Garrett Reisman is an engineer and former NASA astronaut who was part of various expedition crews during the 2000s. He describes one of the exercises he underwent while training in the deserts of Utah. I was the leader of a group of trainees, and it was very hot, and we were running out of water. We each had a map and a compass and we knew where a source of water was, so we navigated our way through the desert to get to the water. As we got underway, I looked at the map and identified a mountain that in my estimation would lead us to the water source. I showed my team the mountain and told them of my estimations, and then challenged them: “Does anyone here think differently? Can anyone prove that this is not the mountain that will lead us to the water source?” I did this for very practical reasons: If I was wrong, we would be trekking through a hot desert for a long time without any water and not getting any closer. I wanted to make sure I was really right, so I invited people to challenge my conclusion. Inviting opposition is a great way to ensure a correct conclusion. As we’ll see: beware the yes-man.

The Mesit Parshat Re’ehdiscusses the laws pertaining to someone who persuades others to engage in idolatry: If your brother, the son of your mother, tempts you in secret, or your son, or your daughter, or the wife of your embrace, or your friend, who is as your own soul, saying: “Let us go and worship other gods, which neither you, nor your forefathers, have known.” This person is known in halachic literature as the mesit—“the influencer” (in a bad way). The Torah details the highly unusual process of ensnaring the mesit and ensuring he gets the full fire and fury of punishment. But why does the Torah describe this person as “your brother”? If a non-relative tries to be a mesit, they are met with the same fate, so why does the Torah choose “brother” as the narrative example?

The Evil Tempter Who’s Your Brother A deeper, more personal understanding of this verse will lead us to the answer. Many commentaries view the story of the mesit not limited to the narrow case of a nefarious influencer trying to ensnare others to literally bow down to idols of stone. We can expand the borders of this story to include anyone and anything that seeks to throw us off the straight and true path of G‑d. Indeed, “mesit” is one of the names given in the Talmud to the yetzer hara, the evil inclination inside each and every one of us. Accordingly, the verse speaks to all internal and external voices tempting us to do the wrong thing. Understood this way, the identifying marker, “your brother,” is actually a handy and helpful tip for identifying the enemy. You see, as we navigate life and try to do the right thing, there are many competing voices advising us. Internal voices compete for our ears, and countless other external voices chime in as well. Who do we listen to? Voices that tempt us to do outright terrible and stupid things are relatively easy to ignore. But hardly anything in this world is black and white, so how do we know who to listen to in cases of moral and/or religious ambiguity? The prescient words of our verse provide the answer: Avoid the voice that sounds like “your brother.” If it’s overly comfortable, very nice to you, and oh-so-cozy, beware. Those are the internal yes-men who are simply telling you what you want to hear. Chances are quite high that they’re wrong.