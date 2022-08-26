There is a rather bizarre law at the end of Parshat Shoftim: the case of a murder victim discovered lying in a field, where no one knows what happened to him or who the perpetrator was. The Torah mandates an elaborate procedure in which the senior rabbinic judges must go out and measure which is the nearest town to where the victim was found. The distinguished elders of that town must take a calf and kill it as an atonement for the death of this innocent victim, while declaring:

“Our hands did not spill this blood, nor did our eyes see this crime.”

Why such a strange ceremony?

Maimonides explains that the Torah deliberately wanted the court to do something unusual to create a news item that people would talk about far and wide. If news of the murder spread, it might lead to the eventual apprehension of the murderer and subsequent justice.

Abarbanel argues that by designing such an elaborate ritual the Torah intended to create an uproar. We dare not allow murder to go unnoticed; this shocking act of bloodshed must create a stir in the community. People must be outraged. G‑d forbid that the killing of innocent people should become commonplace.

The Talmud asks why the elders of the closest town must declare, “Our hands did not spill this blood.” Would we even imagine in our wildest nightmares that the senior rabbis were a gang of murderers?

But the Talmud explains that if the elders and city leaders had not provided food, shelter, or safe escort for the individual, they may have indirectly allowed this terrible crime to occur.

I can’t help but think about how commonplace bloodshed has become in our own society. Every week there is another shooting spree with so many innocent lives being lost to wanton carnage. Nowhere feels safe. Not our schools, malls, or public spaces.

In my own community in South Africa, violent crime, while perhaps not as bad as it once was, is still unacceptably high. For years now, the Jewish community has mobilized sophisticated security organizations to protect our shuls and schools, our public events, and our neighbourhoods, from opportunistic criminals and political extremists. The sad reality is that in the broader country murder has become commonplace. It hardly makes the headlines. This is precisely what Abarbanel meant.