muster up a counterattack and swoop down the mountain to claim a decisive victory. They triumphed not because they fought better or had superior numbers, but because of one simple thing: they had the high ground. They started out on top of their enemy. From there, the rest was relatively easy.

“On Top” of Your Enemy Parshat Ki Teitzei begins with a verse about going to war: When you go out to war against your enemies, and the L‑rd, your G‑d, will deliver him into your hands, and you take his captives … A more literal translation, however, would read: “When you go out to war on top of your enemies…” The obvious question is, what does it mean to wage war “on top of” your enemy?

Inner and Outer Heart The first thing to understand is that this verse is not just an ancient command relevant to marauding armies equipped with sabers and bows. Rather, it speaks to people battling any opposition to their moral, religious, or overall well-being. With profound psychological insight, the Chassidic masters explained that a person has multiple spiritual-emotional layers. In broad terms, they are the “conscious” and “subconscious” terrains of our emotional and psychological landscape, a duality the Kabbalists labeled the “inner” and “outer” heart. The outer heart is the more external part of yourself, the “I” that says, “I want pizza, Lamborghinis, and a good movie.” Do you want those things? Yes. Do those desires reflect who you really are? I suppose not. And then there’s the “inner heart,” far deeper and closer to who you really are. At this level, you’re no longer talking about how much you’d love to get the next model smartphone. At this level, your desires and convictions are manifestations of your truest self. Usually, things like family, a desire to live, as well as a drive to make the world a better place are the things people talk about when expressing their “inner heart.”

Access Your Inner Heart The key to winning most battles in life, the Kabbalists explain, is to access this “inner heart.” When you’re faced with a challenge and you’re feeling beaten down by the pressure, remember: you’re better than that. It is your conscious self, your “outer heart” that is being challenged, but your truer self, the core “you” that hopes and dreams for meaningful and altruistic things, is far above this challenge. The more you can peel away the outer heart and remind yourself that you are defined by your inner self, the higher you will automatically place yourself above your enemy—you will have taken the strategic high ground. The opposition doesn’t stand a chance against you, for your truer, inner, and deeper self doesn’t see it as a challenge to begin with. The real you is concerned with better things, pristine and victorious.